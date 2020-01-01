Home VPNs and business VPNs explained

Why do businesses use VPNs?
A business VPN, also called a corporate VPN or company VPN, allows employees doing remote work to connect to the internet as if they were physically present in the office. A business VPN usually also provides a layer of encryption to protect against surveillance and hacking.
This is useful when remote employees need to access sensitive resources that are available only on the company’s intranet. For similar reasons, many government institutions and universities run “corporate”-style VPN services for workers and students.
It’s important to note, however, that corporate VPNs are meant to protect the privacy of the company and not necessarily the individual. When you use a corporate VPN to browse a certain website, your IP address may be hidden from the website, but your visit to that website will not be hidden from your company.