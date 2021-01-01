Browse with greater privacy and anonymity

Get 30 days free when you sign up now.

Many VPN providers say they offer complete anonymity but actually track what you do online. ExpressVPN believes everyone has a right to privacy. That’s why we never keep logs of your online browsing activity. Stay private, stay secure, and enjoy a higher degree of anonymity.

Mask your location online

Keep your whereabouts to yourself and surf with peace of mind. When you connect to any of ExpressVPN’s 94 server locations, you get a different IP address and can make yourself appear to be in a different country. Avoid price discrimination based on location, and keep your identity private while torrenting with a VPN.

Private Browsing 101: Protect yourself online

Choose from ExpressVPN’s easy-to-use apps for Windows, Mac, Android, iOS, Linux, and routers. Plus we offer manual setup tutorials for other devices like streaming media consoles and smart TVs.

Keep your information safe from third parties

Without a VPN, third parties can see your internet traffic. Your internet service provider can monitor your activity and share it with other organizations. Governments can restrict your access to content, and corporations can exercise price discrimination against you. And you’re vulnerable to cybercrime and snooping, especially on public Wi-Fi.

Use ExpressVPN to stay private online and keep everyone else out of your personal affairs.

ExpressVPN has been a vocal advocate for internet privacy since 2009. We proudly support nonprofit organizations fighting to protect your right to online privacy, online security, and free speech. Today ExpressVPN is one of the world’s leading providers of premium VPN services.

ExpressVPN takes your privacy seriously

Browse with privacy

ExpressVPN never logs your internet traffic or VPN connections. Therefore nothing can match you with an IP address or timestamp. Shared IP addresses cannot be traced back to you.

Pay anonymously

When you pay with Bitcoin via BitPay, the only information you need to provide is an email address, so you never need to reveal your identity. You can also use a wide range of other payment methods.

Stay safe from monitoring

ExpressVPN does not share your information with anyone. Because we don’t keep logs, there’s simply no information to share or any possibility of leaking your activity to third parties.

Limitations on anonymity

However, there are a few limits when it comes to staying anonymous.

For one thing, even the best VPN connections can sometimes drop when your computer goes to sleep, the power flickers, or you change Wi-Fi networks. ExpressVPN’s Network Lock kill switch is in place to protect you anytime this happens, blocking all internet traffic until your VPN connection is successfully restored.

For more complete advice on staying anonymous online, including signing out of or deleting your online accounts, defeating trackers, and using tools like Tor, check out our How-To Privacy Guides.

Increased anonymity with shared IP addresses

Ultra-fast VPN

ExpressVPN’s optimized network provides blazing speeds and unlimited bandwidth while raising your anonymity. Your home IP address may uniquely identify you or your family, but when connected to ExpressVPN, you share an IP address with many others. This increases your anonymity.

What’s more, all your internet traffic is fully encrypted, and ExpressVPN keeps no activity or connection logs. Your shared IP address cannot be used to link you to any online activity.

Round-the-clock support

If you ever run into issues with the app, live chat support is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

You can email support agents directly or live chat anonymously.

30-day money-back guarantee

ExpressVPN is confident you’ll love using the world’s most reliable, ultra-fast VPN. Aren’t satisfied? Get your money back with a hassle-free 30-day money-back guarantee. No strings attached.

What is a VPN?

Get to know how a VPN protects your online traffic from snooping

Encrypt your data

Strong encryption protects your data and communication

Unblock websites

Access your favorite web services and defeat censorship

