Internet censorship: What is it?

What is internet censorship, and what is its purpose?

Internet censorship is the suppression of content on the internet, which may be undertaken by governments to limit knowledge. Schools and workplaces also block content on their networks to lessen distractions, while parents limit what’s accessible to protect children from unsuitable material.

Countries use internet censorship to prevent information from spreading, which suppresses challenges to their official narrative of the world. This is a way to exert control over people and prevent rebellion in society. Internet censorship by governments is also often motivated by moral or religious objections, as well as to prevent access to copyrighted material.

Censors employ technical methods to block its internet users from accessing a selection of websites (such as foreign news sites), apps (like Facebook and YouTube), and services (like Google). In some cases, countries enact laws that make it difficult to publish content to the internet. In extreme cases, they deny citizens access to the internet altogether. ExpressVPN’s 2020 Internet Censorship Report looks at how countries around the world practice internet censorship.