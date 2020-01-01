Get the best Google Stadia VPN for gaming
Playing Google Stadia games with a VPN is the best way to enhance your gaming experience.
ExpressVPN is the fastest, easiest VPN for playing online games. Game with freedom and security and defend yourself against DDoS attacks.Get ExpressVPN
How to play games on Google Stadia with a VPN in 3 easy steps
Step 1
Get ExpressVPN, the best VPN for online gaming.
Step 2
Connect to a VPN server location where Google Stadia is available.
Step 3
Play games privately, securely, and with no throttling.
What is Google Stadia?
Google Stadia is a cloud-based gaming service that went into limited release on November 19, 2019. With customer accounts and game history stored online, Google Stadia promises that no consoles or game disks will be necessary. All you will need is a computer or a compatible mobile device, which can be connected to a TV through a Chromecast Ultra. When using Chromecast Ultra, a dedicated Stadia Controller is needed.
Google Stadia price and games
Google has announced two tiers of subscription. A basic Stadia subscription, available in 2020, will be free, although users will still have to pay for each game. For Stadia Pro, available now, the monthly subscription fee is 9.99 USD, with an additional cost to purchase each game. Stadia Pro offers higher quality visuals and audio when streamed over Chromecast Ultra.
However, anyone who wants to play during the initial release period must purchase a 129.99 USD Premiere Edition package that includes a Chromecast Ultra, a controller, and three months’ Stadia Pro service. It’s not clear when players will be able to access Google Stadia without paying for the Premiere Edition.
Google Stadia is rapidly adding to its list of games, which already includes scores of titles, such as Red Dead Redemption 2, Rise of the Tomb Raider, Metro Exodus, and Assassin’s Creed Odyssey.
Countries with Google Stadia
Google Stadia is available in Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden, the United Kingdom, and the United States. It is expected to expand to more regions over time.
Subscribers need to have a billing address in a country where the service is available. It is expected that some countries will not have all the games offered by Google Stadia. This means subscribers traveling in another country might not be able to access the games purchased in their home countries.
A VPN can help you appear to be in a different country so you can access your account and play the games you expect, wherever you are.
FAQ: How to play games on Google Stadia with a VPN
Does a VPN let me use Google Stadia for free?
No. You’ll need to sign up for a Google Stadia subscription, if you haven’t already, although a free version of the service is expected to launch in 2020. With the free version, you’ll still have to pay for each game. During the initial release period, users must purchase a 129.99 USD Premiere Edition package that includes a Chromecast Ultra, a controller, and three months’ service. It’s not clear when players will be able to access Google Stadia without paying for the Premiere Edition.
ExpressVPN will complement your Google Stadia subscription to allow you to play all the games you want, free from ISP throttling.
On what devices can I play Google Stadia games with ExpressVPN?
For now, you can play Google Stadia games, as well as use ExpressVPN, on Windows or Mac computers via the Google Chrome browser. Tablets running Chrome OS also work and are compatible with ExpressVPN’s Android app. As for mobile phones, currently gameplay is available only on Google’s Pixel line. Stadia is expected to expand to more mobile devices, including iOS devices (iPhone and iPad).
Games played on your computer or mobile devices can be streamed to a TV using a Chromecast Ultra.
Will using Google Stadia and a VPN slow my connection?
All VPN services add a layer of encryption that has the potential to slow down your connection. ExpressVPN, however, has an extremely fast, constantly optimized network, so you probably won’t notice a difference.
If your ISP has been known to throttle your online gaming, using a VPN to play games on Google Stadia may actually speed up your connection.
How does a VPN reduce ping?
Shorter connection routes between you and gaming servers can lower latency and overall lag. This means packets of data are able to move between your computer and the game server faster, reducing any noticeable delay between your actions and what happens in the game—and giving you an advantage. Usually, connecting to the VPN server closest to the game server will give the best results.
How does a VPN protect against DDoS attacks?
DDoS (distributed denial of service) attacks create lag and disruptions to interfere with online games and create unfair advantages. ExpressVPN protects your gaming connection from these attacks by masking your true IP.
What else can I do with ExpressVPN?
No matter what platform you use to play online games, ExpressVPN has you covered. With the ExpressVPN router app, you can stay protected and change your location even while using consoles such as PlayStation and Xbox, which can’t install a VPN directly. ExpressVPN also works with streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and BBC iPlayer. It’s simply the fastest, easiest way to browse the internet privately and securely.
Why use ExpressVPN for gaming?
Servers in 94 countries
Secure VPN servers are available in India, Mexico, the UK, Australia, and many other locations.
Fast connection
Get fast download speeds and low latency. Run the built-in Speed Test and see for yourself.
Unlimited bandwidth
You can play online games for as long as you want. We won’t stop you.
Watch other content
Get access to websites censored by some countries, like YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook.
Dedicated support
The ExpressVPN Support Team is world-class. Get help by live chat and email 24/7.
Money-back guarantee
If you’re not satisfied using Google Stadia with ExpressVPN, get a full refund within 30 days.