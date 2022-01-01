Купите любую подписку прямо сейчас и получите в подарок 30 дополнительных дней.

Не пропустите! Получите 4 месяца в подарок при покупке годовой подписки.

About ExpressVPN

We build a safer, better digital world.

Who is ExpressVPN?

The internet was originally conceived as open, free, and not controlled by any single company or group—full of unlimited possibilities right at your fingertips. In its best moments, the online world still exemplifies that spirit, but more often than not it seems that we’ve ceded our freedom online to others. Corporations, governments, and hackers are now able to monitor, manipulate, and restrict in once-unimaginable ways. That feeling of individual control and empowerment—it’s something we’ve lost along the way.

ExpressVPN wants to enable you to take back that control and experience an internet that is free and open, where individuals are protected and have the power to shape their own online experience. We work every day to ensure that protecting your privacy and security is easy and accessible, no matter your level of technical expertise. As every aspect of our lives becomes increasingly digital, we believe that protecting online rights and freedoms for all has never been more essential. 

Today, ExpressVPN enables millions in over 180 countries to access the free and open internet—and to do so privately and securely.

Fast facts

Будьте повсюду. Локации, отмеченные на карте мира.

  • Founded in 2009 by two close friends and technology entrepreneurs, Peter and Dan

  • Used by 3+ million active subscribers in over 180 countries

  • Operates a secure network of VPN servers in 94 countries

  • Apps for all major platforms available in 17 languages and counting

  • Team members located in over 20 cities around the world

ExpressVPN's trusted partners

Логотип Acer.
Логотип Dynabook.
HP
Логотип Philips.
HMD

Our history

2009

Логотип ExpressVPN в 2009 году

ExpressVPN was born

2009

В 2009 году ExpressVPN начал предоставлять 30-дневную гарантию возврата денег без дополнительных условий

Launched 30-day unconditional money-back guarantee

2009

Переключатели с логотипами Windows и Apple

Allowed manual configuration for Windows and Mac

2010

Логотипы Linux, Android и iOS

Launched support for Linux and smartphones, including on iOS and Android

2011

Два облачка, в одном из которых старый логотип ExpressVPN

Launched 24/7 live chat support

2012

Логотипы Windows, Mac, Android

Launched apps for Windows, Mac, and Android to improve user experience

2014

Проверка скорости подключения

Added speed test tool on Windows and Mac apps

2014

Логотип Bitcoin с галочкой

Began to accept Bitcoin payment

2015

Меню выбора языка

ExpressVPN apps available in non-English languages, including in French, German, Spanish, and more

2016

Кнопка экстренного отключения от Сети

Added Network Lock (kill switch) feature

2016

ExpressVPN запустил в 2016 году поддержку роутеров

Launched ExpressVPN app for routers

2016

Увеличительное стекло над машинным кодом и багом

Launched bug bounty program

2016

В 2016 году ExpressVPN учредил собственную стипендию

Launched The ExpressVPN Future of Privacy Scholarship

2016

ExpressVPN и OpenMedia объединились против интернет-цензуры

Teamed up with OpenMedia to unite against internet oppression

2017

Путь, ведущий в две двери

Added split-tunneling feature

2017

Браузерные расширения ExpressVPN

Launched ExpressVPN apps for browser extensions

2017

Инструменты проверки утечек данных от ExpressVPN

Unveiled a suite of open-source leak-testing tools

2018

Центр демократии и технологий

Launched “Signals of Trustworthy VPNs” with the Center for Democracy and Technology

2018

ExpressVPN сотрудничает с Front Line Defenders

Worked with Front Line Defenders to provide complimentary ExpressVPN accounts to their community

2019

Контрольный список в виде сервера.

Launched TrustedServer, so that all our servers run on RAM only—a system that's been audited by PwC Switzerland

2019

Компания Cure53 провела проверку ExpressVPN

Browser extensions independently audited by Cure53

2019

Компания ExpressVPN заключила соглашение о партнерстве с HP

ExpressVPN comes preinstalled on new HP laptops

2020

Логотипы ExpressVPN и VPN Trust Initiative

Launched the VPN Trust Initiative with i2Coalition

2020

Компания ExpressVPN заключает соглашение о партнерстве с Dynabook

Partnered with Dynabook (formerly Toshiba)

2020

Спидометр

Started beta-testing Lightway, our own modern VPN protocol

2020

Щит над ноутбуком

New verification system reduces the risk of us inadvertently distributing malware (audited by PwC Switzerland)

2020

Глобус под микроскопом

Launched the ExpressVPN Digital Security Lab, to conduct original research

2021

Ребрендинг ExpressVPN 2021

Launched a new look on our apps and website

2021

Логотип ioXt Alliance с галочкой

Received ioXt Alliance certification

2021

ExpressVPN заключает соглашение о партнерстве с HMD Global (Nokia)

Partnered with HMD Global (home of Nokia phones)

2021

Серверы с щитом и знаком в виде большого пальца вверх

Lightway audited by Cure53 and open-sourced

2021

ExpressVPN присоединяется к Kape Technologies

Joined the Kape Technologies family of leading privacy and security brands

2021

Жук с логотипом Log4J logo.

First company in the world to deploy wide-scale consumer-side mitigation measures for the global log4j vulnerability

2021

Скрытая точка на карте ограничивает передачу данных

Launched Threat Manager, a DNS-based traffic blocker that protects users from trackers, scammers, and malware sites

2022

Наша кнопка в языках пламени.

Launched parallel connections, a feature that drastically improved the time to connect to VPN

2022

10000 долл. США, жук и увеличительное стекло.

Launched a new bonus bug bounty of 100,000 USD for TrustedServer

2022

Независимая проверка подтвердила надежность приложения ExpressVPN для Windows

Published a new audit by F-secure on our Windows app

2022

ExpressVPN Keys. Красный ключ.

Started beta-testing ExpressVPN Keys, a password manager integrated into our apps and at no additional cost to users

2022

Флаг Индии с глазом на обложке папки.

Withdrew physical VPN servers from India to protect user privacy

ExpressVPN proudly supports

EFF
Internet Defense League
Open Media
Fight For The Future
Access Now

Our team

Help shape the future of the internet with us! We’re hiring in all departments for a wide range of roles. Our globally distributed team works in cities including Toronto, Poznań, Lisbon, London, Singapore, Hong Kong, Sydney, Manila, and Tokyo.

If you think you have something to offer, we want to hear from you. Learn more on our careers page.

Life at ExpressVPN