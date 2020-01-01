Unblock sites with a VPN and free your internet
Need a fast website unblocker app to access your favorite sites at school, at work, or anywhere in the world?
Learn how to unblock websites, access web services, and defeat censorship. Get the content you want—wherever you want it.
How does a VPN unblock websites online?
Some governments monitor internet traffic to limit access to certain websites. A VPN acts like a website unblocker by routing your traffic through an encrypted tunnel, so it can’t be inspected, manipulated, or censored.
Encrypt your web traffic with ExpressVPN to unblock the sites you want, even if they’re censored in your country. When you connect to one of our servers around the world, you’ll be able to browse the internet with a new IP address and access sites that might otherwise be censored for you. Get ExpressVPN
Why would I want to unblock sites?
Let’s say you’ve moved to a part of the world where the government censors sites like YouTube, Twitter, Skype, or Facebook. We believe you should be able to access these sites regardless of where you are.
ExpressVPN helps you use popular social media sites and stay in touch with friends and family.
Check out this list of services that can be accessed with ExpressVPN.
How do I get a website unblocker?
Downloading ExpressVPN is easy. We’ve built beautiful, user-friendly apps for Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, routers, and Linux, which you can start using in just a few clicks:
- Sign up for an ExpressVPN account.
- Download our apps.
- Connect to one of our server locations to unblock your favorite content!
What are you waiting for? Download ExpressVPN to unblock websites wherever you are.
How do I choose the right server to unblock websites?
To choose the right server to connect to, determine which country you need to be in to access the content you want. Then open the ExpressVPN app on your device, select a server in that country, and connect.
That’s it! Once you’re connected, you’re free to enjoy your favorite content!Get ExpressVPN
Why is ExpressVPN the best website unblocker?
With servers in 94 countries, ExpressVPN offers blazing-fast speeds so you can unblock the sites you want, when and where you want them. We also have outstanding customer support to lend a hand if you’re ever stuck. See for yourself: Our Support Team is awesome!
ExpressVPN encrypts your internet traffic, too, so you can rest assured that your data won’t be read, hacked, or stolen by your ISP, the government, or malicious entities.
ExpressVPN encrypts your internet traffic, too, so you can rest assured that your data won't be read, hacked, or stolen by your ISP, the government, or malicious entities.

ExpressVPN is a fast, secure, and reliable way to use the internet—on any device, in any place, at any time.