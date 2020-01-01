Get 30 days free when you sign up now.

Anonymous web browsing: How to surf in anonymity

Browse the web anonymously and protect your privacy with ExpressVPN.

Disguise your IP address.

Your privacy is exposed! Reclaim it with ExpressVPN
Encrypt your connection: Computer screen with red ExpressVPN padlock.

Use a VPN to browse anonymously

Many so-called anonymous VPN providers say they offer complete anonymity but actually track what you do online. ExpressVPN believes everyone has a right to privacy. That’s why we never keep logs of your online browsing activity. Stay private, stay secure, and browse anonymously.

ExpressVPN helps anonymize everything you do

Hide your IP and mask your location online

Disguise your whereabouts and surf anonymously. When you connect to any ExpressVPN server in 94 countries around the world, your IP address and location are hidden. Foil companies that try to raise prices based on where you are, and mask your true IP address while torrenting with a VPN.

Do not let your government spy on you.

Anonymous Browsing 101: Protect yourself online

Choose from ExpressVPN’s growing list of easy-to-use apps for Windows, Mac, Android, iOS, Linux, and routers, plus a ton of manual setup tutorials for other devices like streaming media consoles and smart TVs.

Protect your online privacy. Use ExpressVPN as your anonymous proxy VPN service.

Keep your information safe from third parties

Without a VPN, third parties can see your internet traffic. Your internet service provider can monitor your activity and share it with other organizations. Governments can use your data to restrict your access to content, and corporations can exercise price discrimination against you. And you’re vulnerable to cybercrime and snooping, especially on public Wi-Fi.

Use ExpressVPN to stay anonymous online and keep everyone else out of your personal affairs.

Trust ExpressVPN to protect your data.

ExpressVPN: The most anonymous VPN service

ExpressVPN has been a vocal advocate for internet privacy since 2009. We proudly support nonprofit organizations fighting to protect your right to anonymity, online privacy, and free speech. Today ExpressVPN is one of the world’s leading providers of premium VPN services.

Who else can you trust with your personal data?

ExpressVPN takes your privacy seriously

Browse with privacy

Your internet traffic is never logged with ExpressVPN. Therefore nothing can match you with an IP address or timestamp. Shared IP addresses cannot be traced back to you.

Pay anonymously

When you pay with Bitcoin via BitPay, the only information you need to provide is an email address, so you never need to reveal your identity. You can also use a wide range of other payment methods.

Disarm spies

ExpressVPN does not share your information with government agencies such as the NSA. And because we don’t keep traffic logs, there’s no possibility of your online activity leaking to any third party.

Woman on laptop adorned with a “no spies” sticker.

Anonymous browsing limitations

However, there are a few limits when it comes to anonymous surfing.

For one thing, even the best VPN connections can sometimes drop when your computer goes to sleep, the power flickers, or you change Wi-Fi networks. ExpressVPN’s Network Lock kill switch is in place to protect you anytime this happens, blocking all internet traffic until your VPN connection is successfully restored.

For more complete advice on staying anonymous online, including signing out of or deleting your online accounts, defeating trackers, and using tools like Tor, check out our How-To Privacy Guides.

Fast, anonymous VPN with shared IP addresses

There are lots of great reasons to choose ExpressVPN!

Ultra-fast VPN

ExpressVPN’s optimized network provides blazing speeds and unlimited bandwidth while keeping you anonymous. Unlike at home, where your IP address may uniquely identify you or your family, you share an IP address with many others on ExpressVPN. This protects you.

What’s more, all your internet traffic is fully encrypted, and ExpressVPN keeps no activity or connection logs. Your shared IP address cannot be used to link you to any online activity.

Round-the-clock support

If you ever run into issues with the app, live chat support is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

You can email support agents directly or live chat anonymously.

30-day money-back guarantee

ExpressVPN is confident you’ll love using the world’s most reliable, ultra-fast VPN. Aren’t satisfied? Get your money back with a hassle-free 30-day money-back guarantee. No strings attached.

