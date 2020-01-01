  1. ExpressVPN Home
  2. VPN Software
  3. VPN Smart TV

Best VPN for smart TVs and streaming devices

For Samsung, Android, Sony, Apple TV, Fire Stick, Chromecast, Roku, and more

  • Built for blazing-fast HD streaming
  • Access sites and securely watch video from anywhere
  • Comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee
Get ExpressVPN
View Compatibility

Take back your internet with a risk-free smart TV VPN.


Smart TV home screen.

One VPN service for all smart TVs

ExpressVPN is compatible with a wide range of smart TVs and streaming devices.

Learn more about using ExpressVPN with:

Samsung Smart TV.
Samsung Smart TV
Apple TV and remote.
Apple TV
Amazon Fire TV Stick and remote.
Amazon Fire TV
and Fire Stick
Roku and remote.
Roku
Google Chromecast dongle.
Google Chromecast
Android smart TV.
Android smart TVs

ExpressVPN is also compatible with: LG Smart TVs | Android TV box | Mi Box | Nvidia Shield APK


See more supported smart TVs and devices
Smart TV with ribbon.

Why do you need a VPN for your smart TV?

Smart TVs are internet-connected televisions. Though there many smart TV brands, models, and operating systems, almost all smart TVs have apps that let you watch TV shows and movies from streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, and HBO, all of which can be viewed securely with a VPN.

Get ExpressVPN

Change your smart TV’s location with a VPN

What is VPN: Internet traffic running through VPN tunnel from user's device to the internet.

Using a VPN service lets you change the apparent location of your smart TV. This makes your apps work as intended no matter where you are in the world. A VPN app can also defeat censorship, encrypt your traffic, and alleviate bandwidth throttling from your ISP.

ExpressVPN has solutions for all smart TVs

VPN

Some smart TV systems allow you to install a VPN app directly onto the device, while others may require manual configurations.

Some devices that can’t install our app may be able to use our MediaStreamer service, which masks your location without the privacy benefits of a VPN.

You can also connect your smart TV to a VPN-enabled router to achieve full VPN protection with a minimal amount of extra setup.

Find the right solution for your smart TV or streaming device

Frequently asked questions

A “smart TV” is any television set with an internet connection and access to on-demand streaming media. Samsung uses the term as a brand name for its line of such products (Samsung Smart TV), but many other manufacturers also produce smart TVs.

The list of smart TV devices is too large to guarantee that all of them will be able to use ExpressVPN directly. Most Android TV devices are able to run ExpressVPN’s VPN app for Android with no issues. Samsung Smart TVs cannot run VPN software, but they can use ExpressVPN’s MediaStreamer service. For specific advice, contact Support or consult our guide to popular devices.

Regardless of the above, however, any device with an internet connection can connect to ExpressVPN through a VPN-enabled Wi-Fi router.

No. MediaStreamer will allow your device to access content that would otherwise be blocked, but it does so without the privacy benefits of tunneling and encryption. To use a smart TV with all the protection of a VPN, connect it to a VPN-enabled router using the ExpressVPN app for routers.

ExpressVPN is first and foremost a privacy company and therefore stores no activity logs and no connection logs. ExpressVPN also never collects any data that would allow anyone to trace a specific network activity or behavior back to an individual user. Read more about ExpressVPN’s commitment to privacy and policy toward logs.

Yes! ExpressVPN is available on a wide array of devices including computers, smartphones, and game consoles. As many as five devices can connect to ExpressVPN simultaneously using a single subscription. And if you install ExpressVPN on your Wi-Fi router, every device connected to that router will be protected, no matter how many you have.

Every ExpressVPN account comes with a risk-free money-back guarantee. You can enjoy the full-featured version of ExpressVPN for up to 30 days and still get a full refund.



ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service for more details.

Why choose ExpressVPN?

TrustedServer technology

Audited to confirm essential privacy protections, TrustedServer sets a new standard for security.

Stream with no restrictions

Bypass internet censorship, firewalls, and ISP throttling of certain content with ExpressVPN.

Superior connection reliability

Enjoy industry-leading connection stability and reliability, no matter where you are in the world.

VPN for all your devices

Protect every device in your home by using ExpressVPN apps and manual configurations.

Get set up right away

Connecting to ExpressVPN for smart TVs is quick and easy. Just sign up, download, and connect!

Live chat support

Contact Support around the clock if you have questions about ExpressVPN for your smart TV.

Get ExpressVPN

Why streaming-video fans love ExpressVPN

Bruce johnson

Bruce Johnson

I have used numerous VPN's and did not like that they slowed my streaming down or crashed while I was in the middle of a Amazon purchase. Express is the best and I use it on my Iphone Ipad PC and Fire TV all for one low price.

Dave Harris

Apart from the obvious uses like being able to discreetly surf without trading your digital freedom, for me, an English ex pat in the USA this vpn service allows me to watch U.K. tv, the only thing I really miss from home!

Piotr sadowski

Piotr Sadowski

Most of the time I am staying outside the US, but I love watching my favorite TV series. Express VPN enables me to do it wherever I am, and I do not have to worry about 'This show is unavailable in your area' information.

Try ExpressVPN on your smart TV today!

30-Day Money-Back Guarantee on red badge with yellow ribbon.

Love ExpressVPN—or get your money back.

No hassle. Try ExpressVPN for your smart TV today with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Live Chat