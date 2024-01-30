Get the best VPN for Clash of ClansBecome the Brawling Champ with the Best VPN for Brawl Stars
Land your shots and play against friends in any region with ExpressVPN.
Why you need a VPN for Brawl Stars
If you like to try out different servers and regions to make new friends, a VPN allows you to change your virtual location in seconds with just a click or a tap on the app.
A gaming VPN can also improve your connection by making it more stable, smoothing out lag spikes and—in some cases—actually reducing your ping. Given that a lot of attacks in Brawl Stars require you to lead your targets and act with precision, keeping your connection steady and your ping low matters if you care about winning.
A VPN also masks your IP address, and encrypts all traffic between you and the VPN server. These features add a layer of anonymity to your connection, protect your data as you play on public Wi-Fi, and bypass gaming blocks at work and school.
How can a VPN reduce ping in Brawl Stars?
A lot of lag issues are caused by external factors, like overcrowded networks between you and the game server, bad signal routing, or misconfigured servers at your ISP. A VPN helps you get around this by using the fastest route between you and the VPN server.
All you have to do is connect to a VPN server that's close to the game server to reduce your ping, smooth out your gameplay, and win more brawls.
What is Brawl Stars?
Brawl Stars is a mobile multiplayer online third-person-ish hero brawler game, with a wide variety of game modes to play. At its core, the game is simple. You choose from one of several unlockable heroes, which come in a variety of rarities, and hop into an arena to battle it out with regular attacks and super moves until you stand victorious.
Game modes include, but are not limited to: Solo Showdown—a Battle Royale-style mode, Gem Grab—where you literally try to grab the most gems, Heist—which plays a lot like your average MOBA game, Brawl Ball—which combines combat and sort-of-football, and so many more.
FAQ: Brawl Stars
Free VPNs aren’t usually good for gaming. Their servers are often overcrowded and they don’t usually have many server locations. That means you’ll probably experience ping and lag issues. A few even collect and sell your browsing data. ExpressVPN has ultra-fast gaming-optimized VPN servers in 105 countries and a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Brawl Stars isn’t available in Russia or Belarus. Supercell, the developers of Brawl Stars, cited the war with Ukraine as the reason for pulling the game in those countries. Other than that, you can play the game in any country where the Apple App Store and Google Play Store are available.
Brawl Stars is designed to be played on mobile devices and only has apps for iOS and Android, but that doesn’t mean you can’t play it on your PC. You just need to know how.
There are plenty of Android emulators that will let you play Brawl Stars on your PC with minimal fuss. Linux players will need to wait; it doesn’t work on Waydroid right now.
Generally, the best server is the one closest to you. Connection speed and low ping make for the smoothest matches, so the closer the server is to you, the better. That being said, the Asian servers tend to be full of people, so if you’re looking for quick matchmaking times, start there. Brazil is also known for its busy Brawl Stars community, so try that server too.
There isn’t an official way to do this, and it’s actually against Supercell’s Terms of Service. With that in mind, you’ll need to look online for third party tools that allow you to build servers, and modify the Android client so you can actually connect to those servers. Be warned, doing this is tricky, and there’s a lot of outdated information out there right now.
Keeping in mind that these are all modded versions of the game, and you play them at your own risk, here are some popular options available for Android, and only for Android: LWARB Brawl Stars lets you play against bots with unlimited coins and gems. Multi Brawl specializes in custom brawlers and abilities. Null’s Brawl offers highly customized game modes.
