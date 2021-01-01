Get 30 days free when you sign up now.

How to stream Canal Plus with a VPN

Stream French TV, movies, and sports live on Canal Plus with ExpressVPN. Enjoy unlimited bandwidth and throttle-free access from anywhere on multiple devices, including smart TVs, smartphones, and web browsers.

Stream Canal Plus with a VPN in 3 steps

Step 1

Sign up for ExpressVPN and its blazing-fast service.

Step 2

Select a secure VPN location in France.

Step 3

Visit the Canal Plus website or fire up its app and stream all you wish.

Use the best Canal+ VPN to watch French TV shows, movies, and live sports online

What is Canal Plus?

Canal Plus (sometimes stylized as “Canal+”) is a French premium television service that operates several standalone channels such as Canal+ Cinema, Canal+ Sport, and Canal+ Family. Its programming encompasses blockbuster movies, live sports, docu-series, reality TV, and much more. Many of the most popular and globally-renowned French TV shows that end up on other streaming platforms are Canal+ productions.

Original series on Canal+ streaming channels

Canal+ also offers premium international content, such as new shows from HBO and an add-on Disney+ tier that includes that platform's popular family-friendly series and movies. Whether you want your Ligue 1 fix or simply want to kick back and relax with a movie on Paramount, Canal Plus provides French, English, and Asian-themed entertainment under one easy-to-use subscription umbrella.

Learn how you can securely stream all your favorite French TV channels with ExpressVPN.

ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and Canal+ Terms & Conditions for more information.

FAQ: Canal Plus VPN

Try the best Canal Plus VPN risk-free

ExpressVPN offers a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee with all subscription tiers.

If you’re not satisfied watching Canal Plus online with ExpressVPN, simply get in touch with Support within the first 30 days for a full refund.

