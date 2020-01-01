Get 30 days free when you sign up now.

Home VPNs and business VPNs explained

Even if you have access to a company VPN through work, it’s worth having your own VPN for personal use. A home VPN offers features and increases your privacy in ways a business VPN can’t match. Read on to find out what VPN solution fits your digital life.

Get ExpressVPN
Woman at computer working from home with a VPN.

Why do businesses use VPNs?

A business VPN, also called a corporate VPN or company VPN, allows employees doing remote work to connect to the internet as if they were physically present in the office. A business VPN usually also provides a layer of encryption to protect against surveillance and hacking.

Residential home with VPN icon, compared with an office building with VPN icon.

This is useful when remote employees need to access sensitive resources that are available only on the company’s intranet. For similar reasons, many government institutions and universities run “corporate”-style VPN services for workers and students.

It’s important to note, however, that corporate VPNs are meant to protect the privacy of the company and not necessarily the individual. When you use a corporate VPN to browse a certain website, your IP address may be hidden from the website, but your visit to that website will not be hidden from your company.

Business office building with VPN.

How does a personal VPN differ from a business VPN?

A personal VPN is one set up to benefit an individual, not an organization. ExpressVPN provides VPN apps and services directly to individual subscribers.

Like a corporate VPN, ExpressVPN allows you to use the internet as if you were in a different location, and it gives you a protective layer of encryption. Unlike corporate VPNs, however, ExpressVPN is designed to protect the privacy of its individual customers, not the interests of any corporation, government, or other entity.

ExpressVPN encrypts your entire internet connection.

Is it safe to use a work VPN?

Most companies reserve the right to monitor, filter, and log their employees’ internet activity when connected to a corporate VPN. If you want to do any browsing that you wouldn’t want your employer to see, you shouldn’t do it on a business VPN.

ExpressVPN’s business, meanwhile, is to prevent anyone from viewing your private internet traffic, including anyone at ExpressVPN. ExpressVPN does not see or record what websites you visit, in accordance with a privacy policy that has been independently audited.

If you have a corporate VPN for work but still want privacy at home, you should consider using a personal VPN like ExpressVPN.

Why you should use ExpressVPN instead of your business VPN

ExpressVPN has features that most corporate VPNs don’t, like locations all over the world, apps for every device, and 24/7 customer support. Check out how ExpressVPN compares with most business VPNs:

Why use ExpressVPN as your home VPN?
Business VPNExpressVPN
Hides your IP address
Encrypts your internet traffic
160 locations in 94 countries
Apps for Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, and more
Connect up to five devices simultaneously
No activity logs, no connection logs
24/7 support via live chat and email

See the full list of privacy and security features that come with ExpressVPN.

Learn more about using a VPN

Man with a laptop protected by a VPN.
What is a VPN?

Get to know how a VPN protects your online traffic from snooping

Learn more

Man on chair with laptop.
Encrypt your data

Strong encryption protects your data and communication

Learn more

A women with a speedometer.
Take the Speed Test

See how fast our VPN servers are working and choose the best one

Learn more

Security and privacy
Encrypt your data No activity logs Browse anonymously Get a secure VPN VPN service providers
Tools and services
How to use a VPN Unblock websites VPN protocols VPN for public Wi-Fi Take the Speed Test
VPN FAQ
What is a VPN? Why pay for a VPN? Proxy vs. VPN What is a VPN tunnel? Home VPN vs. business VPN VPN vs. remote desktop Is using a VPN easy? VPN for dummies
30
DAY
MONEY-BACK GUARANTEE

Try ExpressVPN as your home VPN solution risk-free

Our premium personal VPN is trusted by internet users all over the world. We’re so confident you’ll love it, we offer a 30-day money-back guarantee. Not totally satisfied with our service? Get your money back, no questions asked.
Get ExpressVPN