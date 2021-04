Android TV: screen mirroring and casting

The best thing about using ExpressVPN with your Android TV is that you don’t need another device at all. Just download the ExpressVPN app directly onto your Android TV from the Google Play Store and start streaming securely straight away.



But what if you’re already using another device, and you want to quickly see your work blown up on a bigger screen? Or maybe you’re watching video on your phone at someone’s house, and you want to share it with everyone there? Android TV devices are capable of receiving and displaying video sent from computers and phones, even if ExpressVPN isn’t installed on the Android TV.



