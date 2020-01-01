The list of smart TV devices is too large to guarantee that all of them will be able to use ExpressVPN directly. Most Android TV devices are able to run ExpressVPN’s VPN app for Android with no issues. Samsung Smart TVs cannot run VPN software, but they can use ExpressVPN’s MediaStreamer service. For specific advice, contact Support or consult our guide to popular devices.

Regardless of the above, however, any device with an internet connection can connect to ExpressVPN through a VPN-enabled Wi-Fi router.