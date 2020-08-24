Download the best VPN for Google Chromecast
- Built for blazing-fast, 4K HDR streaming
- Access U.S. Chromecast content from anywhere
- Comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee
- Use a VPN-enabled router to protect all your devices
3 ways to use ExpressVPN with Google Chromecast
VPN router
Enable ExpressVPN on your router to get the full privacy and security benefits of a VPN on your Chromecast (and every other device on your network). Your VPN connection remains always on, allowing your Chromecast and other connected devices to function as if they were in another country.
Virtual router
Using a virtual router means sharing an ExpressVPN connection from a PC. You’ll get the same benefits as using a VPN-enabled router, but you won’t need extra equipment apart from your computer. Your computer has to be kept on, and setup may be a bit more complicated. See how to do it here.
Mirror to TV
Mirror a show or movie from a VPN-enabled smartphone or computer directly to your TV using Chromecast. Visit our support page for details on how to do this. It’s perhaps the simplest way to use your VPN to stream to a TV, and it works at friends’ homes even if they don’t have ExpressVPN.
Video: How to use ExpressVPN with a router for Chromecast
For all Chromecast models
Get ExpressVPN to enhance your experience with:
Chromecast 1st generation
Chromecast 2nd generation
Chromecast Ultra
Chromecast 3rd generation
Need a VPN for your other media streaming and gaming consoles? Having ExpressVPN on your router can protect all of your home's devices, or you can use our MediaStreamer service for PlayStation, Apple TV, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch.
Why streaming-video fans love ExpressVPN
Frequently asked questions
What is Chromecast?
Google Chromecast is a small device that plugs into your TV’s HDMI jack. It connects to your home internet and lets you enjoy various apps on your TV for streaming free and paid content from services like Amazon Prime Video, Google Home, Netflix, HBO Now, YouTube, Plex, and BBC iPlayer.
Can I get U.S. Chromecast content with a VPN?
Chromecast’s apps and content vary depending on your location. You’ll get the most out of the console if you have a U.S. Chromecast account, which you can sign up for even if you’re located outside the country by connecting to a VPN server location in the U.S. (you might have to provide a U.S. ZIP code). Get all the details on our Chromecast setup page.
Can I use ExpressVPN on other devices at the same time?
Yes! ExpressVPN is available on a wide array of devices including computers, smartphones, smart TVs and streaming media players, and game consoles. You can install ExpressVPN on as many devices as you wish, and connect up to eight devices simultaneously with a single subscription. Or install ExpressVPN on your Wi-Fi router to connect even more.
Does ExpressVPN keep logs?
ExpressVPN is first and foremost a privacy company and therefore stores no activity logs and no connection logs. ExpressVPN also never stores any data that would allow anyone to trace a specific network activity or behavior back to an individual user. Read more about ExpressVPN’s commitment to privacy and policy toward logs.
Is there a free trial of ExpressVPN?
Every ExpressVPN account comes with a risk-free money-back guarantee. You can enjoy the full-featured version of ExpressVPN for up to 30 days and get a full refund if you aren’t satisfied.
