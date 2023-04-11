From the Olympics to the Four Continents, figure skating remains one of the world’s most celebrated and entertaining sports. Although 2023 isn’t an Olympic year, trust us when we say the skaters are still busy! The 2022-23 figure skating season began on July 1, 2022, and will end on June 30, 2023, as International Skating Union members go for gold across the world.

The world’s premier figure skaters are headed to Tokyo for the 2023 ISU World Team Trophy. Six countries—Canada, France, Italy, Japan, South Korea, and the United States—chase glory at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium beginning Thursday, April 13.

Even if you can’t secure a seat to watch the ice-figure action, it’s easy to get your fix by following the live broadcast online. Several events air live and for free on various networks. Check the official schedule to see when the events take place, and read on to learn how to live stream ice skating events securely with a VPN.

Watch the 2023 World Team Trophy for free

YouTube

You can stream the entire 2023 ISU World Team Trophy in Figure Skating through the ISU’s official YouTube channel. Skating ISU is an excellent source of free skating coverage including both live streams and full events after the fact. BUT coverage is often restricted in the region where the events themselves are taking place, which means they may need to be accessed from I.P. addresses somewhere where there are no local broadcasts—like the United States or Canada.

SBS

Price: Free

Country: Australia

SBS will offer a free live stream of the World Team Trophy 2023. Just head to the SBS On Demand streaming service and watch the action live, or stream replays and highlights.

Get ExpressVPN Connect to a server location in Australia Head to SBS Sports and create an account. You may need a valid Australian post code (like 2000 or 3001) to create an account. Enjoy the action!

Other World Team Trophy 2023 live streams

Peacock

You can stream the entire 2023 ISU World Team Trophy in Figure Skating through Peacock, which costs 5 USD/month. However, please note that Peacock does not offer a free trial.

To watch:

Get ExpressVPN Connect to a server location in the U.S. Visit Peacock and sign up. Sign in and start streaming!

2023 World Trophy Team schedule

Event Date and time Opening ceremony Thursday, April 13, 2:55 p.m. local time / 1:55 a.m. ET Ice dance rhythm dance Thursday, April 13, 3:50 p.m. local time / 2:50 a.m. ET Women’s short program Thursday, April 13, 5:15 p.m. local time / 4:15 a.m. ET Men’s short program Thursday, April 13, 7:25 p.m. local time / 6:25 a.m. ET Pairs short program Friday, April 14, 4 p.m. local time / 3 a.m. ET Ice dance free dance Friday, April 14, 5:25 p.m. local time / 4:25 a.m. ET Women’s free skate Friday, April 14, 7 p.m. local time / 6 a.m. ET Pairs free skate Thursday, April 13, 3:15 p.m. local time / 2:15 a.m. ET Men’s free skate Thursday, April 13, 4:50 p.m. local time / 3:50 a.m. ET Gala exhibition Thursday, April 13, 2 p.m. local time / 1 a.m. ET

World Team Trophy teams

Team Men Women Pairs Ice dance Canada Stephen Gogolev, Keegan Messing Sara-Maude Dupuis, Madeline Schizas Deanna Stellato-Dudek and Maxime Deschamps Piper Gilles* and Paul Poirier France Kévin Aymoz,* Adam Siao Him Fa Lorine Schild, Léa Serna Camille Kovalev and Pavel Kovalev Evgenia Lopareva and Geoffrey Brissaud Italy Daniel Grassl, Matteo Rizzo Lara Naki Gutmann, Anna Pezzetta Sara Conti, and Niccolò Macii Charlène Guignard and Marco Fabbri* Japan Kazuki Tomono. Shoma Uno Mai Mihara, Kaori Sakamoto Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara Kana Muramoto and Daisuke Takahashi South Korea Cha Jun-hwan,* Lee Si-hyeong Kim Ye-lim, Lee Hae-in Cho Hye-jin and Steven Adcock Hannah Lim and Ye Quan United States Jason Brown,* Ilia Malinin Amber Glenn, Isabeau Levito Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier Madison Chock and Evan Bates

*Team captain

About the Japan figure skating world team

Japan enters the 2023 World Trophy Team looking for its third championship after previously winning in 2012 and 2017. Kazuki Tomono and Shoma Uno make up the men’s team, with 2022 Grand Prix Final champions Mai Mihara and Kaori Sakamoto going for gold in the women’s competition. Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara are a dominant duo and are fresh off winning last month’s World Figure Skating Championships. Don’t forget about Kana Muramoto and Daisuke Takahashi, the twosome tasked with finishing first in the ice dance!

About the United States figure skating world team

The United States figure skating team ranks among the world’s best in large part because of its stellar ice dance duo. Madison Chock and Evan Bates starred at the ISU championships, emerging as the only non-Japanese partnership to take gold in Saitama. After winning the inaugural event in 2009, the United States subsequently won the World Team Trophy in 2013, 2015, and 2019. Will they return to the win column this year?

About the Canada figure skating world team

Canadian ice team duo Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier look to build off a bronze medal performance at the ISU championships. Canada is yet to win at the World Team Trophy and hasn’t finished among the top three teams since a silver medal finish in 2013.

About the France figure skating world team

Although France participated in each of the first seven World Team Trophy events, they never finished higher than fourth. Will this be the year Kévin Aymoz’s team finally breaks through and makes history? We’re a bit skeptical after their recent underwhelming performance at the world championships, but we’re ready to be proven wrong!

About the Italy figure skating world team

Italy qualified for its third straight World Team Trophy event and fourth overall, the first coming all the way back in 2012. The good news for Team Italy? Their fourth-place finish in 2021 marked their best yet. Will they finally earn a medal this time around? If you enjoy the pair event, you’ll likely love watching Sara Conti and Niccolò Macii on the ice!

About the South Korea figure skating world team

Although South Korea is new to the World Team Trophy, trust us when we say they don’t lack talent. Cha Jun-hwan and Lee Hae-in respectively earned silver medals in the men’s and women’s events at the world championships. Let’s see how they fare in Saitama!

