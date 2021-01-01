Get the best GeForce Now VPN for gaming
What is GeForce Now?
GeForce Now is Nvidia’s cloud-based online gaming service offering a vast library of games that can be streamed to a variety of devices. Players need high-speed internet, and it is recommended that they use a Bluetooth controller when using mobile devices; in some cases it’s a requirement.
GeForce Now price and games
GeForce Now has two membership options, standard membership (free) and Founding membership (4.99 USD per month or 24.95 USD for six months.) The free membership grants players access to the GeForce Now servers for a maximum of one hour at a time, while founding members can play for up to six hours. Founding members are also placed at the front of a queue at the beginning of a game, whereas standard members may experience longer waiting times depending on server availability.
Countries with GeForce Now
GeForce Now is currently available to players in the U.S. and select European and Asian markets. These include Albania, Andorra, Armenia, Austria, Belarus, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Canada, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Kazakhstan, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Macedonia, Malta, Mexico, Moldova, Montenegro, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Serbia, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Turkey, Ukraine, and the UK. It is expected to expand to more regions over time.
FAQ: How to play games on GeForce Now with a VPN
Does a VPN let me use GeForce Now for free?
No, you will need to sign up separately for a GeForce Now subscription first. ExpressVPN will complement your GeForce Now subscription by providing a more secure cloud-gaming experience.
On what devices can I play GeForce Now games with ExpressVPN?
Will a VPN slow my connection when playing GeForce Now?
VPN services add a layer of encryption to an online connection that can potentially slow down internet speeds. ExpressVPN, however, has a blazing-fast, ever-optimized network, so you probably won’t notice much of a difference!
If your ISP has been known to throttle your online gaming, use of a VPN to play games on GeForce Now could actually speed up your connection.
How does a VPN reduce ping?
You can lower latency and overall lag by shortening connection routes between you and gaming servers. Packets of data are then able to move between your computer and game servers faster, thereby reducing any noticeable delays between your actions and what happens in a game—giving you an advantage. Connecting to a VPN server closest to the game’s server will usually give the smoothest experience.
How does a VPN protect against DDoS attacks?
Using ExpressVPN while gaming online helps you by masking your true IP address. This can help to circumvent the unfair advantage created during a DDoS (distributed denial of service) attack, which aims to create lag and disruptions to interfere with your online gaming experience.
What else can I do with ExpressVPN?
No matter what platform you choose to play online games, ExpressVPN has you covered. If you play on a console such as PlayStation, Xbox, and Switch, you can enjoy the privacy and security benefits of ExpressVPN by using our app on your router.
ExpressVPN also works with streaming services like Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, and BBC iPlayer. In countries with heavy censorship, a VPN can help you unblock popular sites like YouTube and Google. It’s also the fastest, easiest way to browse the internet privately and securely.
ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and GeForce Now Terms of Use for more details.
