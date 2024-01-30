Why you need a VPN for Brawl Stars

If you like to try out different servers and regions to make new friends, a VPN allows you to change your virtual location in seconds with just a click or a tap on the app.

A gaming VPN can also improve your connection by making it more stable, smoothing out lag spikes and—in some cases—actually reducing your ping. Given that a lot of attacks in Brawl Stars require you to lead your targets and act with precision, keeping your connection steady and your ping low matters if you care about winning.



A VPN also masks your IP address, and encrypts all traffic between you and the VPN server. These features add a layer of anonymity to your connection, protect your data as you play on public Wi-Fi, and bypass gaming blocks at work and school.