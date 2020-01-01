FAQ: How to play games on Google Stadia with a VPN

Does a VPN let me use Google Stadia for free? No. You’ll need to sign up for a Google Stadia subscription, if you haven’t already, although a free version of the service is expected to launch in 2020. With the free version, you’ll still have to pay for each game. During the initial release period, users must purchase a 129.99 USD Premiere Edition package that includes a Chromecast Ultra, a controller, and three months’ service. It’s not clear when players will be able to access Google Stadia without paying for the Premiere Edition. ExpressVPN will complement your Google Stadia subscription to allow you to play all the games you want, free from ISP throttling.

On what devices can I play Google Stadia games with ExpressVPN? For now, you can play Google Stadia games, as well as use ExpressVPN, on Windows or Mac computers via the Google Chrome browser. Tablets running Chrome OS also work and are compatible with ExpressVPN’s Android app. As for mobile phones, currently gameplay is available only on Google’s Pixel line. Stadia is expected to expand to more mobile devices, including iOS devices (iPhone and iPad). Games played on your computer or mobile devices can be streamed to a TV using a Chromecast Ultra.

Will using Google Stadia and a VPN slow my connection? All VPN services add a layer of encryption that has the potential to slow down your connection. ExpressVPN, however, has an extremely fast, constantly optimized network, so you probably won’t notice a difference. If your ISP has been known to throttle your online gaming, using a VPN to play games on Google Stadia may actually speed up your connection.

How does a VPN reduce ping? Shorter connection routes between you and gaming servers can lower latency and overall lag. This means packets of data are able to move between your computer and the game server faster, reducing any noticeable delay between your actions and what happens in the game—and giving you an advantage. Usually, connecting to the VPN server closest to the game server will give the best results.

How does a VPN protect against DDoS attacks? DDoS (distributed denial of service) attacks create lag and disruptions to interfere with online games and create unfair advantages. ExpressVPN protects your gaming connection from these attacks by masking your true IP.