Best VPN for Brawl Stars

Become the Brawling Champ with the Best VPN for Brawl Stars

Land your shots and play against friends in any region with ExpressVPN.

How to use a VPN for Brawl Stars

Get ExpressVPN and download the app.

Connect to a VPN server in one of 105 countries.

Pick your favorite brawler and hop into a game.

Brawl Stars

Why you need a VPN for Brawl Stars

If you like to try out different servers and regions to make new friends, a VPN allows you to change your virtual location in seconds with just a click or a tap on the app.

A gaming VPN can also improve your connection by making it more stable, smoothing out lag spikes and—in some cases—actually reducing your ping. Given that a lot of attacks in Brawl Stars require you to lead your targets and act with precision, keeping your connection steady and your ping low matters if you care about winning.

A VPN also masks your IP address, and encrypts all traffic between you and the VPN server. These features add a layer of anonymity to your connection, protect your data as you play on public Wi-Fi, and bypass gaming blocks at work and school.

How can a VPN reduce ping in Brawl Stars?

A lot of lag issues are caused by external factors, like overcrowded networks between you and the game server, bad signal routing, or misconfigured servers at your ISP. A VPN helps you get around this by using the fastest route between you and the VPN server.

All you have to do is connect to a VPN server that's close to the game server to reduce your ping, smooth out your gameplay, and win more brawls.

A game device connecting directly to a server through a VPN tunnel.

Here’s Why ExpressVPN is the best VPN for Brawl Stars

ExpressVPN is designed to keep up with your reflexes and strategic ability, without lag holding you back. Here's how it makes that happen:

Four falling dots.

Powerful protection

Avoid DDoS attacks by masking your IP. ExpressVPN also features 256-bit AES, leak protection, a kill switch, and split tunneling.

Speedometer.

Boost connectivity

Enjoy unlimited, premium bandwidth. Minimize ping and lag with VPN servers in 105 countries.

Swipe gesture through buffering icon to illustrate going past throttled internet connection.

Bypass throttling

Limit your ISP from slowing your connection. With a VPN, data can’t be inspected, so your bandwidth won’t be throttled.

Video game buttons.

Access more online

Get the latest DLC and games from early launch date countries. Play games even if they’re censored where you are.

Access content you want on PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, Xbox, and other devices.

Play on all devices

Whether you prefer to play on a PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, PC, tablet, or phone, ExpressVPN has you covered.

Two computer monitors linked by a gradient circle.

Game without borders

No matter where you are around the world, simply change your region and play together with your friends.

Win more brawls with ExpressVPN’s crazy-fast servers

ExpressVPN has server locations in 105 countries around the world. So, whether you're trying to play with friends who are far away, or get a faster and smoother connection to servers in your country, you can always find the best vpn location for Brawl Stars.

Our servers are also fast. They can handle incredible amounts of information without slowing you down. That means they can keep up with every split-second decision you face that could make the difference between victory and humiliating defeat—without even breaking a sweat.

Download a VPN for Brawl Stars on any gaming device

Whether you’re looking for a Brawl Stars VPN for iOS or Android, ExpressVPN has an app for you. It only takes a few minutes to download them from the App Store or Play Store, so you’ll be back to your game in no time.

PC players using emulators can just download the Windows version of the ExpressVPN app on the host, and that will handle your emulator's internet traffic as well. In the event that Linux users actually manage to get Brawl Stars working on Waydroid, we have a native Linux client as well.

Brawl Stars

What is Brawl Stars?

Brawl Stars is a mobile multiplayer online third-person-ish hero brawler game, with a wide variety of game modes to play. At its core, the game is simple. You choose from one of several unlockable heroes, which come in a variety of rarities, and hop into an arena to battle it out with regular attacks and super moves until you stand victorious.

Game modes include, but are not limited to: Solo Showdown—a Battle Royale-style mode, Gem Grab—where you literally try to grab the most gems, Heist—which plays a lot like your average MOBA game, Brawl Ball—which combines combat and sort-of-football, and so many more.

FAQ: Brawl Stars

