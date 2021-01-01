How to stream Canal Plus with a VPN

Canal Plus (sometimes stylized as “Canal+”) is a French premium television service that operates several standalone channels such as Canal+ Cinema, Canal+ Sport, and Canal+ Family. Its programming encompasses blockbuster movies, live sports, docu-series, reality TV, and much more. Many of the most popular and globally-renowned French TV shows that end up on other streaming platforms are Canal+ productions.

Canal+ also offers premium international content, such as new shows from HBO and an add-on Disney+ tier that includes that platform's popular family-friendly series and movies. Whether you want your Ligue 1 fix or simply want to kick back and relax with a movie on Paramount, Canal Plus provides French, English, and Asian-themed entertainment under one easy-to-use subscription umbrella.

