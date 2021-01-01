Get the best Google Stadia VPN for gaming

Google Stadia price and games

Google Stadia has two subscription tiers. A basic Stadia subscription is free, although users still have to pay for each game. For Stadia Pro, the monthly subscription fee is 9.99 USD, with an additional cost to purchase each game. Stadia Pro offers higher quality visuals and audio when streamed over Chromecast Ultra. Stadia Pro also offers a one month free trial.

Another option is the 99.99 USD Premiere Edition package that includes a Chromecast Ultra, a controller, and one free month of Stadia Pro service for new users.

Google Stadia is rapidly adding to its list of games, which already includes scores of titles, such as Red Dead Redemption 2, Rise of the Tomb Raider, Metro Exodus, and Assassin’s Creed Odyssey.