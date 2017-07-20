What can a VPN do? Show Me

This article explains what virtual server locations are and why ExpressVPN uses them.

What is a virtual server location?

With the vast majority of ExpressVPN locations, the physical server and the registered IP address are located in the same country. We have a huge footprint physically covering every continent (except for Antarctica). We have invested in building a network with servers in parts of the world where bandwidth is expensive, including Australia, Japan, and Brazil.

For less than 3% of ExpressVPN’s total throughput, the registered IP address matches the country you have chosen to connect to, while the server is physically located in another country, usually nearby. These are called virtual server locations, and they help ensure your connection is fast, secure, and reliable.

For example, if you choose to use ExpressVPN to connect to Indonesia, your network traffic will be routed through a server in Singapore and assigned an Indonesian IP address so that your traffic appears to come from Indonesia.

Why does ExpressVPN use virtual locations?

ExpressVPN has rigorous standards for servers to ensure that you are able to connect securely, reliably, and at consistently fast speeds. In some countries, it can be difficult to find servers that meet these qualifications. Virtual server locations make it possible for you to connect to such countries, while still providing the connection quality you expect from ExpressVPN.

List of virtual server locations

How do I know which server location to connect to?

