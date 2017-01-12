Get ExpressVPN and make the most of your Apple TV

The easiest way to use ExpressVPN on Apple TV is with MediaStreamer, which can deliver an enhanced viewing experience no matter where you are in the world.

Setup is a snap. Just follow these step-by-step instructions on using MediaStreamer on your Apple TV (4th gen, 5th gen, tvOS) or Apple TV (1st, 2nd, 3rd gen).

Although MediaStreamer can allow you to watch content that would otherwise be unavailable to you, it does not offer the same privacy protection as a VPN. For full VPN benefits, connect your Apple TV to the internet through a router with the ExpressVPN app for routers.