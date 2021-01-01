How to stream Canal Plus with a VPN
Stream French TV, movies, and sports live on Canal Plus with ExpressVPN. Enjoy unlimited bandwidth and throttle-free access from anywhere on multiple devices, including smart TVs, smartphones, and web browsers.
What is Canal Plus?
Canal Plus (sometimes stylized as “Canal+”) is a French premium television service that operates several standalone channels such as Canal+ Cinema, Canal+ Sport, and Canal+ Family. Its programming encompasses blockbuster movies, live sports, docu-series, reality TV, and much more. Many of the most popular and globally-renowned French TV shows that end up on other streaming platforms are Canal+ productions.
Canal+ also offers premium international content, such as new shows from HBO and an add-on Disney+ tier that includes that platform's popular family-friendly series and movies. Whether you want your Ligue 1 fix or simply want to kick back and relax with a movie on Paramount, Canal Plus provides French, English, and Asian-themed entertainment under one easy-to-use subscription umbrella.
ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and Canal+ Terms & Conditions for more information.
FAQ: Canal Plus VPN
Is Canal Plus included with ExpressVPN?
No. ExpressVPN lets you securely access Canal+ and avoid ISP throttling, but you must subscribe to Canal Plus separately.
What devices can I watch Canal Plus on?
Canal+ is available on a wide range of devices, including:
Smartphones and tablets, including iOS and Android
Computers, including Mac, Windows, and Linux
Smart TVs and TV box systems, including Apple TV and Android TV
Game consoles, including Xbox
ExpressVPN has easy-to-use apps for many of these devices and covers five devices simultaneously. But even if your device cannot install ExpressVPN directly, you can still enjoy full VPN benefits by connecting it to a router running ExpressVPN.
Does ExpressVPN reduce streaming speeds?
ExpressVPN is frequently ranked as one of the fastest VPN services. While a VPN may cause a slight reduction in streaming speeds, ExpressVPN’s global servers are optimized for latency and speed, so you might not notice any difference.
ExpressVPN has no bandwidth caps, and it can also help you avoid ISP throttling. Therefore, in some cases, ExpressVPN will actually boost speeds and improve your Canal Plus streaming experience.
Can I get a free trial of ExpressVPN?
ExpressVPN offers a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee, meaning you can fully experience the service to see if it works for you and helps you enjoy your favorite streaming providers. You’ll receive a full refund if you’re not satisfied for any reason.
Should I use a free proxy server or DNS code to watch Canal Plus?
We do not recommend the use of free DNS codes or proxy servers. Both these services are unsecured, unreliable, slow, and might be monitored by the system administrators. If you’re looking to stream Canal Plus reliably and with top speeds, a VPN service like ExpressVPN is your best bet.
Can I use ExpressVPN for other things besides streaming?
Oui oui! ExpressVPN helps you access the internet with freedom and security. You can use it to stay private online, securely use public Wi-Fi, find the best e-commerce deals, and access social media sites where they might otherwise be restricted. Check out the Get Started page for more insights on how to make the most of your ExpressVPN subscription.
