Get ready for another thrilling Rugby World Cup! The action starts in France on Friday, September 8, as South Africa and New Zealand seek their record fourth championships. The Springboks took down England four years ago and return to the pitch vying to become the first repeat winners in tournament history. France hopes to become the fourth host nation to win the Rugby World Cup.
Even if you can't make it to France to watch rugby
|Date
|September 8, 2023 – October 28, 2023
|No. of nations
|20 (93 qualifying)
|Location
|France
|No. of Matches:
|48
How to watch 2023 Rugby World Cup matches for free
You can stream the 2023 Rugby World Cup
Get ExpressVPN.
Connect to the VPN server location that matches the broadcaster you want to watch. For example, if you'd like to stream the free Australian broadcast, connect to a secure server in Sydney, Melbourne, or Perth.
Check the schedule of the broadcaster you want to watch, such as 9Now or ITVX.
Tune in and enjoy!
Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.
While you can watch the Rugby World Cup by connecting to a VPN server location in a country other than your own, doing so may infringe upon your streaming service’s and ExpressVPN’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a security and privacy tool, not intended to be used for copyright circumvention. By design, we cannot see or control what you do when connected to our VPN service, so we must insist that you respect the entertainment industry and always honor the terms of use.
ITVX
Country: UK
ITVX (formerly ITV Hub) offers both on-demand content and live events, including free streams of every 2023 Rugby World Cup match. Check the schedule before tuning in!
TF1
Country: France
TF1 will air France’s matches (and a few of the other big pool contests) for free. TF1 has a high-quality streaming service, so you can watch the matches in crystal-clear HD wherever you are!
9Now
Country: Australia
Australia’s Channel 9 will air all of the Australian team’s Rugby World Cup games (and the final, whether or not the Wallabies make it). Viewers can tune in through the 9Now website or via the mobile apps for iOS and Android. You may need to enter a valid Australian postal code (e.g. 2000 or 3001) to sign up, but it’s entirely free.
RTÉ and Virgin Media
Country: Republic of Ireland
Irish free-to-air channels RTÉ and Virgin Media will air all 48 Rugby World Cup matches. Both services will air Ireland’s matches and the Rugby World Cup Final.
RAI
Country: Italy
RaiPlay will offer Italy matches and other top games throughout the 2023 Rugby World Cup. You can watch via your browser or through its apps for iOS and Android. RaiPlay also allows you to stream other sports, including football, and thousands of Italian movies and TV programs live and on-demand.
Why do you need a VPN to watch the 2023 Rugby World Cup?
A home-cooked meal and singing your country's national anthem aren't the only ways to best enjoy the 2023 Rugby World Cup. You'll want to add ExpressVPN to your rugby-viewing palate this fall. Not only does ExpressVPN offer servers in 94 countries across the globe, all of which are optimized for speed and security, but you can stream every Rugby World Cup match on computers, smartphones, and even smart TVs and gaming consoles.
Best VPN for watching the 2023 Rugby World Cup
ExpressVPN is the best VPN for safely and securely streaming the entire 2023 Rugby World Cup.
Key Features:
- High-speed servers in 94 countries across the globe, all optimized for speed and security
- Up to 8 simultaneous connections (with a 6- or 12-month subscription)
- 5-star customer service with 24/7 live chat support
- Strict privacy policy: No activity logs and no connection logs
- Comprehensive support site filled with DIY troubleshooting articles, handy video tutorials, and more
- The industry’s most advanced VPN server technology, TrustedServer, wipes data on every reboot
- Our innovative Threat Manager protects your phone from malware and other suspicious tracking apps
- Next-gen Lightway protocol offers greater speeds, security, and reliability, especially on mobile
Where to watch the 2023 Rugby World Cup in your country
If none of the free options appeal to you, you can watch the 2023 Rugby World Cup using a variety of other services, some of which offer free trials.
Watch the 2023 Rugby World Cup in the United States
Peacock
Price: 6 USD/month
Peacock will offer a live simulcast of every 2023 Rugby World Cup match. Free trials are not available.
CNBC/NBC
CNBC will air 15 matches live throughout the tournament, while NBC will air encores of four matches, including two quarterfinal matches and the final. Your best bet for finding these matches is signing up for a cord-cutting service such as Sling TV Blue, YouTube TV, Fubo, Hulu+Live TV, or DirecTV Stream. Fubo, YouTube TV, and DirecTV Stream each offer free trials.
Watch the 2023 Rugby World Cup in Australia
Stan Sport
Price: 20 AUD/month and up
Every match of the 2023 Rugby World Cup will be available to stream ad-free, live, and on-demand via Stan Sport. The Australian broadcaster offers a seven-day free trial for its Stan Sport add-on package.
Note: You may need an Australian credit/debit card and postcode to sign up.
Watch the 2023 Rugby World Cup in Canada
TSN
Price: 20 CAD/month or 200 CAD/year
Country: Canada
TSN will offer all 48 Rugby World Cup matches. Please know you will need a Canadian credit card to subscribe.
Watch the 2023 Rugby World Cup in New Zealand
Sky Sport NZ
Price: 40 NZD/month, or 400 NZD/year
Sky Sport NZ will offer all 48 matches throughout the 2023 Rugby World Cup, with 12 matches, free-to-air–six of them live–showing on Prime NZ. The live matches should include one semi-final, the third-place play-off, and the final. Free trials are not available.
2023 Rugby World Cup schedule
You can find the 2023 Rugby World Cup schedule below. Please note all matches will air free on ITVX (formerly ITV Hub) throughout the entire tournament.
|Match
|Date and time
|France vs. New Zealand
|Friday, September 8, 9:15 p.m. local time / 3:15 p.m. ET
|Italy vs. Namibia
|Saturday, September 9, 1 p.m. local time / 7 a.m. ET
|Ireland vs. Romania
|Saturday, September 9, 3:30 p.m. local time / 9:30 a.m. ET
|Australia vs. Georgia
|Saturday, September 9, 6 p.m. local time / 2 a.m. ET
|England vs. Argentina
|Saturday, September 9, 9 p.m. local time / 3 p.m. ET
|Japan vs. Chile
|Sunday, September 10, 1 p.m. local time / 7 a.m. ET
|South Africa vs. Scotland
|Sunday, September 10, 5:45 p.m. local time / 11:45 a.m. ET
|Wales vs. Fiji
|Sunday, September 10, 1 p.m. local time / 7 a.m. ET
|France vs. Uruguay
|Thursday, September 14, 9 p.m. local time / 3 p.m. ET
|New Zealand vs. Namibia
|Friday, September 15, 9 p.m. local time / 3 p.m. ET
|Samoa vs. Chile
|Saturday, September 16, 3 p.m. local time / 9 p.m. ET
|Wales vs. Portugal
|Saturday, September 16, 5:45 p.m. local time / 11:45 a.m. ET
|Ireland vs. Tonga
|Saturday, September 16, 9 p.m. local time / 3 p.m. ET
|South Africa vs. Romania
|Sunday, September 17, 3 p.m. local time / 9 p.m. ET
|Australia vs. Fiji
|Sunday, September 17, 5:45 p.m. local time / 11:45 a.m. ET
|England vs. Japan
|Sunday, September 17, 9 p.m. local time / 3 p.m. ET
|Italy vs. Uruguay
|Wednesday, September 20, 5:45 p.m. local time / 11:45 a.m. ET
|France vs. Namibia
|Thursday, September 21, 9 p.m. local time / 3 p.m. ET
|Argentina vs. Samoa
|Friday, September 22, 5:45 p.m. local time / 11:45 a.m. ET
|Georgia vs. Portugal
|Saturday, September 23, 2 p.m. local time / 8 a.m. ET
|England vs. Chile
|Saturday, September 23, 5:45 p.m. local time / 11:45 a.m. ET
|South Africa vs. Ireland
|Saturday, September 23, 9 p.m. local time / 3 p.m. ET
|Scotland vs. Tonga
|Sunday, September 24, 5:45 p.m. local time / 11:45 a.m. ET
|Wales vs. Australia
|Sunday, September 24, 9 p.m. local time / 3 p.m. ET
|Uruguay vs. Namibia
|Wednesday, September 27, 5:45 p.m. local time / 11:45 a.m. ET
|Japan vs. Samoa
|Thursday, September 28, 9 p.m. local time / 3 p.m. ET
|New Zealand vs. Italy
|Friday, September 29, 9 p.m. local time / 3 p.m. ET
|Argentina vs. Chile
|Saturday, September 30, 3 p.m. local time / 9 a.m. ET
|Fiji vs. Georgia
|Saturday, September 30, 5:45 p.m. local time / 11:45 a.m. ET
|Scotland vs. Romania
|Saturday, September 30, 9 p.m. local time / 3 p.m ET
|Australia vs. Portugal
|Sunday, October 1, 5:45 p.m. local time / 11:45 a.m. ET
|South Africa vs. Tonga
|Sunday, October 1, 9 p.m. local time / 3 p.m ET
|New Zealand vs. Uruguay
|Thursday, October 5, 9 p.m. local time / 3 p.m ET
|France vs. Italy
|Friday, October 6, 9 p.m. local time / 3 p.m ET
|Wales vs. Georgia
|Saturday, October 7, 3 p.m. local time / 9 a.m. ET
|England vs. Samoa
|Saturday, October 7, 5:45 p.m. local time / 11:45 a.m. ET
|Ireland vs. Scotland
|Saturday, October 7, 9 p.m. local time / 3 p.m ET
|Japan vs. Argentina
|Sunday, October 8, 1 p.m. local time / 7 a.m. ET
|Tonga vs. Romania
|Sunday, October 8, 5:45 p.m. local time / 11:45 a.m. ET
|Fiji vs. Portugal
|Sunday, October 8, 9 p.m. local time / 3 p.m ET
|QUARTER FINAL – Pool C Winner vs. Pool D Runner-Up
|Saturday, October 14, 5 p.m. local time / 11 a.m. ET
|QUARTER FINAL – Pool B Winner vs. Pool A Runner-Up
|Saturday, October 14, 9 p.m. local time / 3 p.m ET
|QUARTER FINAL – Pool D Winner vs. Pool C Runner-Up
|Sunday, October 15, 5 p.m. local time / 11 a.m. ET
|QUARTER FINAL – Pool A Winner vs. Pool B Runner-Up
|Sunday, October 15, 9 p.m. local time / 3 p.m ET
|SEMI FINAL – Quarter Final 1 Winner vs. Quarter Final 2 Winner
|Friday, October 20, 9 p.m. local time / 3 p.m ET
|SEMI FINAL – Quarter Final 3 Winner vs. Quarter Final 4 Winner
|Saturday, October 21, 9 p.m. local time / 3 p.m ET
|3rd Place Play-off – Semi Final 1 Runner-Up vs. Semi Final 2 Runner-Up
|Friday, October 27, 9 p.m. local time / 3 p.m ET
|FINAL – Semi-Final 1 Winner vs. Semi-Final 2 Winner
|Saturday, October 28, 9 p.m. local time / 3 p.m ET
2023 Rugby World Cup odds
Who will win the 2023 Rugby World Cup? Here are the latest odds according to the FanDuel Sportsbook.
|Country
|Odds
|France
|+280
|New Zealand
|+300
|South Africa
|+380
|Ireland
|+470
|Australia
|+1100
|England
|+1400
|Argentina
|+2200
|Wales
|+3400
|Scotland
|+3700
|Fiji
|+8500
|Japan
|+16000
|Georgia
|+20000
|Tonga
|+20000
|Italy
|+20000
|Samoa
|+20000
|Namibia
|+20000
|Romania
|+20000
|Uruguay
|+20000
|Chile
|+20000
|Portugal
|+20000
When is the 2023 Rugby World Cup?
The 2023 Rugby World Cup will be held in France from September 8 through October 28, 2023. The opening match and the final will both be played at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis.
Where will the 2023 Rugby World Cup be?
The 2023 Rugby World Cup will be held in France, marking the third time France has hosted the tournament. France previously hosted the 2007 Rugby World Cup on its own, and co-hosted the 1991 Rugby World Cup with England, Ireland, Scotland, and Wales.
What teams are in the 2023 Rugby World Cup?
|Pool A
|Pool B
|Pool C
|Pool D
|France (host)
|Ireland
|Australia
|Argentina
|Italy
|Romania
|Fiji
|Chile
|Namibia
|Scotland
|Georgia
|England
|New Zealand
|South Africa
|Portugal
|Japan
|Uruguay
|Tonga
|Wales
|Samoa
Recent Rugby World Cup winners
South Africa and New Zealand have historically dominated the Rugby World Cup. Here is a full list of winners.
|Year
|Winner
|Host nation
|1987
|New Zealand
|Australia and New Zealand
|1991
|Australia
|England, France, Ireland, Scotland, and Wales
|1995
|South Africa
|South Africa
|1999
|Australia
|Wales
|2003
|England
|Australia
|2007
|South Africa
|France
|2011
|New Zealand
|New Zealand
|2015
|New Zealand
|England
|2019
|South Africa
|Japan
|2023
|TBD
|France
ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.
FAQ: About the 2023 Rugby World Cup
Will the Rugby World Cup be on TV?
Yes, the 2023 Rugby World Cup will be on TV! Networks and services that will air matches include NBC, TSN, 9Now, and ITVX.
Will Peacock show the 2023 Rugby World Cup?
Yes, Peacock will offer a live simulcast of every 2023 Rugby World Cup match. Free trials are not available!
How can I watch the 2023 Rugby World Cup in New Zealand?
Sky Sport NZ will offer all 48 matches throughout the 2023 Rugby World Cup, with 12 matches, free-to-air–six of them live–showing on Prime NZ. The live matches should include one semi-final, the third-place play-off, and the final. Free trials are not available.
Is the Rugby World Cup free to watch on Amazon Prime?
No, the Rugby World Cup is not free to watch on Amazon Prime. If you want to watch all Rugby World Cup matches for free, we suggest ITVX (formerly ITV Hub), which offers both on-demand content and live events, including free streams of every 2023 Rugby World Cup match.
Is the Rugby World Cup on YouTube TV?
Yes, YouTube TV will carry the Rugby World Cup. You can catch matches through CNBC and NBC. YouTube TV also offers a free trial, so you can try it out before you commit to a subscription.
Is the Rugby World Cup 2023 free to air?
Yes, the Rugby World Cup 2023 will be free to air in some countries, including the United Kingdom (ITVX), Australia (9Now), and France (TF1).
How can I get tickets to the 2023 Rugby World Cup?
The official ticketing website for the 2023 Rugby World Cup is https://tickets.rugbyworldcup.com/. Tickets are still available for some matches, but they are selling fast!
How much are 2023 Rugby World Cup tickets?
The prices of 2023 Rugby World Cup tickets vary depending on the match, the stadium, and the ticket category. Tickets for pool matches start at 10 EUR (11 USD) for Category 4 seats and go up to 300 EUR (324 USD) for Category 1 seats. Tickets for knockout matches start at 40 EUR (43 USD) for Category 4 seats and go up to 950 EUR (1,027 USD) for Category 1 seats. Tickets for the final start at 75 EUR (81 USD) for Category 4 seats and go up to 550 EUR (595 USD) for Category 1 seats.
Can I stream the 2023 Rugby World Cup on my computer?
Definitely. If you’re accessing the streaming service from a web browser, be sure to also install the ExpressVPN extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge. The extension has a few features under the hood that can smooth out common streaming issues.
Can I stream the 2023 Rugby World Cup on my phone or tablet?
How can I stream the 2023 Rugby World Cup on my TV with a VPN?
In brief there are five different ways to stream sports on your TV with ExpressVPN:
-With the native app for a smart TV or streaming device
-By streaming on your computer and connecting to the TV with an HDMI cable
-By mirroring or casting wirelessly to your TV or streaming device from your computer or mobile device
-By connecting to an ExpressVPN-enabled router, which allows for unlimited devices and makes it super simple to connect to different server locations simultaneously
-With MediaStreamer, ExpressVPN’s solution for devices that cannot install a VPN, such as Apple TV or gaming consoles. MediaStreamer only needs to be set up once, although it does not provide the full security benefits of a VPN. (Note that by connecting your Apple TV or gaming console to a router, you can get the best of both worlds!)
For more information on all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your big-screen TV, click here or contact a 24/7 Support agent for step-by-step instructions.
I connected to the VPN but my internet speed is slow!
If your internet speed is slow or your streaming seems to lag, there are a few possible reasons:
-The distance of your selected VPN server location from your physical location
-Your connection type (wired connections are more reliable than wireless connections)
-Suboptimal interconnectivity between the VPN and your ISP
-Slow internet connection speed at your location
-Your device type and processing power
Try each of the following steps to troubleshoot:
-Download the latest version of ExpressVPN
-Connect to a different VPN server location
-Change your VPN protocol
I connected to the suggested VPN server location but I can’t log in to the streaming service!
No worries! Server load changes rapidly (especially when lots of people are trying to watch certain events), but that’s exactly why ExpressVPN has high-speed servers all over the world. If you’re trying to access a site in the U.S. or Germany, for instance, try connecting to a different server location in those countries.
If you’re trying to connect to a country with one server location, the first step is to check your location settings. If you’re on a mobile device, disconnect from the VPN, turn off location services, then connect to the VPN again. On both Windows and Mac computers, you can turn off Location Services within the Privacy & Security settings menu.
For more help, you can always talk to a member of our Support Team, available 24/7 by live chat. your sports streaming experience.
What other streaming services can I watch with ExpressVPN?
ExpressVPN works seamlessly with all the most popular streaming apps from around the world. Using a VPN for streaming ensures you watch securely in blazing-fast HD with unlimited bandwidth, free from ISP throttling (which can sometimes slow down speeds). If you want to watch your favorite team from anywhere—even while traveling or on unsecured networks like public Wi-Fi—ExpressVPN is a great way to enhance your sports streaming experience.