How to get a Canadian IP address
The best way to get a Canadian IP address is to use a VPN. Why? Connecting to the internet using a VPN allows you to change your IP address quickly and easily. Read on to see how it works.
Using a VPN to get a Canada IP address
When you connect to a VPN, you automatically direct all your internet traffic through a server in the country of your choice. Selecting a server location in Canada will give your device a Canadian IP address, allowing you to browse online as if you were in Canada.
ExpressVPN has ultra-fast servers in Toronto, Montreal, and Vancouver. But that’s not all. Our network spans across 94 countries, so you can connect to a server in Canada—or anywhere else—with ease.
Get a Canada IP address in 3 steps
Getting a Canadian IP address is easy with ExpressVPN.
Step 1
Sign up for ExpressVPN. All plans come with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Step 2
Download the ExpressVPN app for your device and sign in.
Step 3
Select a server location in Canada and connect. That’s all there is to it.
What is a VPN?
A VPN, or virtual private network, creates a secure tunnel for your internet traffic to travel through. Connecting to a VPN server changes your IP address, a unique number that identifies your device when you’re online. An IP address doesn’t give your exact location, but it does provide information about the country and city you’re in, as well as the internet service provider (ISP) you’re using.
With a different IP address, you can browse the internet as if you were in a different location, such as Canada. Many websites and services use geoblocking to restrict their content to certain regions. If your VPN doesn’t have servers in Canada, or isn’t optimized for maximum compatibility, you may lose access to these services whenever you connect. But a premium VPN like ExpressVPN is engineered to protect your privacy and security no matter what you’re doing online, whether you’re scrolling news sites, watching live sports, or streaming in HD from platforms like DAZN, CTV, and CBC.
You can use a VPN on all your devices. Everyday actions such as logging in to your bank or social media accounts can leave your personal information vulnerable. Using a VPN ensures that no third party can intercept your information while it’s being transmitted. A VPN is especially useful when you’re using a public Wi-Fi network, such as in hotels and airports while traveling, or in cafes or co-working spaces while working remotely.
Why use ExpressVPN?
Use on 5 devices simultaneously
Install ExpressVPN on all your devices, and connect up to five at once.
Unlimited bandwidth
ExpressVPN gives you unlimited VPN bandwidth so you can stream or game at optimal speeds.
Secure access anywhere
ExpressVPN uses best-in-class encryption, so you can safely access all the apps and services you need.
Is it safe to use a VPN to get a Canada IP?
Yes! Using a VPN is not only a safe way to get a Canadian IP address, it’s also the safest way to be online in any situation.
Using a VPN shields your online activity from your ISP, Wi-Fi operators, governments, and other third parties. This can reduce the amount of targeted advertising you receive and prevent others from profiting from your browsing history.
Should I use a free VPN?
Although there are plenty of free VPNs out there, it’s worth considering how these providers can afford to offer their service at no charge. To ensure a fast, private, and secure connection for every customer, ExpressVPN pays for a network of high-performance server locations in 94 countries. Skilled developers and designers optimize ExpressVPN’s apps and create privacy-related features such as Threat Manager.
Not every free VPN provider is problematic. But if a free VPN is malicious, there are many ways for it to monetize your internet traffic, including logging and selling your browser history, injecting targeted ads and spam into your browser, or even recording usernames and passwords.
FAQ: Getting a Canadian IP address
Is it legal to use a VPN to get a Canadian IP address?
VPN technology is legal in jurisdictions around the world. Individuals and companies around the world use VPNs to protect their private information and online activity, including in places with highly restrictive governments.
How do I change my IP address location to Canada?
Open the ExpressVPN app and select the dropdown menu in the location bar. Choose your preferred city, or simply select “Canada” and ExpressVPN will pick the best server location for you.
How can I get a Canadian IP address on my phone?
Can I get a Canadian IP address from a specific city?
Yes—ExpressVPN has server locations in Toronto, Montreal, and Vancouver. Just select your preferred city from the dropdown menu when connecting to ExpressVPN.
Can I use a Canadian proxy to change my IP address?
You can use a proxy, but it’s not recommended. Unlike a VPN, most proxy services you’ll find are pretty slow and don’t offer any privacy or security benefits.
So-called “free proxy services” are especially dangerous, as many will find other ways to monetize your data, like selling it to third parties. A premium VPN is the best way to change your IP address.
