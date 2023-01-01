Get an extra 30 days free on any plan when you sign up now.

Don’t miss out! Get 4 months free when you sign up for a 12-month plan.

Get the best GTA V Online VPN

Download the best GTA V VPN

Whether you’re at home or school, traveling abroad, or on public Wi-Fi, ExpressVPN helps you securely play GTA 5 Online from anywhere without sacrificing speed.

Get the #1 Gaming VPN

Risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee

How to use a VPN for GTA Online

Step 1

How to sign up for ExpressVPN

Sign up for ExpressVPN, the best VPN for gaming.

Step 2

Globe showing United States

Connect to any VPN server location in 94 countries.

Play GTA Online on multiple devices
Step 3

Securely play GTA V Online with minimal lag!

Enhance your GTA 5 gaming experience instantly with ExpressVPN

Get the #1 Gaming VPN
GTA Online on multiple devices

What is GTA V Online?

Grand Theft Auto Online (commonly known as GTA Online) is an online multiplayer match-based game that uses the same map as its offline, single-player counterpart GTA V. Up to 30 players can join a GTA Online session and compete or cooperate in a variety of game modes such as races, heists, and deathmatches.

Due to its themes of criminal activities and violence, the Grand Theft Auto franchise has been mired in controversy from its inception. GTA Online is no exception: The game has a PEGI rating of 18+, and its in-game casino gambling feature is banned in several countries.

One game controller taking a long route to reach a server, with another one taking a short VPN tunnel.

How does a VPN lower ping on GTA V?

Shorter connection routes between you and gaming servers can lower latency and overall lag. This means packets of data are able to move between your computer and the game server faster, reducing any noticeable delay between your actions and what happens in the game—and giving you an advantage. Usually, connecting to the VPN server closest to the game server will give the best results.

FAQ: VPN for GTA V Online

Do I need a GTA Online VPN?
How do I download a VPN for GTA 5?
What devices is GTA 5 Online available on?
Can I play GTA Online for free with a VPN?
Can you get banned for using a VPN on GTA Online?
What else can I do with ExpressVPN?
Get the #1 Gaming VPN

6 reasons ExpressVPN is essential for online gamers

Four falling dots.

Powerful protection

Avoid DDoS attacks by masking your IP. ExpressVPN also features 256-bit AES, leak protection, a kill switch, and split tunneling.

Speedometer.

Boost connectivity

Enjoy unlimited, premium bandwidth. Minimize ping and lag with VPN servers in 94 countries.

Swipe gesture through buffering icon to illustrate going past throttled internet connection.

Bypass throttling

Limit your ISP from slowing your connection. With a VPN, data can’t be inspected, so your bandwidth won’t be throttled.

Video game buttons.

Access more online

Get the latest DLC and games from early launch date countries. Play games even if they’re censored where you are.

Access content you want on PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, Xbox, and other devices.

Play on all devices

Whether you prefer to play on a PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, PC, tablet, or phone, ExpressVPN has you covered.

Two computer monitors linked by a gradient circle.

Game without borders

No matter where you are around the world, simply change your region and play together with your friends.

Game Now With ExpressVPN

What gamers say about us

NickolasEdmunds Twitter avatar.

@expressvpn I was able to get the service i needed for gaming 10/10 all platforms thx well worth service i needed!

NickolasEdmunds
User HUMECHGAMES recommending ExpressVPN for Apple TV.

Wow, @expressvpn thank you for the stable connection, allowing me to stream and game with minimal issues on my rural connection!

First #vpn to do that well for me.

humechgames
User SKY_MASTERS737 recommending ExprssVPN for Nvidia Shield.

Yeet! Yup. Its the fastest VPN I’ve ever used to date. I dont even bother switching it off for gaming anymore. Hardly notice it.

@Sky_Masters737
30
DAY
MONEY-BACK GUARANTEE

Get the best GTA 5 VPN

Take advantage of our risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee:

If you’re not satisfied playing GTA Online with ExpressVPN, simply contact Support within 30 days and get a full refund.

Get the #1 Gaming VPN