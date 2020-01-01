Which VPN protocol is best?

What are VPN protocols?

Let’s start with the basics. VPN stands for virtual private network, which is a secure tunnel between two or more devices. When you use a VPN, you are connected to the internet through an intermediary server run by the VPN provider (e.g., ExpressVPN).

The security of your connection is dictated by the VPN protocol, which is a set of instructions that define how two devices talk to each other. Different protocols use different encryption standards and authentication methods, resulting in differing levels of speed and security for VPN users.

Protocols determine what encryption algorithm to use, how to establish and verify encryption keys, and how to handle potential errors. VPN protocols may be designed to route all your data through this encrypted tunnel, or as is the case with HTTP proxies, only route your web traffic.