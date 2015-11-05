This guide will show you how to choose the right VPN server location according to your needs. ExpressVPN has thousands of servers in scores of locations around the globe. See a full list of VPN server locations.
What would you like to do?
Access content like TV shows and movies from a certain country
Bypass censorship in your current location
Get a secure and private connection
Get fast download speeds
Troubleshoot issues with my current VPN server location
To watch content that is only available in a certain country, connect to a VPN server location in that country. If there is more than one VPN server location available for the same country, choose the one that is closest to your physical location.
To connect to a VPN server location:
- ExpressVPN Windows app
- ExpressVPN Mac app
- ExpressVPN iOS app
- ExpressVPN Android app
- ExpressVPN Linux app
- ExpressVPN router app
Bypass censorship in your current location
If you are in a country with censorship practices, use the Smart Location feature in the app. Smart Location automatically recommends the optimal location for you based on anonymous metrics such as download speed, latency, and distance.
Learn how to connect with Smart Location.
Get a secure and private connection
Get fast download speeds
There are numerous factors that determine download speeds. To find the VPN server location that will give you optimal download speeds, you can:
- Select a VPN server location that is closest to your physical location on the Recommended server location list.
- Use the Smart Location feature, which recommends the optimal location for you.
- Run the Speed Test in the ExpressVPN app for Mac or Windows. Connect to server location at the top of the results list.
Troubleshoot issues with my current VPN server location
If the VPN server location you are connected to is slower than expected, refer to this troubleshooting guide.
For other issues, follow the troubleshooting steps relevant to your use case:
- Secure and private connection: Connect to a different server location that is closest to your physical location on the Recommended server location list.
- Fast connection speeds:
- Connect to a VPN server location that is closest to your physical location on the Recommended list.
- Use the Smart Location feature, which recommends the optimal location for you.
- Run the Speed Test in the ExpressVPN app for Mac or Windows. Connect to server location at the top of the results list.
- Access TV shows and movies: Contact the ExpressVPN Support Team for VPN server recommendations.
