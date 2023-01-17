Get an extra 30 days free on any plan when you sign up now.

Don’t miss out! Get 4 months free when you sign up for a 12-month plan.

Download the best VPN app for Vivaldi

Protect your online activity, change your IP, and more with a VPN for Vivaldi.

Get ExpressVPN

RISK-FREE 30-DAY MONEY-BACK GUARANTEE

Download the best Firefox VPN extension.
VPN features of Chrome extension.

Vivaldi ExpressVPN App: Features

Vivaldi is a Chromium-based, fully-featured web browser that promises not to track or profile its users. With a VPN, you can experience an internet without borders while protecting your privacy and security. All you need is a Vivaldi VPN by ExpressVPN to supercharge your browser experience!

Easy to use

Turn on VPN protection instantly, straight from your Vivaldi browser window. Simply download the ExpressVPN extension from the Chrome Webstore using Vivaldi.

Multilingual interface

Prefer a language other than English? ExpressVPN for Vivaldi is available in 17 different languages.

WebRTC blocking

Protects your privacy by preventing websites from discovering your true IP address and location, instead replacing it with a different one that’s shared by numerous users.

Lightning fast speeds

Browse, stream, download, and game with ultra-fast speeds on Vivaldi with ExpressVPN. With next-gen 10Gbps servers in our most popular locations, you’ll never be left wanting.

Location spoofing

ExpressVPN’s Vivaldi VPN app changes your Vivaldi geolocation data to match the IP address of the VPN location to which you’re connected.

Get ExpressVPN

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Vivaldi have a VPN?
Is the Vivaldi browser good for privacy?
How do I enable VPN on Vivaldi?
Is a free VPN available for Vivaldi?

Why choose the ExpressVPN browser extension for Vivaldi?

More VPN locations

Choose from VPN server locations across 105 countries, including the UK, U.S., Canada, and Australia.

Optimized for speed

ExpressVPN constantly optimizes servers to deliver the fastest speeds possible.

Superior connection reliability

Enjoy industry-leading connection stability and reliability, no matter where you are in the world.

Network Lock kill switch

Network Lock blocks your internet traffic if your VPN connection drops, keeping your data safe.

Best-in-class encryption

Secure and protect all of your data with best-in-class AES 256-bit encryption.

Advanced leak protection

Strong leakproofing is enabled by default, ensuring your privacy and security stay intact.

TrustedServer technology

Audited to confirm privacy protections, TrustedServer sets a new standard for security.

Defeat ISP throttling

ExpressVPN lets you bypass ISP throttling and say goodbye to buffering.

Content from anywhere

Access all the apps and services you need to work, stream, and play.

Live chat support

Contact Support around the clock if you have questions about ExpressVPN on any device.

Independently audited

Third-party assessments verify our security claims through rigorous testing of our apps and systems.

Multilingual interface

English not your first choice? Try ExpressVPN in any of 17 other languages.

30
DAY
MONEY-BACK GUARANTEE

Get the best Vivaldi VPN risk-free

Try ExpressVPN for Vivaldi for a safer, more secure internet experience. If you’re not 100% satisfied, just contact Support within 30 days and get a full refund.

Get ExpressVPN

Choose language