Get an extra 30 days free on any plan when you sign up now.

How to get a Canadian IP address

The best way to get a Canadian IP address is to use a VPN. Why? Connecting to the internet using a VPN allows you to change your IP address quickly and easily. Read on to see how it works.

Get ExpressVPN

30-day money-back guarantee

#1 Trusted VPN
Best Canada VPN
ExpressVPN location bar showing VPN locations in Canada

Using a VPN to get a Canada IP address

When you connect to a VPN, you automatically direct all your internet traffic through a server in the country of your choice. Selecting a server location in Canada will give your device a Canadian IP address, allowing you to browse online as if you were in Canada.

ExpressVPN has ultra-fast servers in Toronto, Montreal, and Vancouver. But that’s not all. Our network spans across 94 countries, so you can connect to a server in Canada—or anywhere else—with ease.

Get ExpressVPN

Get a Canada IP address in 3 steps

Getting a Canadian IP address is easy with ExpressVPN.

Step 1

Sign up for ExpressVPN

Sign up for ExpressVPN. All plans come with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Step 2

Step 2 of downloading a VPN.

Download the ExpressVPN app for your device and sign in.

Step 3

Step 3 of connecting VPN.

Select a server location in Canada and connect. That’s all there is to it.

You now have a Canadian IP address!

Encrypted VPN connection

What is a VPN?

A VPN, or virtual private network, creates a secure tunnel for your internet traffic to travel through. Connecting to a VPN server changes your IP address, a unique number that identifies your device when you’re online. An IP address doesn’t give your exact location, but it does provide information about the country and city you’re in, as well as the internet service provider (ISP) you’re using.

With a different IP address, you can browse the internet as if you were in a different location, such as Canada. Many websites and services use geoblocking to restrict their content to certain regions. If your VPN doesn’t have servers in Canada, or isn’t optimized for maximum compatibility, you may lose access to these services whenever you connect. But a premium VPN like ExpressVPN is engineered to protect your privacy and security no matter what you’re doing online, whether you’re scrolling news sites, watching live sports, or streaming in HD from platforms like DAZN, CTV, and CBC.

You can use a VPN on all your devices. Everyday actions such as logging in to your bank or social media accounts can leave your personal information vulnerable. Using a VPN ensures that no third party can intercept your information while it’s being transmitted. A VPN is especially useful when you’re using a public Wi-Fi network, such as in hotels and airports while traveling, or in cafes or co-working spaces while working remotely.

Get ExpressVPN

Why use ExpressVPN?

Server locations in Canada

Choose from server locations in Toronto, Vancouver, and Montreal.

Use on 5 devices simultaneously

Install ExpressVPN on all your devices, and connect up to five at once.

Lightning-fast speeds

Get ultra-fast speeds for better video quality.

Unlimited bandwidth

ExpressVPN gives you unlimited VPN bandwidth so you can stream or game at optimal speeds.

Secure access anywhere

ExpressVPN uses best-in-class encryption, so you can safely access all the apps and services you need.

24-hour live chat support

Real humans are available 24/7 to help you with setup and troubleshooting.

Get ExpressVPN

Is it safe to use a VPN to get a Canada IP?

Yes! Using a VPN is not only a safe way to get a Canadian IP address, it’s also the safest way to be online in any situation. 

Using a VPN shields your online activity from your ISP, Wi-Fi operators, governments, and other third parties. This can reduce the amount of targeted advertising you receive and prevent others from profiting from your browsing history.

Should I use a free VPN?

Although there are plenty of free VPNs out there, it’s worth considering how these providers can afford to offer their service at no charge. To ensure a fast, private, and secure connection for every customer, ExpressVPN pays for a network of high-performance server locations in 94 countries. Skilled developers and designers optimize ExpressVPN’s apps and create privacy-related features such as Threat Manager.

Not every free VPN provider is problematic. But if a free VPN is malicious, there are many ways for it to monetize your internet traffic, including logging and selling your browser history, injecting targeted ads and spam into your browser, or even recording usernames and passwords.

FAQ: Getting a Canadian IP address

Is it legal to use a VPN to get a Canadian IP address?
How do I change my IP address location to Canada?
How can I get a Canadian IP address on my phone?
Can I get a Canadian IP address from a specific city?
Can I use a Canadian proxy to change my IP address?
Get ExpressVPN
30
DAY
MONEY-BACK GUARANTEE

Get a Canadian IP address risk-free

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days. If you’re not happy, just get in touch with Support for a full refund. Simple, eh?

Get ExpressVPN