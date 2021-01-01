Get the best Google Stadia VPN for gaming
Get ExpressVPN, the best VPN for online gaming.
What is Google Stadia?
Google Stadia is a cloud-based gaming service that went into limited release in November 2019. With customer accounts and game history stored online, Google Stadia promises that no consoles or game disks will be necessary. All you need is a computer or a compatible mobile device, which can be connected to a TV through a Chromecast Ultra. When using Chromecast Ultra, a dedicated Stadia Controller is needed.
Google Stadia price and games
Google Stadia has two subscription tiers. A basic Stadia subscription is free, although users still have to pay for each game. For Stadia Pro, the monthly subscription fee is 9.99 USD, with an additional cost to purchase each game. Stadia Pro offers higher quality visuals and audio when streamed over Chromecast Ultra. Stadia Pro also offers a one month free trial.
Another option is the 99.99 USD Premiere Edition package that includes a Chromecast Ultra, a controller, and one free month of Stadia Pro service for new users.
Google Stadia is rapidly adding to its list of games, which already includes scores of titles, such as Red Dead Redemption 2, Rise of the Tomb Raider, Metro Exodus, and Assassin’s Creed Odyssey.
Countries with Google Stadia
Google Stadia is available in Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden, the United Kingdom, and the United States. It is expected to expand to more regions over time.
Subscribers need to have a billing address in a country where the service is available. It is expected that some countries will not have all the games offered by Google Stadia. This means subscribers traveling in another country might not be able to access the games purchased in their home countries.
A VPN can help you appear to be in a different country so you can access your account and play the games you expect, wherever you are.
FAQ: How to play games on Google Stadia with a VPN
Does a VPN let me use Google Stadia for free?
No. There is a free version of the service, but you still have to pay for each game. Alternatively, users can purchase a 99.99 USD Premiere Edition package that includes a Chromecast Ultra, a controller, and one month of free service. Thereafter a Google Stadia Pro subscription costs 9.99 USD per month.
ExpressVPN will complement your Google Stadia subscription to allow you to play all the games you want, free from ISP throttling.
What devices can I play Google Stadia games on?
Google Stadia games are available to play on a wide range of devices, including:
Smartphones and tablets, including iOS and Android
Computers, including Mac, Windows, and Linux using Google Chrome
Smart TVs and TV box systems, including Android TV
ExpressVPN has easy-to-use apps for many of these devices and covers five devices simultaneously. But even if your device cannot install ExpressVPN directly, you can still enjoy full VPN benefits by connecting it to a router running ExpressVPN.
Want Google Stadia on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.
Will using Google Stadia and a VPN slow my connection?
All VPN services add a layer of encryption that has the potential to slow down your connection. ExpressVPN, however, has an extremely fast, constantly optimized network, so you probably won't notice a difference.
If your ISP has been known to throttle your online gaming, using a VPN to play games on Google Stadia may actually speed up your connection.
How does a VPN reduce ping?
Shorter connection routes between you and gaming servers can lower latency and overall lag. This means packets of data are able to move between your computer and the game server faster, reducing any noticeable delay between your actions and what happens in the game—and giving you an advantage. Usually, connecting to the VPN server closest to the game server will give the best results.
How does a VPN protect against DDoS attacks?
DDoS (distributed denial of service) attacks create lag and disruptions to interfere with online games and create unfair advantages. ExpressVPN protects your gaming connection from these attacks by masking your true IP.
What else can I do with ExpressVPN?
No matter what platform you use to play online games, ExpressVPN has you covered. With the ExpressVPN router app, you can stay protected and change your location even while using consoles such as PlayStation and Xbox, which can't install a VPN directly. ExpressVPN also works with streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and BBC iPlayer. It's simply the fastest, easiest way to browse the internet privately and securely.
