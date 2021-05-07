The compass, penicillin, chicken salt, and the printing press. What do these have in common? They’re considered to be among some of the best inventions by mankind.

None of them, however, compare to the invention of streaming media.

None.

There aren’t many pastimes more satisfying after a grueling week at work or school than to sit down, veg out in front of the television, and stream the weekend away. One man’s opinion.

Actually there is something slightly more satisfying: endlessly streaming free content.

We’ve compiled a list of some great free streaming services from around the world so that there’s a little something for everyone. Format, app, platform support—most will support some combination of Android, iOS, Xbox, PlayStation, Android TV, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TV, and Roku—and content availability will vary across services. For the best streaming results at home, we recommend installing a VPN router app.

Just think, you’ll never have to leave your couch again!

Global free streaming services

Tubi

Since its launch in 2014, Tubi has grown steadily to become one of the best free streaming offerings, boasting over 30 million monthly users as of late 2020. Tubi offers a variety of TV and movie content from around the world.

Access TUBI here

Signup required? No

Platforms: Web, Android, iOS, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TV, Xbox, PlayStation, Chromecast

Format: Ad supported

Current highlights: Dial M For Murder, Hunt for the Wilderpeople, and Fist of Fury

Popcornflix

Popcornflix is one of the most popular free on-demand streaming services online. The library consists of a decent collection of mainstream and independent media, as well as some platform originals.

Access Popcornflix here

Signup required? No

Platforms: Web, Android, iOS, Apple TV, Xbox, Roku

Format: Ad supported

Current highlights: Train to Busan, Coherence, and Zodiac

Documentary+

Are documentaries your thing? Then we have just the thing for you! Founded in early 2021, Documentary+ offers hundreds of free documentaries across a variety of topics including true crime, politics, sport, nature, and technology, among others.

Access Documentary+ here

Signup required? No

Platforms: Web

Format: Ad supported

Current highlights: The Imposter, Harmontown, and Cropsey

Hoopla Digital

Hoopla is a media-streaming platform that provides access to films, series, music, audio books, comics, e-books, and magazines. The only stipulation to access Hoopla’s content is that you must have a valid membership card from a participating library in your city. The majority of Hoopla’s content (sans films and series) has world playback licenses and can be accessed in most locations globally.

Remember, having fun isn’t hard when you have a library card!

Access Hoopla Digital here

Signup required? Yes, a library card from a participating library is required.

Platforms: Web, Android, iOS, Chromecast, Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku

Format: No ads

Current highlights: Fargo, Moonlight, and The Birdcage

Kanopy

Like Hoopla, Kanopy requires a valid membership card from a participating library. Media on offer includes movies and documentaries.

Access Kanopy here

Signup required? Yes, a library card is required and the service only available to participating libraries worldwide.

Platforms: Web, Android, iOS , Chromecast, Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku

Format: No ads

Current highlights: Lady Bird, Get Out, and The Truman Show

Crunchyroll

The benchmark for free, legal anime streaming. No other anime streaming platform even comes close to Crunchyroll. In addition to anime, Crunchyroll also offers manga and East Asian dramas.

Access Crunchyroll here

Signup required? No

Platforms: Web, Android, iOS, Windows Phone, Xbox 360, Xbox One, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita, Chromecast, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Wii U

Format: Ad supported

Current highlights: Attack on Titan, Naruto, and JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure

Films for Action

Films for Action is a documentary streaming platform that provides content centered around activism, environmentalism, human rights, and social issues among others. There are currently over 5,000 films on offer.

Access Films for Action here

Signup required?

Platforms: Web, Android, iOS, Windows Phone, Xbox 360, Xbox One, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita, Chromecast, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Wii U

Format: No ads

Current highlights: The Century of Self, The Corporation, and Treeline: A Story Written in Rings

Filmzie

Flimzie is one of the smaller outfits on this list, but it offers a decent collection of media produced by independent and smaller studios.

Access Filmzie here

Signup required? No

Platforms: Web, Android, iOS, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV

Format: Ad supported

Current highlights: The Fruit Hunters, The Penitent Man, and Memory Lane

Eros Now

With over 200 million active users, 12,000+ films, and 250,000+ music tracks, Eros Now is a powerhouse for streaming content in India. As of 2018, Eros Now has also begun producing their own original content.

Access Eros Now here

Signup required? No

Platforms: Android, iOS

Format: Ad supported

Current highlights: Smoke, 7 Kadam, and Metro Park

U.S. free streaming services

Locast

Locast is a not-for-profit live streaming television service that provides coverage across 32 major cities in the U.S. Locast essentially offers an alternative for users in different domestic U.S. markets to access free-to-air content over the internet, and content is localized entirely to the area in which you reside.

Access Locast here

Signup required? Yes

Platforms: Web, Android, iOS, Android TV, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku

Format: Ad supported

Pluto TV

Like Locast, Pluto TV is a live-streaming television service. However, unlike Locast, Pluto is available countrywide across the U.S. Pluto has over 170 content partners to supply over 250 channels with 100,000+ hours of unique programming.

Access Pluto TV here

Signup required? No

Platforms: Web, Android, iOS, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV

Format: Ad supported

Peacock

Peacock is the streaming offering under NBCUniversal and offers NBC shows, Peacock originals, live sports, and films. Be sure to catch episodes from multiple incarnations of Law & Order right from the source!

Access Peacock here

Signup required? No

Platforms: Web, Android, iOS, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, PlayStation, Xbox

Format: Ad supported

Current highlights: 30 Rock, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, and The Blues Brothers

Crackle

Founded in 2004 as Grouper, the company was later purchased by Sony in 2006 and renamed as Crackle in 2007. In addition to featuring a variety of films and series, Crackle also produces original content.

Access Crackle here

Signup required? No

Platforms: Web, Android, iOS, Android TV, Apple TV, Samsung Smart TV, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Chromecast, Roku

Format: Ad supported

Current highlights: Brother, The Illusionist, and Lord of War

Xumo

Xumo is an internet streaming television service that offers 190 channels from a variety of providers across the U.S. This includes content from traditional television channels and partnerships with production companies and online outlets.

Access Xumo here

Signup required? No

Platforms: Web, Android, iOS, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TV, Roku

Format: Ad supported

CW Seed

Originally an offshoot of The CW, CW Seed began as a production outfit to produce content for digital platforms. It currently hosts a variety of new and older content from The CW and its co-owners CBS and Warner Brothers.

Access CW Seed here

Signup required? No

Platforms: Web, Android, iOS, Android TV, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Xbox One, Chromecast, Roku

Format: Ad supported

Current highlights: Schitt’s Creek, Whose Line Is It Anyway?, and Pushing Daisies

PrendeTV

Marketed as “100% En Español + 100% Free”, PrendeTV is the first and only Spanish-language ad-supported streaming service. It offers over 50 channels with over 1,000 hours of TV shows and films.

Access PrendeTV here

Signup required? No

Platforms: Web, Android, iOS, Amazon Fire TV, Roku

Format: Ad supported

Current highlights: Amar a muerte, 40 y 20, and Totalmente Diva

IMDb TV

An offshoot of the Internet Movie Database, IMDbTV is a free, ad-supported streaming service owned and operated by Amazon. IMDb TV offers a variety of both third-party and original content.

Access IMDb TV here

Signup required? Yes

Platforms: Web, Android, iOS, Android TV, Apple TV, PlayStation, Xbox, Roku

Format: Ad supported

Current highlights: Mad Men, Donnie Darko, and Lost

Stirr

With over 120 channels and 8,000+ hours films and series, Stirr offers a combination of local live television broadcasts and on-demand content.

Access Stirr here

Signup required? No

Platforms: Web, Android, iOS, Amazon Fire TV, Roku

Format: Ad supported

Current highlights: The X-Files, Stargate SG1, and Alan Partridge

Vudu

Initially founded as a digital media player called the VUDU box, Vudu now operates as a digital video store and streaming service. Vudu was previously owned by Walmart, but is now run and owned by Fandango Media, a subsidiary of NBCUniversal.

Access Vudu here

Signup required? Yes

Platforms: Web, Android, iOS, PlayStation, Xbox, Nvidia Shield T, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, Roku

Format: Ad supported

Current highlights: Apocalypto, Cooties, and Merlin

The Roku Channel

Founded by the manufacturers of the Roku digital media player, The Roku Channel offers a variety of films and series from several leading studios. In early 2021, Roku purchased the now defunct Quibi streaming service and all of its series.

Access The Roku Channel here

Signup required? No

Platforms: Web, Android, iOS, Roku

Format: Ad supported

Current highlights: The Wolf of Wall Street, Nacho Libre, and Unsolved Mysteries

Fawesome.tv

A relatively new offering in this market, Fawesome offers ad-supported streaming content on a variety of devices. This is one of the few entries on this list that doesn’t support in-browser streaming.

Access Fawesome.tv here

Signup required? No

Platforms: Android, iOS, Windows Phone, Xbox, Amazon Fire TV, Roku

Format: Ad supported

FilmRise

Founded in 2012, FilmRise is the largest independent ad-supported streaming service as of early 2021. The biggest spike in growth was due to the increase of content streaming during the 2020 Covid lockdowns. FilmRise offers an impressive selection of content from major production studios.

Access FilmRise here

Signup required? No

Platforms: Android, iOS, Xbox, Amazon Fire TV, Roku

Format: Ad supported

Current highlights: Hell’s Kitchen, Midsomer Murders, and Memento

Australia free streaming services

SBS On Demand

Founded in 2011, SBS On Demand has grown to become one of the best ad-supported video streaming offerings in Australia. While SBS may have become synonymous with artsy or foreign films over the years, SBS On Demand boasts a decent library of films and series to match most mainstream tastes.

Access SBS On Demand here

Signup required? Yes

Platforms: Web, Android, iOS, Android TV, Apple T, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV

Format: Ad supported

Current highlights: Flash Gordon, Infernal Affairs, and Run Lola Run

ABC iView

Launched in 2008, ABC iView is the oldest catch-up TV service in Australia and offers a combination of on-demand content and simulcast live streams. Through several agreements with select ISPs, ABC iView has the distinction of being the only Australian streaming service to offer unmetered streaming.

Access ABC iView here

Signup required? No

Platforms: Web, Android, iOS, Samsung Smart TV, PlayStation 4, Xbox One

Format: Ad supported

Current highlights: Doctor Who, Penn And Teller: Fool Us, and the Strictly Ballroom

7Plus

7Plus was launched in 2017 to succeed Channel 7’s previous catch-up TV service PLUS7, which was a joint venture with Yahoo!. 7Plus offers both simulcast live content and an on-demand library of local and international content.

Access 7Plus here

Signup required? Yes

Platforms: Web, Android, iOS, Android TV, PlayStation 4, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TV, Chromecast

Format: Ad supported

Current highlights: Upgrade, Robocop, and Blue Heelers

9Now

Since 2010, Channel 9 has operated various online catch-up TV services including FIXPlay, Jump-in, and 9Jumpin before launching 9Now in 2016. Like other Australian services, 9Now offers a combination of simulcast live-streaming and on-demand content.

Access 9Now here

Signup required? Yes

Platforms: Web, Android, iOS, Android TV, Apple TV, Samsung Smart TV, Chromecast

Format: Ad supported

Current highlights: Gallipoli, Stingers, and Halifax f.p.

10 play

10 play was launched in 2013 as a video-on-demand and catch-up TV service. It expanded to add simulcast live streaming content in January 2016. 10 play includes content from Channel 10’s free-to-air channels 10 Bold, 10 Peach, and 10 Shake.

Access 10 play here

Signup required? No

Platforms: Web, Android, iOS, Android TV, Apple TV, Samsung Smart TV

Format: Ad supported

Current highlights: Masterchef, The Amazing Race Australia, and Bondi Rescue

New Zealand free streaming services

TVNZ OnDemand

TVNZ OnDemand is one of the most popular streaming offerings in New Zealand and offers content from TVNZ’s free-to-air channels including TVNZ1, TVNZ2, and TVNZDuke. TVNZ OnDemand is so popular that it has eclipsed Netflix New Zealand in streaming numbers.

Access TVNZ OnDemand here

Signup required? Yes

Platforms: Web, Android, iOS, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series XS, Android TV, Apple TV, Samsung Smart TV, Chromecast

Format: Ad supported

Current highlights: Starstruck, Patriot Brains, and The Casketeers

ThreeNow

ThreeNow offers on-demand and simulcast live streaming content from Three, Bravo, The Edge TV, and The Breeze TV.

Access ThreeNow here

Signup required? Yes

Platforms: Web, Android, iOS, Apple TV

Format: Ad supported

Current highlights: New Zealand Today, Westside, and Head High

Asia free streaming services

Viu

Viu is an over-the-top streaming service owned and operated by Hong Kong telecommunications giant PCCW. Since its launch in Hong Kong in 2015, it has expanded to over 16 other markets across the world. As of early 2021, Viu serves over 45 million active users per month. Content includes a variety of films and series from the Asia Pacific region.

Access Viu here

Signup required? No

Available in: Hong Kong, India, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines, United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Egypt, Indonesia, Jordan, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Myanmar and South Africa

Platforms: Web, Android, iOS

Format: Ad supported

Current highlights: The Penthouse, Taxi Driver, and Beyond Evil

Catchplay

Founded in 2005 as VIA OnDemand, the service was later renamed Catchplay. Under its free membership, Catchplay offers 10 movies under their free category and episodes of select series for streaming per month.

Access Catchplay here

Signup required? Yes

Available in: Taiwan, Singapore, Indonesia

Platforms: Web, Android, iOS, Android TV, Apple TV, Nvidia Shield TV, Chromecast

Format: Ad supported

Current highlights: Dream Raider, Yong-Jiu Grocery Store, and Adventure of the Ring

Voot

Voot is an over-the-top streaming service that offers over 40,000 hours of film, series, and original content; and in a variety of languages including: Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Marathi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Access Voot here

Signup required? Yes

Available in: India, the UK (through Virgin Media), the U.S. (through Sling TV)

Platforms: Web, Android, iOS

Format: Ad supported

Current highlights: Petta, Ekkadiki Pothavu Chinnavada, and Halla Bol

meWATCH

meWATCH offers a diverse range of content for Singapore’s ethnically and culturally diverse population. Content is offered in a variety of languages including: English, various Chinese dialects, Malay, Tamil, Korean, Japanese, and Thai.

Access meWATCH here

Signup required? Yes

Available in: Singapore

Platforms: Web, Android, iOS

Format: Ad supported

Current highlights: Kin, The Intruder, and CTRL

UK free streaming services

All 4

Available to viewers across the UK and Ireland, All 4 offers series content from Channel 4, E4, More4, Film4, and 4Music.

Access All 4 here

Signup required? Yes

Platforms: Web, Android, iOS, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Chromecast

Format: Ad supported

Current highlights: Gogglebox, Frank of Ireland, and The Inbetweeners

BBC iPlayer

Released on Christmas 2007, BBC iPlayer offers a wide variety of quality on-demand and simulcast live-streaming content. The service offers streaming access to 11 channels including BBC One, BBC Two, BBC Three, BBC Four, CBBC, and BBC News among others.

Access BBC iPlayer here

Signup required? Yes

Platforms: Web, Android, iOS, Apple TV, Samsung Smart TV, Roku

Format: Ad supported

Current highlights: Peaky Blinders, Inside No. 9, and Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing

My5

Previously known as Five Download and Demand 5, My5 is the on-demand offering by Channel 5. In addition to its website, My5 offers its content on various other platforms including Facebook. This was notable for being the instance of a television station anywhere in the world to offer programming on Facebook.

Access My5 here

Signup required? Yes

Platforms: Web, Android, iOS, Apple TV, Samsung Smart TV, Roku

Format: Ad supported

Current highlights: Britain’s Best Bakery, Celebrity Murder Mystery, and Michael Palin: North Korea

W4Free

Founded by a German company called Video Solutions AG, W4Free is one of the newer entries on this list launching in late 2019. The service offers a decent selection of indie and horror films.

Access W4Free here

Signup required? Yes

Platforms: Web, Android, iOS, Apple TV, Samsung Smart TV, Roku

Format: Ad supported

Current highlights: Festen, The Ring, and Dark Water

Canada free streaming services

CBC Gem

The free, online, on-demand offering of the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation offers acquired and original content across a variety of genres. The service also provides a platform for web-only content.

Access CBC Gem here

Signup required? No

Platforms: Web, Android, iOS, Apple TV, Samsung Smart TV, Roku

Format: Ad supported

Current highlights: Kim’s Convenience, The Great Canadian Baking Show, and Decoys

CTV

The online arm of the CTV Television Network offers a combination of on-demand and simulcast live-streaming content. Content includes offerings from various CTV channels including CT Movies, CT Throwback, CTV Comedy, CTV Sci-Fi, and CTV Snackable.

Access CTV here

Signup required? No

Platforms: Web, Android, iOS, Apple TV, Android TV, Samsung Smart TV, Xbox One, Chromecast

Format: Ad supported

Current highlights: Orphan Black, The Handmaid’s Tale, and Corner Gas

France free streaming services

Arte

Arte is a European public service on-demand video streaming service. It comprises three separate entities in France and Germany. Arte offers a variety of high-quality documentaries and European-produced genre programming in select languages.

Access Arte here

Signup required? No

Available in: France, Germany, Monaco, Luxembourg, Austria, and Switzerland

Platforms: Web, Android, iOS, Android TV, Apple, TV, Samsung Smart TV

Format: Ad free

Current highlights: Fake Empires, Living Without Memory, and How to Die Clever

TV5MONDE

The online on-demand offering of the French network T5Monde offers a selection of French language films, series, live news, and documentaries.

Access TV5MONDE here

Signup required? No

Platforms: Web, Android, iOS

Format: Ad supported

Current highlights: Thomas Pesquet, profession astronaute, Paris-Brest, and À vous, la maison des souvenirs

France TV

The online arm of public broadcaster France Télévisions offers content from France 2, France 3, France 4, France 5, and 1ère among others and includes films, series, and documentaries.

Access France TV here

Signup required? Yes

Platforms: Web, Android, iOS

Format: Ad supported

Current highlights: Le Jour des corneilles, and La Jeune fille sans mains

TF1

Operated by one of the oldest television stations in the world, the online arm of the TF1 network provides a wide selection of local and international light-hearted catch-up content.

Access TF1 here

Signup required? Yes

Platforms: Web, Android, iOS

Format: Ad supported

6play

Formerly known as M6 Replay, 6play is the online on-demand catch up TV service offered by French broadcaster M6. 6play offers a wide selection of film and series content. Viewers can catch recently aired content as early as one hour post broadcast.

Access 6play here

Signup required? Yes

Platforms: Web, Android, iOS

Format: Ad supported

Current highlights: Kaamelott, Scènes de ménages, and La petite histoire de France

Gulli

Like 6play, Gulli is an online on-demand catch up TV service offered by M6. Gulli is the only entry on this list to focus entirely on kids programming. Content includes local and dubbed international films and series.

Access Gulli here

Signup required? No

Platforms: Web, Android, iOS, Google TV, Apple TV, Chromecast

Format: Ad supported

Current highlights: Bande de sportifs, Chouette pas chouette, and Jamie a des tentacules

RTVE A la Carta

Owned and operated by Spanish state-owned public broadcaster Corporación de Radio y Televisión Española, S.A (RTVE), RTVE A la Carta offers simulcast live-streaming and catch-up TV content.

Access RTVE A la Carta here

Signup required? No

Platforms: Web, Android, iOS

Format: Ad supported

Current highlights: Dos vidas, Estoy vivo, and La caza. Monteperdido

Latin America free streaming services

Retina Latina

Retina Latina is a Latin American initiative by the Colombian Ministry of Culture in participation with equivalent bodies in Bolivia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, Uruguay. The service is aimed at providing high quality Latin American cinema and culturally significant content.

Access Retina Latina here

Signup required? Yes

Available in: Bolivia, Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, Uruguay

Platforms: Web, Android, iOS, Android TV, Apple TV

Format: No ads

CINE.AR Play

Initially launched in 2015 as Odeon, the service was later rebranded to CINE.AR in 2017. The service offers original and high quality Argentinian films, series, and documentaries.

Access CINE.AR Play here

Signup required? Yes

Available in: Argentina

Platforms: Web, Android, iOS

Format: No ads

Current highlights: Pichuco, Upa!, and Un amor

Zattoo

Headquartered in Zurich and Berlin, Zattoo provides simulcast live-streaming and on-demand services. The service was created to stream the 2006 FIFA World Cup and has grown to offer a variety of content with over 3 million monthly users as of mid 2020.

Access Zattoo here

Signup required? Yes

Available in: Germany, Austria, and Switzerland

Platforms: Web, Android, iOS, Windows, Android TV, Apple TV, Samsung Smart TV, Amazon Fire TV, Xbox One, Chromecast

Format: Ad supported

Current highlights: Neue Vahr Süd, Russian Ark, and Puppe, Icke & der Dicke

Joyn

Founded as 7TV in 2017, the service was relaunched with the name Joyn in 2019. Content on offer has been acquired from local and various international broadcasters. Their selection of German comedy series is definitely something to look out for.

Access Joyn here

Signup required? Yes

Platforms: Web, Android, iOS, Android TV, Apple TV, Samsung Smart TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast

Format: Ad supported

Current highlights: Knallerfrauen, Die Martina Hill Show, and Das Internat

