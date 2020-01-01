Welcome to the ExpressVPN Digital Security Lab

About

Our goal at ExpressVPN is to help build a safe, private, and open internet that empowers people around the globe.

One of the tools we employ in pursuit of this goal is high-quality research. Before we can successfully approach a problem or threat, it is vital to have an in-depth understanding of it. This is where the Digital Security Lab fits in.

With a clearer perception of cyber challenges and a more diverse body of knowledge, we can all better prepare for, mitigate, and solve issues that threaten global digital rights. At the Digital Security Lab, we focus on real-world problems with a broad impact in the areas of:

Digital privacy

Cybersecurity

Access to knowledge

Information flows

Ultimately, we want to answer a basic but crucial question: How can we protect and expand our rights, including to privacy and security, in an increasingly connected world?