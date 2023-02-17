FIFA is listed in the Guinness World Records as one of the most played gaming franchises in the world. With millions of players battling it out to take their team to the championships, the last thing you want is lag getting in the way of glory.

Where is FIFA 22 & 23 available?

Both FIFA 22 and FIFA 23 are available for the same platforms.

Desktops and laptops

FIFA 22 & 23 are available on Steam for Windows.

Consoles

For PlayStation 4, 4 Pro, and 5, FIFA 22 & 23 are available digitally in the PlayStation Store and physically on disc.

For Xbox One, One X, One S, Series X, Series S, FIFA 22 & 23 are available digitally on the Microsoft Store and physically on disc.

For the Nintendo Switch, FIFA 22 & 23 is available digitally on the Nintendo Store and physically on cartridge.

EA Play

Both games are also available through EA Play—EA’s subscription-based service—on Windows, Steam (for PC), PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

Smartphones

FIFA Mobile 22, the mobile version of the main game, is available for Android, iOS, and iPadOS devices.

Why is FIFA lagging?

There are several reasons why you could be experiencing lag on FIFA 22 & 23.

ISP throttling

Throttling, which occurs when an internet service provider (ISP) intentionally slows down your internet connection, is usually done based on what your ISP thinks you’re trying to do. ISPs will typically do this to handle increased data usage during peak periods. ISPs will also claim that this is done in an effort to ease network congestion during these periods, but this isn’t always an accurate position.

Outdated software

Keeping your software up to date is extremely important for protecting against emerging security threats. Never ignore update notifications that appear on your devices. Given FIFA’s size and the number of daily active players, constant updates are required to stay ahead of potential hacking or malware issues.

Overloaded servers

With so many players competing at any given time, it’s quite possible that overloaded servers may be responsible for your FIFA lag. In other words, there are too many players for a server to handle.

Poor internet connection

The location of your router or the type and quality of your ethernet cable could adversely affect your home internet connection and FIFA experience. Other possible factors that can lead to a poor internet connection include: Malware, bandwidth intensive apps, and an exceeded data cap.

ISP problems

Issues with your ISP may be affecting your FIFA gaming sessions. If anything, you can take comfort in the fact that this is entirely out of your hands. In the interim, use your mobile data to keep an eye on your ISP’s outage status.

System requirements

Desktops and laptops

For Windows computers, the following device specs are recommended for comfortably playing FIFA on desktops or laptops:

FIFA 22 Recommended System Requirements

Video Card: GeForce GTX 670, Radeon R9 270x, or equivalent

Processor: Core i5-3550 @3.40GHz, FX 8150 @3.6GHz, or equivalent

Memory: 8+ GB RAM

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Online requirements: Broadband Connection

Hard-drive space: 50 GB

FIFA 22 Minimum System Requirements

Video Card: GeForce GTX 660, Radeon HD 7850, or equivalent

Processor: Core i3-6100 @3.7GHz, Athlon X4 880K @4GHz, or equivalent

Memory: 8 GB RAM

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Online requirements: 512 KBPS or faster

Hard-drive space: 50 GB

FIFA 23 Recommended System Requirements

Video Card: GeForce GTX 1660, Radeon RX 5600 XT, or equivalent

DirectX: 12 Compatible video card or equivalent (feature level 12_0)

Processor: Core i7 6700, Ryzen 7 2700X, or equivalent

Memory: 12 GB RAM

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Online requirements: 512 KBPS or faster

Hard-drive space: 100 GB

FIFA 23 Minimum System Requirements

Video Card: GeForce GTX 1050 Ti, Radeon RX 570, or equivalent

DirectX: 12 Compatible video card or equivalent (feature level 12_0)

Processor: Core i5 6600k, Ryzen 5 1600, or equivalent

Memory: 8 GB RAM

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Online requirements: 512 KBPS or faster

Hard-drive space: 100 GB

You can find more about system requirements here from EA for FIFA 22 and FIFA 23.

Smartphones

The following device specs are recommended for comfortably playing FIFA on mobile devices:

Android

Android 5.0+

1GB Ram+

iOS

iOS 12.2+ for iPhone, iPad, and iPod Touch

How to fix FIFA lag

Update software

As mentioned above, it’s always important to make sure your system software is up to date. This will keep you protected from issues like emerging malware, software bugs, and exploits. Generally speaking, FIFA should update itself automatically or provide prompts when new updates are available. If that isn’t happening, you can try the following:

Windows

FIFA can be manually updated on Steam by clicking on LIBRARY then right-clicking FIFA 22 or FIFA 23 to access the game’s homepage. If an update is available, a blue Update button should be visible.

PlayStation 4 and 4 Pro

Select FIFA on your homescreen and press OPTIONS to bring up an options menu. Select the “Check for Update” and then update the game if it is available.

Alternatively, you can keep the game automatically by starting on your home screen, then going to Settings > System > Automatic Downloads and toggle all options available. Please note that this will also keep all other games on your PS4/PS4 Pro up to date.

PlayStation 5

Select FIFA on your homescreen and press ☰ to bring up an options menu. Select the “Check for Update” and then update the game if an update is available.

Alternatively, you can keep the game automatically by starting on your home screen, then going to Settings > System > System Software > System Software Update and Settings and toggle both Download Update Files Automatically and Install Update Files Automatically. Please note that this will also keep all other games on your PS5 up to date.

Xbox One and Series X/S

From your home screen, go to My games & apps > Updates and then update the game if an update is available.

Alternatively, you can keep the game automatically by starting on your home screen, then going to Profile & system > Settings > System > Updates and toggle all options available. Please note that this will also keep all other games on your Xbox devices up to date.

Nintendo Switch

From your home screen, tap the FIFA icon, then tap Software Update.

Alternatively, you can keep the game automatically by starting on your home screen, then going to Settings > System > Automatic Software Updates. Please note that this will also keep all other games on your Switch up to date.

Update your drivers

Keeping your gaming PC’s graphics and network drivers up to date can help you avoid any incompatibilities that could lead to lag. Make sure to regularly check your graphics card manufacturer’s website for driver updates.

Switch to an Ethernet connection

Try using an ethernet cable for your Windows PC, PlayStation, or Xbox for a more stable and speedy connection while playing online.

Adjust your graphic settings

Adjusting your graphic settings can help ease possible strains on your PC or console’s processing power. Should your gaming system meet the minimum requirements listed above, lag shouldn’t be an issue.

Switching platforms

Because FIFA 23 supports crossplay (sorry FIFA 22 fans!), players can play alongside each other across a variety of platforms and devices. Experiencing an issue with your laptop? Is your PC giving you issues? Switch over to a console which should already be optimized for the best gaming performance—especially if the software is up to date.

Use a VPN

Using a VPN while playing FIFA can help you avoid lag caused by ISP throttling or crowded servers. In fact, VPNs have a whole host of benefits for online gaming including:

