Отзывы
Top10VPN
ExpressVPN is the best VPN we’ve tested. It’s extremely fast and secure, and one of the easiest VPNs to use. It will keep you safe and private online, and unblock restricted websites and apps, consistently and reliably.
vpnMentor
ExpressVPN’s TrustedServer technology is not “yet another cool name for an obvious feature”, it is a real game changer that provides better-than-ever privacy and security protection to their users. No surprise our users love it. ExpressVPN has always been a leader as far as technology goes, and it seems they’ve taken another step ahead of competitors who are trying to catch up.
VPNCompare.co.uk
ExpressVPN is definitely the best VPN for 2021 and stands out amongst the competition. They offer one of the best all-round VPN services we’ve seen and are great for a variety of uses.
Top10.com
Our ExpressVPN review confirms that it is still the undisputed king of VPN services. It delivers faster speeds than almost any other VPN service, best in class security features, a no logs policy and an easy to use UI.
Security.org
Overall, we recommend ExpressVPN to our readers, as it’s very secure, performs well, and allows us to go on Netflix and stream movies. We’d recommend ExpressVPN to anyone that wants a VPN based in a Five Eyes non-member country, with an extensive network of more than 2,000 servers worldwide.
France IPTV
ExpressVPN is the best performer across our VPN benchmark of more than 15 VPNs. For IPTV, streaming, and more, ExpressVPN is extremely versatile.
RevistaVPN.com
ExpressVPN is a top-of-the-line VPN provider made by people who know exactly what you need. It offers high speed, is very easy to use and covers a wide range of countries, including plenty of Latin American countries. It’s our number one choice, as simple as that!
VPNClub.fr
We have tested dozens of VPN providers and ExpressVPN is our favorite one. It is reliable, very fast, easy to use and affordable. Whether you want to bypass geo-restrictions, protect your privacy or secure your Internet connection, ExpressVPN does a great job!
Itavisen.no
ExpressVPN proved to be the fastest and most stable service we've tested so far, and is our recommended pick for those looking to stream high quality media on their digital platforms from Norway.
vpnService.nl
ExpressVPN is the very best VPN ever made. You get what you pay for and that results in extremely fast servers and knowledgeable support. Their network is simply the best.
VPNPortalen.se
ExpressVPN is with no doubt the most robust VPN service of all the VPNs we have tested. In terms of speed, connection and security ExpressVPN is a clear winner.
vpnConfiável
ExpressVPN is an industry leader. It’s proven to be reliable and fast across multiple applications and use-cases. The server selection, features, and interface are easy to use. ExpressVPN consistently ranks as one of the best VPNs on the market.
VPNPortalen.no
ExpressVPN is a solid and robust VPN service, and is hands down one of the absolute best VPNs in the market.
VPNDada
Among all VPN providers we have tested, ExpressVPN really stands out with reliable connections, fast speed and excellent customer supports.
10Beasts.net
ExpressVPN is currently the most secure VPN, so you can use it with confidence. It does not record any of your information, it also protects the data you transmit.
TechShielder
ExpressVPN is the most customer-friendly VPN we have tested. The different apps are extremely fast & easy to use, and the customer service is world-class. In addition, security is top-notch. ExpressVPN gives you 100% safety with its military-grade encryption. We highly recommend ExpressVPN.
LeMiglioriVPN
ExpressVPN proves itself to be the best VPN for the Italian market. It provides a solid and robust network with the fastest performance on the market.
DasBesteVPN.de
ExpressVPN ist ein leistungsfähiges und in allen Aspekten unschlagbares VPN. Es bietet starke Verschlüsselung und Sicherheit für Privatsphäre und Anonymität im Internet. Lesen Sie hier mehr über den ExpressVPN Test.
VPNVETERAN
We have reviewed their latest client and it's approaching perfection! It's earned ExpressVPN the top spot on our website. If you want to stream or browse the web anonymously, then look no further. This is the VPN service you need.
Comparitech
ExpressVPN offers the best all-round performance of any VPN we’ve tested, with an unbeatable combination of speed, reliability, privacy and customer service while unblocking all major streaming services.
vpnoverview.com
It is no wonder that ExpressVPN had been at the top of our list for a while now. ExpressVPN performs well on all the important aspects of a VPN service.
BestVPNRating
Without any doubt, ExpressVPN is number #1 VPN provider nowadays: blazing speeds, strong security features, extensive server park. It’s the most favourite service among internet power users, and positive reviews are the best evidence of this.
TechNadu
ExpressVPN is the best option for those looking out for an easy-to-use VPN that does not compromise your privacy whilst also delivering super fast speeds. It simply can’t get better than ExpressVPN!
LesMeilleursVPN
ExpressVPN développe son service et monte dans mon classement à chaque nouvelle version. Leur dernière app est une réussite. Et je ne peux que la recommander. Si vous chercher le meilleur VPN, ne cherchez plus, il est là !
RestorePrivacy.com
In an overcrowded VPN market, ExpressVPN continues to stand out from the rest and remains the top recommendation at Restore Privacy.
TechRadar.com
ExpressVPN is a best-of-class VPN that not only excels in all the standard categories but also stands out in a crowded market with useful and unique innovations.
Alphr
For those who want a simple VPN that strikes a perfect balance between ease of use and powerful tools, ExpressVPN is a near-perfect VPN!
Cloudwards.net
We think ExpressVPN is the best VPN service out there, thanks to its combination of security, speed, server locations, and support.
Techrobot
Out of over hundreds of VPNs out there we have tested, ExpressVPN is one of the absolute best. You can count on ExpressVPN connecting to your preferred server in a split second time and at the same time keeping the connection with perfect speed and privacy. We recommend ExpressVPN as it is the most robust VPN in the business.
TheBestVPN.uk
ExpressVPN gets our vote as the leading VPN in the market today. It offers high speed, covers a wide range of countries and apps that are user-friendly and available on most platforms.
VPNGids.nl
ExpressVPN offers the best all round VPN service. Perfect for streaming, surfing and downloading.
privacyinthenetwork.com
最新のクライアントを確認しましたが、完璧に近づいています！ ExpressVPN VPNは、当社のWebサイトでトップの座を獲得しています。 Webを匿名でストリーミング、トレント、および閲覧したい場合は、もう探す必要はありません。 これが必要なVPNサービスです。
Anonymster.com
ExpressVPN proves to be a leader in the VPN industry. The user-friendly software makes it a practical tool even for novices.
VPNMag.fr
ExpressVPN is one of the TOP VPN providers on the market today because of its speed and unique features.
The VPN Guru
ExpressVPN is the service that has gotten the most positive reviews out of all the providers tested.
Secure Thoughts
ExpressVPN is the market leading VPN provider and the highest rated VPN provider we’ve reviewed, scoring 96 out of a possible 100.
Websiterating.com
ExpressVPN is hands down the best VPN right now. Strong security, no DNS leaks, fast speeds, loads of servers to choose from, and very good customer service. What more can a VPN user ask for?
ProPrivacy.com
ExpressVPN is hands down the best VPN out there, and you can’t go wrong by choosing them.
internetetsecurite.fr
Voici un des meilleurs VPN du marché. ExpressVPN propose un service rapide et sécurisé pour garantir une expérience optimale. Il s'adapte à toutes vos activités en ligne: regardez des vidéos, surfez anonymement, il s'occupe de tout.
How to watch Canada
Without a doubt, ExpressVPN is the best when in terms of streaming, privacy and online security. It's easy-to-use interface and super-fast speeds make it ideal for users who want to watch their favourite streams online.
VPNcritic
From all the VPN services we have reviewed, Expressvpn stands out as the best all-round provider. Expressvpn has more than 3,000 servers, offers an excellent level of security and does not keep logs of user activity. It consistently works with all the top cord-cutting services.
Expert Reviews
Among the VPNs we’ve tested, ExpressVPN has the fastest speed to servers in the US, Europe and Australia and the company maintains a strict no-logs policy. The client can be installed on a wide range of devices and it unblocks most geo-restricted content with ease.
Best-Comparatif.fr
With more than 10 years of experience in digital security, ExpressVPN is the biggest and the best VPN provider for the french market right now. Thanks to their 3000+ servers in 94 different country, streaming football or Netflix in different a countries has never been easier! Rated 10/10 by our experts.
PrywatnośćwSieci.pl
Sprawdziliśmy ich ostatniego klienta i zbliża się do doskonałości! Dzięki niemu ExpressVPN znalazł się na pierwszym miejscu na naszej stronie. Jeśli chcesz przeglądać sieć anonimowo, korzystać z torrentów praz usług streamingowych, nie szukaj dalej. To jest usługa VPN, której potrzebujesz.
AllertaPrivacy.it
ExpressVPN è da sempre in testa alla classifica dei migliori provider VPN presenti sul mercato. Offre un'elevata velocità per lo streaming e il download. Inoltre, ha una crittografia dati di grado militare tra le più innovative e rende la navigazione anonima sicura e priva di rischi. Fortemente raccomandata.
Anonymania
ExpressVPN is a reputable name in the VPN industry that offers high-quality services. Subscribers will enjoy the fastest speeds, the strongest security features, as well as total privacy and anonymity.
Gtemps
Is ExpressVPN living up to its claims? The answer is yes. ExpressVPN is one of the best VPNs out there. The word "leader" on its home page certainly seems to have its place; ExpressVPN is one of the VPN services that have proven they don't keep logs, and can be fully trusted. We recommend ExpressVPN as the best VPN to get.
PCAhora
Broad platform and device support; Easy to install; Fully automatic solution; Does not collect activity logs; High level encryption; Compatible with most popular VPN protocols. We fully recommend ExpressVPN as the VPN to get.
PCTempo
Our conclusion is that ExpressVPN could be the perfect choice for most VPN users in 2020. We recommend you get ExpressVPN if you are in the market for a secure, reliable and fast VPN.
Digitogy
ExpressVPN has always been among the best VPN in the world. Their new client and competitive pricing bring them right at the top of the rankings now. Simply press the connect button and enjoy unlimited streaming, surfing, etc.
PrivacySavvy
We have tested dozens of VPNs while working, as we keep doing that as part of our regular activities. The only VPN that has consistently managed to deliver services par excellence is ExpressVPN.
Firestickhacks
ExpressVPN is the best in the business when it comes to speed, privacy, and security. More importantly, it works tremendously well in all of the streaming devices, especially on FireStick.