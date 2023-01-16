Home Streaming degli sport NFL NFL Schedule

NFL schedule 2023: Dates, times, teams

Aggiornato il: 07/08/2023
Ci auguriamo tu sia pronto per goderti tutte le emozioni del football americano! La stagione NFL 2023 inizia ufficialmente giovedì 7 settembre e si protrarrà fino a domenica 11 febbraio, quando i pretendenti al titolo si sfideranno a Las Vegas, Nevada, per il Super Bowl LVIII. La regular season composta da 272 partite totali, sarà sicuramente appassionante con Patrick Mahomes e i Chiefs che tenteranno di ripetersi, Jalen Hurts e gli Eagles che proveranno ad aggiudicarsi il trofeo “Vince Lombardi” e gli intriganti rookie – tra cui i quarterback Bryce Young (Panthers), CJ Stroud (Texans) e Anthony Richardson (Colts) – che sperano di iniziare la propria carriera in grande stile.

Che tu stia cercando di seguire tutte le partite della tua squadra del cuore o di assicurarti di avere la possibilità di guardare in streaming in modo sicuro ogni sfida in prima serata, ExpressVPN ti offre un servizio impeccabile. Continua a leggere per scoprire tutti i modi per guardare ogni partita del calendario NFL 2023.

Watch 2023 NFL games with NFL Game Pass International

Price: 1-8 USD

If you’re looking to watch out-of-market NFL games, or don’t have a U.S. cable subscription, NFL Game Pass International is another great option, as it offers live streams of every NFL game without blackouts.

You can access NFL Game Pass worldwide (outside the U.S. and Canada), but some games are blacked out in parts of Europe as well. If you are currently a NFL Game Pass International subscriber and are looking to watch NFL Draft from April 27 to April 29, the live stream can be accessed via the Game Pass International homepage during that time. However, the NFL is not allowing new International Game Pass subscribers at this time.

To watch NFL Game Pass International with a VPN:

  1. Get ExpressVPN.
  2. Connect to a non-U.S. location where all games are available. For assistance, contact ExpressVPN Support via live chat.
  3. Go to NFL Game Pass and sign up.
  4. Sit back and enjoy!

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Stream the NFL on a Big-Screen TV

Watch the NFL for free on 7plus

Price: FREE

Australia’s Seven network offers live streams of select games during the regular season and live streams of every NFL playoff game through the Super Bowl on its streaming platform 7plus. During the week you can also find replays, highlights, on-demand shows, and other bonus content on its 7mate channel.

To watch the NFL for free online on 7plus:

  1. Get ExpressVPN.
  2. Connect to a server location in Australia
  3. Sign up at 7plus. You may need to provide an Australian postcode like 2001 or 3001.
  4. Check the schedule and start streaming on the 7mate channel!
Watch 7plus With a VPN

Watch the NFL for free on My5

Price: FREE

Football fans can watch Monday Night Football for free on the United Kingdom’s My5 network.

To watch the NFL for free online on My5:

  1. Get ExpressVPN.
  2. Connect to a server location in the United Kingdom.
  3. Sign up at My5.
  4. Check the schedule and start streaming!

2023 NFL preseason schedule

The 2023 NFL preseason officially begins Thursday, August 5, when the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets clash in the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game. You can find the full preseason schedule here, and the complete schedule of nationally televised games below.

GameDate and timeNetwork
Cleveland Browns vs. New York Jets (Game in Canton, Ohio, for Pro Football Hall of Fame Game)Thursday, August 3, 8 p.m. ET / 1 a.m. BSTNBC
Washington Commanders vs. Baltimore RavensMonday, August 21, 8 p.m. ET / 1 a.m. BSTESPN
Philadelphia Eagles vs. Indianapolis ColtsThursday, August 24, 8 p.m. ET / 1 a.m. BSTPrime Video
Carolina Panthers vs. Detroit LionsFriday, August 25, 8 p.m. ET / 1 a.m. BSTCBS
New Orleans Saints vs. Houston TexansSaturday, August 26, 8 p.m. ET / 1 a.m. BSTFox

2023 Thursday Night Football schedule

Thursday Night Football is back on Amazon Prime Video for the 2023 season. As was the case in 2023, fans markets will be able to watch the games without a Prime subscription. For example, local affiliates in Philadelphia and Minnesota will have coverage of the EaglesVikings game in Week 2. All TNF games will air at 8:20 p.m. ET each week. A Prime Video subscription costs 15 USD/month or 140/year. 

Please note that Thursday night games in Week 1 (Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs host Jared Goff and the Lions on Opening Night) and Week 12 (the Seahawks and 49ers meet in the late-window game on Thanksgiving) will air on NBC. The 2023 season also features a Week 12 Black Friday showdown between the Jets and Dolphins on FridayNovember 24, at 3 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. GMT.

You can find the entire Thursday Night Football schedule below.

GameDate and time
Philadelphia Eagles vs. Minnesota VikingsThursday, September 14, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. BST
San Francisco 49ers vs. New York GiantsThursday, September 21, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. BST
Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit LionsThursday, September 28, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. BST
Washington Commanders vs. Chicago BearsThursday, October 5, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. BST
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver BroncosThursday, October 12, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. BST
New Orleans Saints vs. Jacksonville JaguarsThursday, October 19, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. BST
Buffalo Bills vs. Tampa Bay BuccaneersThursday, October 26, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. BST
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Tennessee TitansThursday, November 2, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMT
Chicago Bears vs. Carolina PanthersThursday, November 9, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMT
Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati BengalsThursday, November 16, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMT
New York Jets vs. Miami DolphinsFriday, November 24, 3 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. GMT
Seattle Seahawks vs. Dallas CowboysThursday, November 30, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMT
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. New England PatriotsThursday, December 7, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMT
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles ChargersThursday, December 14, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMT
Los Angeles Rams vs. New Orleans SaintsThursday, December 21, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMT
Cleveland Browns vs. New York JetsThursday, December 28, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMT
Watch Prime Video With a VPN

2023 Sunday Night Football schedule

As has been the case every year since 2006, Sunday Night Football will air on NBC throughout the 2023 campaign. Using Peacock Premium you can watch Sunday Night Football, occasional Thursday night games, and playoff games. Peacock costs 5 USD/month. Please note that the Week 16 showdown between Josh Allens Bills and Justin Herberts Chargers will exclusively air on Peacock.

The NFL can flex Sunday Night Football games twice between Weeks 5-10 and freely during Weeks 11-17. However, the aforementioned Week 16 Bills-Chargers game is currently ineligible to be flexed.

You can find the entire Sunday Night Football schedule below.

GameDate and timeNetwork
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Detroit LionsThursday, September 7, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. BSTNBC, Peacock
New York Giants vs. Dallas CowboysSunday, September 10, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. BSTNBC, Peacock
New England Patriots vs. Miami DolphinsSunday, September 17, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. BSTNBC, Peacock
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Pittsburgh SteelersSunday, September 24, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. BSTNBC, Peacock
New York Jets vs. Kansas City ChiefsSunday, October 1, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. BSTNBC, Peacock
San Francisco 49ers vs. Dallas Cowboys*Sunday, October 8, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. BSTNBC, Peacock
Buffalo Bills vs. New York Giants*Sunday, October 15,8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. BSTNBC, Peacock
Philadelphia Eagles vs. Miami Dolphins*Sunday, October 22, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. BSTNBC, Peacock
Los Angeles Chargers vs. Chicago Bears*Sunday, October 29, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMTNBC, Peacock
Buffalo Bills vs. Cincinnati Bengals*Sunday, November 5, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMTNBC, Peacock
Las Vegas Raiders vs. New York Jets*Sunday, November 12, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMTNBC, Peacock
Denver Broncos vs. Minnesota Vikings*Sunday, November 19, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMTNBC, Peacock
Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers*Thursday, November 23, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMTNBC, Peacock
Los Angeles Chargers vs. Baltimore Ravens*Sunday, November 26, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMTNBC, Peacock
Green Bay Packers vs. Kansas City Chiefs*Sunday, December 3, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMTNBC, Peacock
Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles*Sunday, December 10, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMTNBC, Peacock
Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Baltimore Ravens*Sunday, December 17, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMTNBC, Peacock
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cincinnati BengalsSaturday, December 23, 4:30 p.m. ET / 9:40 p.m. GMTNBC, Peacock
Los Angeles Chargers vs. Buffalo BillsSaturday, December 23, 8 p.m. ET / 1 a.m. GMTPeacock
Minnesota Vikings vs. Green Bay Packers*Sunday, December 31, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMTNBC, Peacock
TBD vs. TBD (will be determined in Week 17)Sunday, January 7, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMTNBC, Peacock

*denotes game can be flexed

How to Stream on a Big-Screen TV

2023 Monday Night Football schedule

Joe Buck and Troy Aikman return for their second season calling Monday Night Football on ESPN in 2023. Additionally, Peyton and Eli Manning will once again call select games on their Manningcast alternative broadcast on ESPN2; a full schedule will be released later this year. Please note that a valid TV subscription, either to a traditional cable company or a cord-cutting service like YouTube TV, is typically required to stream traditional Monday Night Football broadcasts on ESPN+.

The NFL can now flex Monday Night Football games held between Weeks 12-17.

You can find the entire Monday Night Football schedule below.

GameDate and timeNetwork
New York Jets vs. Buffalo BillsMonday, September 11, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. BSTESPN, ABC, ESPN 2
Carolina Panthers vs. New Orleans SaintsMonday, September 18, 7:15 p.m. ET / 12:15 a.m. BSTESPN
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland BrownsMonday, September 18, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. BSTABC
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Philadelphia EaglesMonday, September 25, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. BSTABC
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Los Angeles RamsMonday, September 25, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. BSTESPN
New York Giants vs. Seattle SeahawksMonday, October 2, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. BSTESPN
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Green Bay PackersMonday, October 9, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. BSTESPN
Los Angeles Chargers vs. Dallas CowboysMonday, October 16, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. BSTESPN
Minnesota Vikings vs. San Francisco 49ersMonday, October 23, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. BSTESPN
Detroit Lions vs. Las Vegas RaidersMonday, October 30, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. GMTESPN
New York Jets vs. Los Angeles ChargersMonday, November 6, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. GMTESPN
Buffalo Bills vs. Denver BroncosMonday, November 13, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. GMTESPN
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia EaglesMonday, November 20, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. GMTABC, ESPN
Minnesota Vikings vs. Chicago BearsMonday, November 27, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. GMTESPN
Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Cincinnati BengalsMonday, December 4, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. GMTESPN
Miami Dolphins vs. Tennessee TitansMonday, December 4, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. GMTESPN
New York Giants vs. Green Bay PackersMonday, December 11, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. GMTABC
New England Patriots vs. Kansas City ChiefsMonday, December 18, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. GMTESPN
San Francisco 49ers vs. Baltimore Ravens*Monday, December 25, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. GMTABC
Dallas Cowboys vs. Detroit Lions*Saturday, Dec. 30, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. GMTABC, ESPN
TBD vs. TBD (will be determined at a later point)Saturday, January 6, 4:30 p.m. ET / 9:30 p.m. GMTESPN+
TBD vs. TBDSaturday, January 6, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. GMTESPN

Watch ESPN With a VPN

2023 NFL international games

The NFL is slated to play five international games in 2023, three in England and two in Germany. Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, Tyreek Hill, and Josh Allen are among the marquee names who (barring injury) will make their international debuts this season. You can find the entire schedule below. Note that each game, including the JaguarsFalcons clash on ESPN+, will be available in local TV markets.

GameVenueDate and timeNetwork
Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Atlanta FalconsWembley Stadium, London, U.K.Sunday, October 1, 2:30 p.m. local time / 9:30 a.m. ETESPN+
Buffalo Bills vs. Jacksonville JaguarsTottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, U.K.Sunday, October 8, 2:30 p.m. local time / 9:30 a.m. ETNFL Network
Tennessee Titans vs. Baltimore RavensTottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, U.K.Sunday, October 15, 2:30 p.m. local time / 9:30 a.m. ETNFL Network
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Miami DolphinsFrankfurt Stadium, Frankfurt, GermanySunday, November 5, 3:30 p.m. local time / 9:30 a.m. ETNFL Network
New England Patriots vs. Indianapolis ColtsFrankfurt Stadium, Frankfurt, GermanySunday, November 12, 3:30 p.m. local time / 9:30 a.m. ETNFL Network

2023 NFL Thanksgiving Day schedule

The Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys will continue their storied tradition of hosting Thanksgiving Day games in 2023. You can find the full Thanksgiving schedule below.

GameDate and timeNetwork
Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay PackersThursday, November 23, 12:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. GMTFox
Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington CommandersThursday, November 23, 4:30 p.m. ET / 9:30 p.m. GMTCBS, Paramount Plus
Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ersThursday, November 23, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMTNBC, Peacock

2023 NFL Christmas Day schedule

The NFL will hold three games on Christmas Day during the 2023 season. You can find the full schedule below.

GameDate and timeNetwork
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas RaidersMonday, December 25, 1 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. GMTCBS, Paramount Plus, Nickelodeon
Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York GiantsMonday, December 25, 4:30 p.m. ET / 9:30 p.m. GMTFox
San Francisco 49ers vs. Baltimore Ravens*Monday, December 25, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. GMTABC

