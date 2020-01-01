One VPN service for all smart TVs
ExpressVPN is compatible with a wide range of smart TVs and streaming devices.
Learn more about using ExpressVPN with:
ExpressVPN is also compatible with: LG Smart TVs | Android TV box | Mi Box | Nvidia Shield APK
Why do you need a VPN for your smart TV?
Smart TVs are internet-connected televisions. Though there many smart TV brands, models, and operating systems, almost all smart TVs have apps that let you watch TV shows and movies from streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, and HBO, all of which can be viewed securely with a VPN.
Change your smart TV’s location with a VPN
Using a VPN service lets you change the apparent location of your smart TV. This makes your apps work as intended no matter where you are in the world. A VPN app can also defeat censorship, encrypt your traffic, and alleviate bandwidth throttling from your ISP.
ExpressVPN has solutions for all smart TVs
Some smart TV systems allow you to install a VPN app directly onto the device, while others may require manual configurations.
Some devices that can’t install our app may be able to use our MediaStreamer service, which masks your location without the privacy benefits of a VPN.
You can also connect your smart TV to a VPN-enabled router to achieve full VPN protection with a minimal amount of extra setup.
Frequently asked questions
A “smart TV” is any television set with an internet connection and access to on-demand streaming media. Samsung uses the term as a brand name for its line of such products (Samsung Smart TV), but many other manufacturers also produce smart TVs.
The list of smart TV devices is too large to guarantee that all of them will be able to use ExpressVPN directly. Most Android TV devices are able to run ExpressVPN’s VPN app for Android with no issues. Samsung Smart TVs cannot run VPN software, but they can use ExpressVPN’s MediaStreamer service. For specific advice, contact Support or consult our guide to popular devices.
Regardless of the above, however, any device with an internet connection can connect to ExpressVPN through a VPN-enabled Wi-Fi router.
No. MediaStreamer will allow your device to access content that would otherwise be blocked, but it does so without the privacy benefits of tunneling and encryption. To use a smart TV with all the protection of a VPN, connect it to a VPN-enabled router using the ExpressVPN app for routers.
ExpressVPN is first and foremost a privacy company and therefore stores no activity logs and no connection logs. ExpressVPN also never collects any data that would allow anyone to trace a specific network activity or behavior back to an individual user. Read more about ExpressVPN’s commitment to privacy and policy toward logs.
Yes! ExpressVPN is available on a wide array of devices including computers, smartphones, and game consoles. As many as five devices can connect to ExpressVPN simultaneously using a single subscription. And if you install ExpressVPN on your Wi-Fi router, every device connected to that router will be protected, no matter how many you have.
