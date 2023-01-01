Download the best GTA V VPN
Whether you’re at home or school, traveling abroad, or on public Wi-Fi, ExpressVPN helps you securely play GTA 5 Online from anywhere without sacrificing speed.
Risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee
How to use a VPN for GTA Online
Step 1
Sign up for ExpressVPN, the best VPN for gaming.
Step 2
Connect to any VPN server location in 94 countries.
Step 3
Securely play GTA V Online with minimal lag!
What is GTA V Online?
Grand Theft Auto Online (commonly known as GTA Online) is an online multiplayer match-based game that uses the same map as its offline, single-player counterpart GTA V. Up to 30 players can join a GTA Online session and compete or cooperate in a variety of game modes such as races, heists, and deathmatches.
Due to its themes of criminal activities and violence, the Grand Theft Auto franchise has been mired in controversy from its inception. GTA Online is no exception: The game has a PEGI rating of 18+, and its in-game casino gambling feature is banned in several countries.
How does a VPN lower ping on GTA V?
Shorter connection routes between you and gaming servers can lower latency and overall lag. This means packets of data are able to move between your computer and the game server faster, reducing any noticeable delay between your actions and what happens in the game—and giving you an advantage. Usually, connecting to the VPN server closest to the game server will give the best results.
FAQ: VPN for GTA V Online
Do I need a GTA Online VPN?
Besides getting to play GTA Online with reduced ping, a reliable VPN ensures your connection stays encrypted so no one else can see into your online traffic. This gives you greater protection so you can transact and purchase in-game currency securely, all while staying protected from DDoS attacks, hackers, and snoops as you game.
Plus, if you’re on a network that may be throttling speeds or blocking GTA Online, using a VPN can help you get fast, secure access again.
How do I download a VPN for GTA 5?
It’s easy to get started with ExpressVPN! Just follow these steps:
Follow the instructions to install it on your device(s)
Connect to a server in your preferred region
Start playing!
What devices is GTA 5 Online available on?
GTA Online is available on PC, and Xbox and PlayStation game consoles. ExpressVPN is optimized to work with all of these devices, and you can connect up to 5 devices simultaneously with a single subscription!
Can I play GTA Online for free with a VPN?
GTA Online is a paid game, so you’ll still have to purchase a copy to play. You can get GTA Online by either buying GTA 5—which includes access to GTA Online—or purchasing it as a standalone title.
Can you get banned for using a VPN on GTA Online?
At the moment, there is no direct restriction on using a VPN for GTA Online. However, your account can be banned for other offenses, such as using mods, hacking, or griefing other players. Depending on the severity of the offense, a ban can be temporary (lasting days to months), or permanent.
What else can I do with ExpressVPN?
ExpressVPN also works with streaming services like Netflix, Disney+, and BBC iPlayer. In countries with heavy censorship, a VPN can help you unblock popular sites like YouTube and Google. It’s also the fastest, easiest way to browse the internet privately and securely—for example, with a VPN Chrome extension.
6 reasons ExpressVPN is essential for online gamers
Powerful protection
Avoid DDoS attacks by masking your IP. ExpressVPN also features 256-bit AES, leak protection, a kill switch, and split tunneling.
Boost connectivity
Enjoy unlimited, premium bandwidth. Minimize ping and lag with VPN servers in 94 countries.
Bypass throttling
Limit your ISP from slowing your connection. With a VPN, data can’t be inspected, so your bandwidth won’t be throttled.
Access more online
Get the latest DLC and games from early launch date countries. Play games even if they’re censored where you are.
Play on all devices
Whether you prefer to play on a PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, PC, tablet, or phone, ExpressVPN has you covered.
Game without borders
No matter where you are around the world, simply change your region and play together with your friends.
What gamers say about us
@expressvpn I was able to get the service i needed for gaming 10/10 all platforms thx well worth service i needed!
Wow, @expressvpn thank you for the stable connection, allowing me to stream and game with minimal issues on my rural connection!
First #vpn to do that well for me.
Yeet! Yup. Its the fastest VPN I’ve ever used to date. I dont even bother switching it off for gaming anymore. Hardly notice it.
Get the best GTA 5 VPN
Take advantage of our risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee:
If you’re not satisfied playing GTA Online with ExpressVPN, simply contact Support within 30 days and get a full refund.