Emergency warning sign USB.
Vanessa Ko -
2 mins
Apple iCloud alternatives? How about external drives
In light of Apple's encryption changes in the UK, users might want to find new cloud storage—but those could also be at risk.
Chantelle Golombick -
12 mins
Personal data removal laws: Do they protect you?
GDPR, CCPA, and other laws offer protections over your personal details, but there are many limitations.
Elly Hancock -
10 mins
Why your stolen data could be used in AI-powered scams
Cybercriminals buy stolen data on the dark web and use AI for deepfake scams. This increases the need to protect your privacy.
Magnifying glass over a window.
ExpressVPN -
2 mins
Our new free tool finds your exposed data
We’ve launched a free service that scans for your information on data broker and people search sites. No signup or credit card required.
Kristin Hassel -
7 mins
What happens to your data when you use free credit score apps?
Free credit score apps promise easy access—but at what cost?
ExpressVPN's Lightway is recoded in Rust.
ExpressVPN -
2 mins
Lightway is reimplemented in Rust for a leaner, more secure VPN protocol
While C is still widely used and influential, Rust is a more modern coding language that better meets our expectations for coding excellence.
ExpressVPN's Lightway has been audited for security.
ExpressVPN -
2 mins
Lightway’s Rust rewrite undergoes two security audits, by Cure53 and Praetorian
This rigorous dual-audit approach is unique in the VPN industry.
Technical discussion about coding Lightway in Rust.
Andreas Theodorou -
5 mins
Why ExpressVPN switched from C to Rust for Lightway’s code
A deep dive into how coding Lightway in Rust creates a more secure VPN protocol, along with other benefits.
AircoveOS v5 offers new features and speeds.
ExpressVPN -
3 mins
New in AircoveOS v5: Faster VPN speeds, safer Wi-Fi sharing
Our latest version of AircoveOS offers almost double the VPN speeds on Aircove routers that the previous version could achieve.
ExpressVPN -
2 mins
Aircove’s security posture is validated in 2nd audit by Cure53
This thorough evaluation included penetration testing and a complete source code audit of AircoveOS v5.
Where to watch every 2025 Oscars film
Greg Govin -
21 mins
Where to watch all 2025 Oscar-nominated movies
Most of the biggest films of the past year are available for streaming right now.
Icon of social network Rednote on black background
Sonja Raath -
9 mins
Why you should think twice about using RedNote as a TikTok alternative
Switching to RedNote could mean trading TikTok for even bigger privacy risks.
Chantelle Golombick -
8 mins
Is identity theft insurance worth it?
With AI scams and data breaches on the rise, is identity theft insurance the protection you need?

