Welcome to the ExpressVPN Digital Security Lab

Sean O’Brien is Principal Researcher at the Digital Security Lab, an initiative by leading privacy and security company ExpressVPN. As leader of the ExpressVPN Digital Security Lab, he tackles real-world threats to online privacy, security, and information access through the application of focused, original research.
Sean founded and leads Yale Privacy Lab, an initiative of the Information Society Project at Yale Law School, and is a Visiting Fellow at Yale University, where he has been a leading voice on digital rights for the past seven years. He was previously a Lecturer for Cybersecurity, the first course on the topic at Yale. Sean is also the Head Tutor of Oxford Cyber Security for Business Leaders, a program of the Saïd Business School at the University of Oxford.
His work has been featured by the Associated Press, The Guardian, Wired, Fast Company, Vice, and many more.