Home VPNs and business VPNs explained

This is useful when remote employees need to access sensitive resources that are available only on the company’s intranet. For similar reasons, many government institutions and universities run “corporate”-style VPN services for workers and students.

It’s important to note, however, that corporate VPNs are meant to protect the privacy of the company and not necessarily the individual. When you use a corporate VPN to browse a certain website, your IP address may be hidden from the website, but your visit to that website will not be hidden from your company.