This guide will show you how to choose the right VPN server location according to your needs.

ExpressVPN has thousands of servers in scores of locations around the globe. See a full list of VPN server locations

Preliminary check

If you try to access certain websites or services and see an error message similar to

You seem to be using an unblocker or proxy or

You'll need to disable your anonymizer

Access content like TV shows and movies from a certain country

To access content that is only available in a certain country, connect to a VPN server location in that country (if there are multiple locations in that country, choose the one closest to your physical location):

In the ExpressVPN app, tap or click the location picker, just below the On Button.

Use the search bar to find your desired location. Alternatively, you can browse through All Locations to see all ExpressVPN server locations around the world, sorted by region (Asia Pacific, Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa).

Bypass censorship in your current location

Use the Smart Location feature in the app to access Facebook, Google, Skype, and VoIP services in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and other places with censorship practices.

The Smart Location feature automatically recommends the optimal location for you based on anonymous metrics like download speed, latency, and distance.

Get a secure and private connection

If you are simply looking for a secure and private connection, use the app’s Smart Location feature, which recommends the optimal location for you based on anonymous metrics like download speed, latency, and distance.

Get the fastest download speeds

There are numerous factors that determine download speeds. To find the server location that will give you the fastest downloads, you have a few options:

Run the Speed Test in your ExpressVPN app (available for Mac and Windows). Connect to the first server location on the list.

Use the Smart Location feature, which recommends the optimal location for you.

feature, which recommends the optimal location for you. Select a VPN server in your country or the server location that is closest to you.

