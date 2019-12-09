The trend of ditching cable TV for online streaming services is in full force, and for good reason: It’s cheaper, more convenient, and gives you more choice. And if you’re reading this now, chances are you’re also looking for alternatives to that pricey cable package you’ve got. But with so many cable-cutting options to choose from, how do you know which one is best for you?
Cord-cutting options for streaming services
We break down what you get with some of the most popular services.
1. YouTube TV
Country: U.S. only
Starting price: 64.99 USD/month
Minimum number of channels: 32
Trial period: 5 days and up
One of the more premium services is YouTube TV, which gives you access to over 70 channels with live TV coverage, including 24-hour news networks like CBS, Fox, and ABC, and several major sports channels, including ESPN and MLB Network.
You can have up to six user accounts on a single subscription and stream simultaneously on three separate devices. YouTube TV is currently only available in the U.S., and local TV coverage will change depending on your ZIP code.
2. Sling TV
Country: U.S. only
Starting price: 30 USD/month (free for Sling Free)
Minimum number of channels: 32
Trial period: 3 days
Sling TV is also a good choice for those who want to ditch their cable provider and want more options at a cheaper price. There are three packages to choose from: Sling Orange, Sling Blue, and Sling Orange and Blue, and a variety of add-ons you can purchase for more channels.
Orange and Blue each have different selections of TV channels for you to watch, so be sure to check which one you’re more likely to use. With Orange, you can only watch on one device, but with the Blue subscription you can watch on three separate screens. If you pay 45 USD for the Orange and Blue subscription, you can stream on four separate devices simultaneously.
Sling Free is a limited service offering on-demand programs with about a dozen live sports and news channels—completely free.
3. AT&T TV Now
Country: U.S. only
Starting price: 55 USD/month
Minimum number of channels: 45
Trial period: 7 days
Previously known as DirecTV Now, AT&T TV Now is a somewhat expensive alternative to cable. Its standard “Plus” package includes popular cable channels like ESPN and National Geographic, while the pricier “Max” package has HBO and Cinemax. Other premium channels like Showtime can be added piecemeal, as can exclusive sports packages like NFL Sunday Ticket.
4. Hulu
Country: U.S. only
Starting price: 54.99 USD/month
Minimum number of channels: 65
Trial period: 7 days
Hulu is both a video on demand and live TV streaming service. Its VOD-only option starts at 5.99 USD/month, or 11.99 USD if you don’t want ads. But if you want Live TV along with on-demand content, you’ll need to pay 54.99 USD/month. The Live TV package lets you watch on unlimited screens and offers enhanced Cloud DVR to record any shows you might have missed. Additional premium channels can be added individually.
5. fuboTV
Country: U.S. (with limited services for Canada and Spain)
Starting price: 59.99 USD/month
Minimum number of channels: 90
Trial period: 7 days
If you’re only interested in catching the latest sports games, fuboTV will be all you need, covering over 30,000 events including NBA, NFL, MLB, and NHL games. The Standard package has your favorite cable channels focusing on sports, news, and movies. Possible add-ons include Showtime channels and even more sports.
FuboTV also has a couple of add-ons: Cloud DVR for an additional 9.99 USD/month and the ability to stream on three separate devices at once for 5.99 USD/month.
6. Zattoo
Country: Germany, Switzerland
Starting price: Free
Minimum number of channels: 253 (30 in HD)
Trial period: 30 days (for Premium/Ultimate subscriptions)
If you live across the Atlantic and mostly watch European TV channels, Zattoo will be all you need. Zattoo is an internet TV platform that broadcasts various live TV and on-demand content. The service is available in Switzerland and Germany, but some subscribers can also access Zattoo throughout the EU and UK. With a staggering 253 channels to choose from with a free subscription, you won’t be short of European TV options.
7. TVPlayer
Country: UK
Starting price: Free
Minimum number of channels: 45
Trial period: 30 days (for Premium)
If you wanted more anglo-centric content, TVPlayer may have the best selection of channels for you. We counted about 45 channels, including free ones like BBC, and some that are only available with the Premium package, like ITV2, 3, and 4.
If you bump up your subscription to Premium, which gives you HD streaming on dozens of channels, you can pay 6.99 GBP/month or 69.99 GBP for the whole year.
The best live-streaming services in 2020
The best live-streaming service boils down to whichever one you’ll be using the most. Whether you’re watching your favorite team play or catching the local news, there are plenty of good cable-cutting options available that will not break the bank. And there’s always Netflix.
Also read: Parents’ guide to the 8 best streaming services for kids
I was notified today that my Hulu + service is being increased to $70 beginning next month.
My husband and I are in our early 60s. We have a cable bundle bill of $236 per month. We are trying to cut our bills back because of retirement and this is way too much. We like to watch ABC, CBS, NBC, Bravo channel, OWN channel, TLC channel, lifetime channel, Hallmark channel, CNN, MSNBC, ESPN channel, western channel. We also watch YouTube channel. Can you tell me what would work best for us thank you
YoutubeTV is increasing their monthly price. Going from $49.99 to $64.99. That’s quite a jump in my book and I’m shopping for other options.
Just a quick comment to let you know that the price of YouTubeTV is $64.99 /month, not $49.99 /month!
Good spot, thanks Tim, I’ve just updated it.
From the top number 1 to 5 is the same price you pay in Canada if not more expensive with the high exchange rate of the USD.
Cutting cord in my mind it means STOP PAYING and getting FREE streaming channels like some others on your list.
Interesting article but as always it’s American tv that has so many options. I wish there were options for Canada. I hate paying for the crap cable we get
But Laura the thing is all of those options have the same programs as cable. The main reason I wanted to get rid of cable is the cost. It seems like they raise the price every other month. And most of these options are just as expensive as cable. Only now you have to deal with constant interruptions in your programs when they drop the signal. And they just blame you internet service when it’s a problem in their end. Netflix works fine 100% of the time. Sling used to work almost perfectly, but in the last month it’s terrible. Every few minutes the screen goes black. Not exaggerating at all. It’s terribke. I’m dropping them. And I refuse to pay the others $55-$75 a month. I’ll go back to cable until they get the glitches worked out of streaming live tv.
I’m glad to see i. Not the only one having issues with sling. All the other apps including Netflix work flawless, but sling has gotten so bad its unwatchable!
I completely agree with you! Sling is awful. I’d rather pay a little more for being able to watch something without Sling quitting.
Thangyou
Cwill it work with amazon fire stick. How do I contact you.
Hi Annie, a VPN router will cover all your devices.