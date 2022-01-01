รับเพิ่มฟรีอีก 30 วันสำหรับทุกแผน เมื่อคุณลงชื่อสมัครใช้ตอนนี้

Tokyo skyline.

Best VPN for Tokyo

Best Tokyo VPN servers

Get a Tokyo IP address with ExpressVPN’s secure servers. Enjoy private browsing with no limits. 30-day money-back guarantee.

Best Japanese VPN

How to get a Tokyo IP address

Use the best VPN for Tokyo to securely stream sports and keep your online activity private and safe.

ขั้นตอนที่ 1

สมัครสมาชิก ExpressVPN

ลงชื่อสมัครใช้ ExpressVPN แผนทั้งหมดมาพร้อมกับการรับประกันคืนเงินภายใน 30 วัน

ขั้นตอนที่ 2

ขั้นตอนที่ 2 ของการดาวน์โหลด VPN

ดาวน์โหลดแอป ExpressVPN พร้อมใช้งานในแพลตฟอร์มที่หลากหลาย

Step 3

ใช้ VPN ได้ทุกที่ทั่วโลก รวมถึงเอเชีย

Connect to a location in Tokyo.

Why use a Tokyo VPN server?

ดูเนื้อหาได้จากทุกที่: บันไดสู่ประตูที่เปิดโล่ง แสดงถึงการเข้าถึง

Stream TV, football, news, and entertainment

ExpressVPN’s robust server network works with Netflix, Hulu, TVer, and more*. Watch safely and securely with no bandwidth restrictions, data caps, or throttling, all from the comfort of your home.

ปลอมตัวที่อยู่ IP ของคุณ: พืชกระถางซ่อนที่อยู่ IP

Protect your privacy

ExpressVPN’s privacy policy has been independently verified: We collect no activity logs and no connection logs from our customers.

เข้ารหัสการเชื่อมต่อของคุณ: ตัวเลขที่ถูกแทนที่ด้วยอักขระสุ่มบนหน้าจอที่มีแสงสว่าง ซึ่งหมายถึงการเข้ารหัส

Stay secure

ExpressVPN hides your IP address and protects your traffic with industry-standard encryption. This shields your data from snooping and manipulation, even on untrusted public Wi-Fi.

แบนด์วิดท์ไม่จำกัด - สัญลักษณ์อินฟินิตี้บนกลุ่มอุปกรณ์

Defeat censorship

Get an IP address in Tokyo, or any one of 94 countries like the U.S., UK, Europe, and more. Access restricted content, unblock censored websites, and browse with no limits.

*ExpressVPN เป็นบริการ VPN ที่ไม่ได้มีวัตถุประสงค์เพื่อใช้เป็นวิธีการหลบเลี่ยงลิขสิทธิ์ ดูข้อกำหนดในการให้บริการ ExpressVPN และข้อกำหนดในการให้บริการของผู้ให้บริการเนื้อหาของคุณสำหรับรายละเอียด

Tokyo VPN for PC, Mac, iPhone, Android, and more

Protect yourself on every device.

ญี่ปุ่น VPN ปกป้องอุปกรณ์ที่หลากหลาย

A single ExpressVPN subscription includes software solutions for every device in your home, including gaming consoles like PlayStation and Xbox and smart TV systems like Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV Stick.

VPN สำหรับ iOS
VPN สำหรับ Mac
VPN สำหรับ Android
VPN สำหรับ Linux
VPN สำหรับ Windows
VPN สำหรับเราเตอร์
สำหรับเครื่องเล่นเกม
สำหรับระบบ smart TV

ส่วนขยาย Plus VPN สำหรับเบราว์เซอร์ที่คุณชื่นชอบ

ส่วนขยายของ Chrome
ส่วนขยายของ Firefox
ส่วนขยายของ Edge

ไม่พบอุปกรณ์ของคุณ? ดูการกำหนดค่าด้วยตนเองและคู่มือช่วยสอนการตั้งค่า สำหรับอุปกรณ์และแพลตฟอร์มอื่น ๆ ที่หลากหลาย

Servers around the world

ExpressVPN users can connect to server locations in 94 countries and counting. You can access any of these VPN server locations from Tokyo or anywhere else in the world.

30
วัน
รับประกันคืนเงิน

Get the best Tokyo VPN risk-free

Try ExpressVPN for Tokyo risk-free. All plans come with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

