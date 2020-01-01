Espace Presse

À propos

Fondé en 2009, ExpressVPN est l’un des plus importants fournisseurs de services VPN au monde, permettant aux utilisateurs de protéger leur vie privée et leur sécurité en ligne en quelques clics seulement. Le logiciel primé de l’entreprise, disponible pour Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Linux, routeurs et navigateurs, sécurise les informations et l'identité de l’utilisateur avec un chiffrement et une protection contre les fuites de premier ordre.

Avec Plus de 3 000 serveurs dans 94 pays et de nouveaux serveurs ajoutés chaque semaine, ExpressVPN fournit une connexion rapide quel que soit l'endroit où ses utilisateurs se trouvent et un accès non censuré à des sites et services dans le monde entier. Basé aux Îles Vierges britanniques, ExpressVPN dispose d'une équipe répartie à l'échelle du monde travaillant dans différentes villes telles que Toronto, Londres, Paris, Zagreb, Singapour, Hong Kong, Perth, Manille et Tokyo.

Défenseur vocal de la liberté et de la confidentialité sur Internet, ExpressVPN est fier de soutenir financièrement des organisations à but non lucratif luttant pour protéger les droits numériques, y compris l'Electronic Frontier Foundation, l'Internet Defense League, OpenMedia, et d'autres.