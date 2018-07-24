ExpressVPN’s handy Smart Location feature is a tool built right into the app that will always pick the best VPN location for you.
Smart Location uses a clever algorithm (cooked up by our delightful dev team) to rank VPN locations using metrics such as download speed, latency, and distance.
If you want to connect quickly, and lightning speed is your top priority, using Smart Location will eliminate the guesswork and ensure you get exactly the experience you’re looking for.
When should I use Smart Location?
The best thing about Smart Location is that it just works.
It doesn’t matter where you are: Smart Location will deliver the fastest and most reliable VPN location for you.
Lots of factors come into play when trying to pick the ideal VPN location for your situation, and it’s not just about where you are situated. For instance, a user on AT&T in New York may not have the same connection requirements as another New York user who happens to be on Verizon.
Rather than scrolling through all of ExpressVPN’s locations looking for your best connection, why not let Smart Location do it for you?
There’s no need to think about it. Just let the app do the heavy lifting, sit back, and enjoy a secure internet with the best possible speed.
What’s more, using Smart Location is simple.
How do I use Smart Location?
To connect using Smart Location on the Windows, Mac, Android, or iOS apps, simply click or tap on the VPN ON button.
That’s it. Just click the big button, and you’re all set!
Smart Location was built specifically for those who don’t require any server in particular and just want the best connection—every time.
Comments
Hi, how do I change my smart location?
Hi Simon, ExpressVPN’s Smart Location feature automatically picks the VPN server location that provides the optimal experience for you based on your network conditions. Therefore, it cannot be changed manually. If you have further questions about Smart Location, please contact Support.
Can I disable Smart Location?
Hi Jan, Smart Location is completely optional.
My Smart Location always shows as Seattle even though I am in Vancouver, BC, Canada and there are Express VPN servers in Vancouver, BC.
Also was wondering if the Seattle Smart Location will always show the same IP address or will it keep changing?
Smart location is really good. I think you should make a custom version where the user picks from a list and you select the best option for them. This could be used to find the best US-based option for someone for example. Even better have 2-3 custom smart locations so I can get the best server in a specific geographical area that I need when traveling.
So does Smart Location override Selected Location? If so, what do I do if I want to stick with the selected location?
Hi John, the Smart Location will only connect if you click it. It will not disconnect you from any other location (unless you want it to).
So we should always use the smart location? I’m in Canada and it smart locate me in the US. I was wondering if that’s ok ? Or should I always manually choose somewhere in my country ?
Hi Miguel! If you want to quickly connect to the best available location, we recommend Smart Location. Given the proximity of the U.S. and Canada, it’s not unusual that your best connection might be over the border. But you should use the app entirely how you want. Smart Location is there to make life easier, but you can ExpressVPN any way you like 🙂
Ruhulamin
I want to watch U.S. television while in Europe, so I need to select a U.S. based location. Others might not realize this.
Nice article, but sometimes when I use Smart Location (Berkley UK) Whoer.net reports that the IP you have allocated to me is suspicious. I then have to close your App (OS X El Capitan) then run it again to get a different IP address. This has happened 3 times since I joined up just over 2 months ago.
Hi William, welcome to ExpressVPN! Sorry to hear you’re having troubles. Please contact the Support Team and they will get it sorted, pronto.