How to live stream the 2023 Giro d’Italia online

Several broadcasters will carry the Italian classic during its 21 stages. You can securely live stream the action in just a few simple steps:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location that matches the broadcaster you want to watch. For example, if you’d like to see the Italian broadcast, connect to a server in Rome . Check the schedule of the broadcaster you want to watch, like RAI . Tune in and enjoy!

Watch RAI’s Giro d’Italia live streams for free

Price: Free

If you don’t mind watching the race with Italian commentary, you can follow the 2023 Giro d’Italia live online for free on RAI. You can watch via your browser or through its apps for iOS and Android. RAI also allows you to stream other sports including football and thousands of Italian movies and TV programs live and on-demand.

How to Stream With RAI

Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.

Where else can I watch Giro d’Italia 2023 live?

GCN+

Price: Race Pass costs 9 USD/month or 50 USD/year.

GCN+ is a great way to watch live streams of the Giro d’Italia in the U.S. and Canada through its Race Pass. Follow every stage on your browser, the mobile app, or on your smart tv. Its daily coverage begins as early as 5:00 a.m. EDT daily, though you should check the broadcast time for individual stages.

NBC Sports

Price: 35 USD/month and up

Channels: NBCSN, NBC, and Peacock TV

NBC Sports has broadcasting rights for Giro d’Italia in the U.S. The event will be broadcast on NBC and NBCSN, which are available through cord-cutting services like fuboTV (70 USD/month) and Sling TV Blue (35 USD/month and up).

Note: You need a US credit/debit card to subscribe to Sling TV. For fuboTV, you need a credit/debit card that matches the location you’re trying to sign up for (US, Canada, Spain).

Eurosport

Price: 5 GBP/month or 40 GBP/year

Channels: Eurosport 1

Eurosport provides live coverage of the 2023 Giro d’Italia in the UK, France, and Italy. Be sure to check the official Eurosport schedule. The broadcaster also offers a seven-day free trial if you only want to follow specific stages of the race.

Note: You may need a local credit/debit card to subscribe to the chosen Eurosport region.

Watch Giro d’Italia highlights on YouTube

The official Giro d’Italia YouTube channel offers highlights, best moments, backstage, daily summaries, and more.

2023 Giro d’Italia route and schedule

Date Stage May 6 Stage1: Fossacesia – Ortona (18.4km, ITT) May 7 Stage 2: Teramo – San Salvo (204km, flat) May 8 Stage 3: Vasto – Melfi (210km, flat) May 9 Stage 4: Venosa – Lago Laceno (194km, mountains) May 10 Stage 5: Atripalda – Salerno (172km, heuvels) May 11 Stage 6: Naples – Naples (156km, heuvels) May 12 Stage 7: Capua – Gran Sasso (218km, mountains) May 13 Stage 8: Terni – Fossombrone (207km, hills) May 14 Stage 9: Savignano sul Rubicone – Cesena (30.7km, ITT) First rest day May 16 Stage 10: Scandiano – Viareggio (190km, mountains) May 17 Stage 11: Camaiore – Tortona (218km, flat) May 18 Stage 12: Bra – Rivoli (179km, hills) May 19 Stage 13: Borgofranco d’Ivrea – Crans-Montana (208km, mountains) May 20 Stage 14: Sierre – Cassano Magnago (194km, mountains) May 21 Stage 15: Seregno – Bergamo (191km, hills) Second rest day May 23 Stage 16: Sabbio Chiese – Monte Bondone (198km, mountains) May 24 Stage 17: Pergine Valsugana – Caorle (192km, flat) May 25 Stage 18: Oderzo – Val di Zoldo (160km, mountains) May 26 Stage 19: Longarone – Tre Cime di Lavaredo (182km, mountains) May 27 Stage 20: Tarvisio – Monte Lussari (18.6km, ITT) May 28 Stage 21: Rome – Rome (115km, flat)

Who won Giro d’Italia 2022?

Australian cyclist Jai Hindley (Bora-Hansgrohe) won the 2022 Giro d’Italia.