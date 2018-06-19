Browse more securely with EFF’s HTTPS Everywhere and ExpressVPN

This post was originally published June 19, 2018.
Encrypting your internet traffic is critical for your privacy and security, as it protects your online activity against monitoring or tampering. Our industry-leading VPN encryption is one of the key ways that ExpressVPN protects your data and communications. Today, we’re bringing you an extra layer of protection: the ExpressVPN Chrome extension, now featuring HTTPS Everywhere.
Enabled by default, HTTPS Everywhere ensures that you are automatically directed to the safer HTTPS version of thousands of major websites, encrypting your connection with those sites and providing significantly more security than the standard HTTP. What’s more, it works whether or not you’re connected to the VPN.
[Already use ExpressVPN? Get the Chrome extension here.]
HTTPS Everywhere: Greater privacy and security
HTTPS Everywhere was developed by the Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF), a leading non-profit that defends digital privacy and free speech. ExpressVPN has long been a staunch supporter of EFF, and we’re proud to be able to bring the security and privacy benefits of its HTTPS Everywhere project to users of the ExpressVPN Chrome extension.
The new option can be toggled on or off in the settings menu of the extension. Whenever the feature is enabled, your browser will automatically connect to the secure HTTPS version of any site you visit that the HTTPS Everywhere rulesets cover.
HTTPS provides you with confidence that the traffic between you and the site you are visiting is encrypted, and that the site is really the one that you intended to connect to. You’ll be able to tell you’re connected via HTTPS, as Chrome will display a green padlock icon and “Secure” label to the left of the website’s address.
Unfortunately, many sites that do support HTTPS still default to HTTP, and links to HTTPS-enabled sites often direct you to the less secure HTTP version instead. In addition, even when an HTTP site redirects you to its HTTPS version and the green padlock is shown, you may still be vulnerable to a man-in-the-middle attack. The HTTPS Everywhere feature in the ExpressVPN Chrome extension addresses those problems by ensuring that you are always directly connected to the HTTPS version whenever available.
ExpressVPN and HTTPS Everywhere: Better together
Connecting to a VPN in addition to using HTTPS enhances your privacy and security by channeling your traffic through a secure tunnel. This helps guarantee that your online activity is protected by encryption even if a site does not fully support HTTPS. It also prevents hackers or internet service providers from seeing what sites you’re visiting, which HTTPS alone does not conceal.
Comments
Hi there,
is there a Safari extension as well?
Thanks
Hi Trisha, currently we have extensions for Chrome, Firefox, and Edge, but not Safari.
Please add Firefox extension too!
Here it is: https://www.expressvpn.com/vpn-software/firefox-vpn
Google… privacy…. lol….
Please make the browser extension for Firefox too.
Thanks
What an excellent customer service you guys have! Keep it up and thank you so much,,,
Je suis très heureux d’accéder à ExprrssVPN.
Good article. Just need to remember that if you don’t get a https connection to the server that the VPN only protects your traffic as far as the VPN exit node. Last segment of transmission will be in the clear…
VPN gives the best protection to the end-user at the point of access, not egress to the destination. Security issues will require that we all become more savvy on these issues…safe surfing!
Hi
Just so much better! I was on strongvpn for 10+ years. Expressvpn was easier to install and more intuitive. It worked in minutes.
Exelente vicio
Can Express VPN be downloaded to an ARRIS BGW210 wireless router? I would need help if so. Thanks
This has been the best VPN service. I do have it on my fire stick, phones , laptop, and will be getting the router. Great job love what your doing! Keep it up
No comment
Hi i already connected this app but it doesn’t work anymore!
Sorry to hear that! Please contact our Support Team and they will help you get it sorted.
I have been concerned about internet security and privacy for some time and had a free trial of NordVPN in the past but found it cumbersome while experiencing much slower upload/download speeds. My ExpressVPN experience, on both android phone and PC, has been the exact opposite with seamless connection through the app. My only disappointment is not realizing that I could have had a free month rather than signing on for one year prepaid at sign-up. Am still a 100% satisfied customer but figure it never hurts to ask if it’s possible to have that free month added to the end of my current term? Thank you!
How do I unsubscribe to VPN. I see that I’m paying just over £10 per month but have never used it. A year or so ago the Chief Engineer on the vessel I’m captain of suggested I get it but it didn’t work in Greece however I’ve been paying for it ever since. How do I close the account?
Hi John, please contact our Support Team and they will help you.
Good
Nice
Nice
Nice express VNP
nothing is happening….i have the vpn…i’m connected…but i can’t sign into any websites…..my laptop and my android
Hi Dionabelle. Sorry that you are having difficulty. Please contact our Support Team, and they will help you resolve the issue ASAP!
Plese connect to the server VPN
And Des tap
trimakasi expressVPN
Just wanted to give you a positive review. I am currently in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. I chatted with your tech’s before I installed ExpressVPN. I was concerned that it might not work in my condo, on my laptop connected via WiFi. They assured me it should work. So I did the install and to my not so tech savy self it was super easy! At the end of the install it automatically connected. Plus every time I turn on my laptop it automatically connects to VPN. Next test was to live stream TV channels via my cable provider (AT&T Uverse) from home, no problem. So once I was live streaming I put it on full screen and the picture/reception was great! When I am at home my cable provider reception tends to pixelate when on full screen. So I am so happy with your service and I am considering keeping it when I get back to Michigan from my Mexico vacation. Being able to watch movies, sports etc. full screen is a real plus for me. So I would highly recommend ExpressVPN. One happy customer for sure!
That’s great! We’re delighted the VPN works so well for you. Thanks for sharing 🙂
nothing is happening….i have the vpn…i’m connected…but i can’t sign into any websites…..my laptop and my android have different email accounts…one is google and one is windows…i really don’t want to change my whole operating system
Hi Sandy. Sorry that you are having troubles with the setup. Please contact our Support Team. They will get it sorted in a jiffy.
Will HTTPS Everywhere be made available for macOS and iOS? I sure hope so
Hi! HTTPS Everywhere is included in the Chrome extension, which works on MacOS as well. Unfortunately Chrome on iOS does not have extensions.
Lexie
EFF can’t be trusted!
I have just downloaded ExpressVPN but cannot get onto ITViPlayer … please can you tell me what to do to get on to this.
Hi Sue, if you need help with anything, please contact our Support Team. They can help you get it all set up.
EXPRESSVPN Is great just ibought another licence pack of 3 for all my Android devices 😊😊😊
What happened to the server in Venezuela?
Hi William, it’s currently down for maintenance.
Thanks. I am starting to use VPN
In addition to the use of Express VPN, make sure that you’re utilizing good Anti-Tracking and AdBlocking.
iMacPro, how do you install those kind of thing??
good
good
thanks
Bonjour,
Nouveau chez Express VPN je voudrais savoir comment je peux connecter mon second ordinateur ?
Hi Ulysse, you can install ExpressVPN on as many machines as you like! Five devices may use the VPN simultaneously. If you have any trouble setting up, please contact our Support Team who will be happy to help you out. Please note, the Support Team can currently only respond in English, but we do have a French support site which has many useful articles.
I’m very pleased to report that my vpn speeds are outstanding! I pay for 400mbps download and 10mbps upload in my internet package. I also get ExpressVPN on an annual package deal. I’m also very happy at one connection speed clocking a whopping 488mbps download and 12mbps upload at top speed on my ookla speed test app! This needless to say is very good. I was amazed at these speeds for a vpn as they tend to slow things down at the server end. Not going to vivulge my rapid speed location but it’s out there to find vpn users. ExpressVPN, how about you give me a bonus three free months for being such a loyal ExpressVPN user who always sings your praises at every website who allows me to do so? I would really appreciate the act of good customer loyalty! The email used for this post is my email to add my courtesy free months. Thank you and God Bless America and ExpressVPN!!!
Reggie
Had to replace hard drive. EVPN website is blocked. How do I download it to new drive?
Hi ED, please contact the Support Team and they will help you.
Vpn does not work and stops working!!!!
Hi Jacob. Sorry to hear this! If you’re having troubles, please contact the Support Team and they will get it sorted, pronto.
Xxx
the web speed is too slow。。。is there any solution？
Hi ww, you likely need to change the VPN location you connect to. Have you tried connecting with Smart Location? Contact our Support Team if you need any help.
1
my VPN can’t respond ..thank u
i can not conect to vpn, i do not know why
Hi magdaleno, please contact the Support Team and they will help you get it sorted ASAP.
Those products are excellent!
Why are they NOT FOR ANDROID?
Hi Dyanne! You can get ExpressVPN for Android here. Or from the Google Play store!
What’s wrong with vpn server? I tried to connect vpn on my phone and laptop, but it’s not possible. Notification is that von server didn’t respond
Hi Irina, sorry you’re having difficulties. Please contact our Support Team, and they will help you get it sorted.
Thanks good for now
Well i got new router Just today i very like vpn gets me things that i like that have regio lock so thanks