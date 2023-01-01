What is GTA V Online?

Grand Theft Auto Online (commonly known as GTA Online) is an online multiplayer match-based game that uses the same map as its offline, single-player counterpart GTA V. Up to 30 players can join a GTA Online session and compete or cooperate in a variety of game modes such as races, heists, and deathmatches.

Due to its themes of criminal activities and violence, the Grand Theft Auto franchise has been mired in controversy from its inception. GTA Online is no exception: The game has a PEGI rating of 18+, and its in-game casino gambling feature is banned in several countries.