How to set up a VPN for Lineage 2
Setting up a VPN for Lineage 2 is easy. Here’s how:
ExpressVPN provides a secure tunnel between your device and the internet that protects your online traffic from prying eyes. Using a VPN when playing Lineage 2 online also helps you to change your IP address so that your device appears to be in a different country.
Step 2: Choose a VPN server location
Open the ExpressVPN app and connect to one of thousands of high-speed, secure VPN servers across 105 countries. Lineage 2 is available in most countries around the world so connecting to the one closest to your physical location is recommended.
Step 3: Play Lineage 2
Once you’re connected to ExpressVPN, securely play Lineage 2 with minimal lag.
What is Lineage 2?
Lineage 2 is a free-to-play massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG) developed by NCSoft that was first released in 2003. Lineage 2 gameplay generally consists of engaging in intense player-versus-player battles, epic raids, and immersive quests that span a vast and dynamic fantasy world.
Why you need a VPN for Lineage 2
Powerful protection
Avoid DDoS attacks by masking your IP. ExpressVPN also features 256-bit AES, leak protection, a kill switch, and split tunneling.
Boost connectivity
Enjoy unlimited, premium bandwidth. Minimize ping and lag with VPN servers in 105 countries.
Bypass throttling
Limit your ISP from slowing your connection. With a VPN, data can’t be inspected, so your bandwidth won’t be throttled.
Access more online
Get the latest DLC and games from early launch date countries. Play games even if they’re censored where you are.*
Play on all devices
Whether you prefer to play on a PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, PC, tablet, or phone, ExpressVPN has you covered.
Game without borders
No matter where you are around the world, simply change your region and play together with your friends.*
How does a VPN change your playing region?
Using a VPN changes your IP address, the unique number that identifies you and your location in the world. With a new IP address, you can game online as if you were in the UK, U.S., Canada, Australia, or virtually any country, if the service has VPN servers there.
How does a VPN lower ping?
Shorter connection routes between you and gaming servers can lower latency and overall lag. This means packets of data are able to move between your computer and the game server faster, reducing any noticeable delay between your actions and what happens in the game—and giving you an advantage. Usually, connecting to the VPN server closest to the game server will give the best results.
Can I use a free VPN to play Lineage 2?
Free proxy services are not recommended for gaming online as they do not offer the same privacy and security benefits of a paid VPN. Many do not work as advertised, some may even sell your data, and most will leave your networks vulnerable to attack.
|Express VPN ExpressVPN
|Most free VPNs
Data limit
Unlimited
10GB
VPN server locations
105 countries
10-50 countries
Customer support
24/7 live chat
Server technology
TrustedServer
PC-based
Activity and connection logging
Never
No promises
Simultaneous connections supported
Up to 8
1
Device support
Apps for every device
Desktop and mobile
Custom VPN protocol
Lightway
None
Download a VPN for Lineage 2 on all your devices
Get the best VPN for PC, Mac, iPhone, Android, and more.
An ExpressVPN subscription includes software solutions for every device in your home, including gaming consoles like PlayStation and Xbox and smart TV systems like Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, and Samsung Smart TV. Get a VPN APK for your Android devices, or download ExpressVPN for iOS. You can even get a VPN extension for Chrome.
Plus VPN extensions for your favorite browsers
Can’t find your device? Check out these manual configurations and setup tutorials for a wide range of other devices and platforms.
FAQ: Lineage 2 VPN
Can I use a VPN for Lineage 2?
Yes! Use of VPNs is not against NCSOFT’s Rules of Conduct or User Agreement for Lineage 2. And ExpressVPN’s ultra-fast servers provide a secure and private online gaming experience from any location—including your school, office, or public Wi-Fi network—while defeating ISP throttling. Should you encounter errors, or have questions about using ExpressVPN, just contact Support—available 24/7 via live chat or email.
Which VPN is the best for Lineage 2?
With servers across 105 countries, best-in-class encryption, and ultra-fast speeds that offer minimal buffering, ExpressVPN is the best and most reliable VPN for playing Lineage 2.
Which VPN server is the best for Lineage 2?
The best VPN server for your Lineage 2 experience depends on:
Your physical location and,
The nature of the Lineage 2 server you are playing on—i.e. Official, public, or private servers
Whichever the case, it’s always best to connect to a VPN server that’s physically closest to the server you want to play on.
Can I play Lineage 2 free?
Yes! Lineage 2 is completely free to play with all main game content free. There are, however, items and packs that can be purchased in-game.
Which Lineage 2 server is best?
The best Lineage 2 server is entirely subjective to your playing style, goals, and experience. That said, some of the more popular servers include GlobalWar, L2 Multi, Euro PvP, L2MAD, Shock World, and ShadowLands.club.
