The LIV Golf Invitational Series‘ inaugural season featured no shortage of drama, both on and off the course. Brooks Koepka, Phil Mickelson, and several other ex-PGA Tour stars return to hit the links for 14 different events ranging from Boston and Chicago to Jeddah and Singapore. Although LIV Golf has its baggage, the newest professional golf league appears here to stay.

The 2023 LIV Golf season officially began when Mickelson and other LIV Golf stars hit The El Camaleón Golf Course in Mexico, where Charles Howell III claimed his first LIV title over Peter Uihlein. Next up is LIV Golf Adelaide at The Grange Golf Club in Grange, Australia, in Winter Garden, Florida, from April 21–23.

Read on for how to stream the LIV Golf Invitational Series.

How to watch LIV Golf 2023 online for free

The LIV Golf Series will stream free on The CW App. To watch LIV Golf streams online securely with a VPN:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a secure server location in the U.S. Download The CW App. Tune in and enjoy the golf in crystal clear HD!

Watching on a computer? For the best golf streaming experience, be sure to use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

How to Stream on TV

Stream for free on the LIV Golf Plus app

Price: Free

The LIV Golf Plus app will carry events live in over 180 territories during the 2023 season. Note that all LIV Golf tournaments are free to watch on the app! LIV Golf Plus is available free to download for platforms including iOS, Android, Apple TV and FireTV. LIV Golf League broadcasts will also be available on LIVGolfplus.com.

Watch LIV Golf for free on 7plus

Price: FREE

Australia’s Seven network offers live streams of LIV Golf tournaments for free on its streaming platform 7plus.

To watch LIV Golf for free online on 7plus:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in Australia Sign up at 7plus. You may need to provide an Australian postcode like 2001 or 3001. Check the schedule and start streaming on the 7mate channel!

Stream the LIV Golf Invitational Series on free trial services

Price: 65 USD/month and up

Whether you have a U.S. cable subscription or have cut the cord, The CW provides opportunities to catch the LIV Golf Series. However, please note that Friday rounds will exclusively air on The CW App.

To watch LIV Golf on The CW:

Get ExpressVPN Connect to a server location in the U.S Head to YouTube TV (73 USD/month), Hulu + Live TV (70 USD/month), or DirecTV Now (90 USD/month, use the “Ultimate” package or above) and sign up. You may need to enter a valid U.S. postal code (e.g., 10001, 48104). Kick back and enjoy!

Learn more about watching YouTube TV, Hulu+Live TV, and DirecTV Now with ExpressVPN.

Stream on My Big-Screen TV

Stream the LIV Golf Invitational Series on DAZN

Price: 25 CAD/month or 200 CAD/year

DAZN carries LIV Golf events in Canada, both live and on demand. You may need to provide a valid Canadian credit/debit card and postal code (e.g., G1X 2W1, V9N 9C5). If you don’t have a Canadian bank account, you can subscribe via PayPal, Apple in-app purchase, or (pre-paid) gift card. You can also take advantage of its 7-day free trial to watch the LIV Golf International Chicago.

Note: Your DAZN subscription will be locked to Canada and cannot be changed to another country, even when traveling.

Stream DAZN With a VPN

2023 LIV Golf schedule

The 2023 LIV Golf season features 14 events across the country. You can find the full schedule here, and below:

Event Dates Winner LIV Golf Mayakoba February 24-26 Charles Howell III LIV Golf Tucson March 17-19 Danny Lee LIV Golf Orlando March 31-April 2 Brooks Koepka LIV Golf Adelaide April 21-23 LIV Golf Singapore April 28-30 LIV Golf Tulsa May 12-14 LIV Golf Washington, D.C. May 26-28 LIV Golf Valderrama June 30-July 2 LIV Golf London July 7-9 LIV Golf Greenbrier August 4-6 LIV Golf Bedminster August 11-13 LIV Golf Chicago September 22-24 LIV Golf Miami October 20-22 LIV Golf Jeddah November 3-5

Who are the 2023 LIV Golf teams?

The 2023 LIV Golf season features 12 four-man teams. Unlike last season, players are expected to remain on each team for the entire year.

Team Captain Other members Torque GC Joaquin Niemann Mito Pereira, Sebastian Munoz, and David Puig Majesticks GC Ian Poulter and Henrik Stenson Lee Westwood and Sam Horsfield Smash GC Brooks Koepka Matt Wolff and Jason Kokrak 4 Aces GC Dustin Johnson Patrick Reed, Pat Perez, and Peter Uihlein Fire Balls GC Sergio Garcia Abe Ancer, Carlos Ortiz, and Eugenio Chacarra HY Flyers GC Phil Mickelson Brendan Stelee, Cameron Tringale, and James Piot Iron Heads GC Kevin Na Danny Lee, Sihwan Kim, and Scott Vincent RangeGoats GC Bubba Watson Harold Varner III, Talor Gooch, and Thomas Pieters Ripper GC Cam Smith Jediah Morgan, Marc Leishman, and Matt Jones Cleeks GC Martin Kaymer Bernd Wiesberger, Richard Bland, and Graeme McDowell Crushers GC Bryson DeChambeau Paul Casey, Anirban Lahiri, and Charles Howell III Stinger GC Louis Oosthuizen Branden Grace, Charl Schwartzel, and Dean Burmester

How is LIV Golf different from the PGA Tour?

Although LIV Golf will keep most of professional golf’s traditional rules, the most significant changes are in the format. Rather than playing four rounds across four days, LIV golfers will play three rounds in three days. There will also be no cuts, meaning every golfer will play three rounds.

In an attempt to speed tournaments up, LIV tournaments will use shotgun starts. Golfers will tee off simultaneously from all 18 holes instead of the traditional two groups teeing off from the first and tenth holes.

Although LIV tournaments will feature individual competitions, there will also be team events consisting of 8 four-man groups. Appointed captains will draft the teams before each tournament and compete for additional prize money.

LIV Golf gets its name from the Roman numeral for 54, the score if every hole on a par-72 course were birdied. Each golfer will also play 54 holes at LIV events.

Who are the major names in the LIV Golf Invitational Series?

Six-time major winner Phil Mickelson and 2020 Masters winner Dustin Johnson were among 48 golfers who joined LIV Golf in time for the London event. Johnson was the world’s 15th-highest ranked golfer when LIV Golf began play in June.

Other familiar names include Sergio García, Louis Oosthuizen, and Talor Gooch. Although major winners Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau, and Patrick Reed later joined the new tour, they didn’t debut until the second event at Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club in Oregon on June 30.

LIV has proven it’s not afraid to spend lavishly to attract the world’s top golfers. Johnson reportedly signed a deal worth at least 125 million USD to join the league. (Tiger Woods, the top-earning PGA golfer of all time, has earned 120 million USD during his career. Woods has not signaled that he will join LIV.)

Every golfer who plays in LIV tournaments is guaranteed to receive a six-figure payout. Front Office Sports reported the last-place finisher in a LIV event will receive 120,000 USD.

The PGA Tour announced on June 9, 2022, that those who joined LIV Golf, including Mickelson and Johnson, are “suspended or otherwise negligible to participate” in PGA Tour tournament play.

ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.

