Vivaldi is a Chromium-based, fully-featured web browser that promises not to track or profile its users. With a VPN, you can experience an internet without borders while protecting your privacy and security. All you need is a Vivaldi VPN by ExpressVPN to supercharge your browser experience!
Easy to use
Turn on VPN protection instantly, straight from your Vivaldi browser window. Simply download the ExpressVPN extension from the Chrome Webstore using Vivaldi.
Multilingual interface
Prefer a language other than English? ExpressVPN for Vivaldi is available in 17 different languages.
WebRTC blocking
Protects your privacy by preventing websites from discovering your true IP address and location, instead replacing it with a different one that’s shared by numerous users.
Lightning fast speeds
Browse, stream, download, and game with ultra-fast speeds on Vivaldi with ExpressVPN. With next-gen 10Gbps servers in our most popular locations, you’ll never be left wanting.
Location spoofing
ExpressVPN’s Vivaldi VPN app changes your Vivaldi geolocation data to match the IP address of the VPN location to which you’re connected.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does Vivaldi have a VPN?
Vivaldi does not have a built-in VPN. ExpressVPN is the best VPN for Vivaldi, as it helps you protect your online identity, change your IP, and access content from anywhere in the world. Download the ExpressVPN web extension from the Chrome Webstore to easily connect to the VPN on Vivaldi.
Is the Vivaldi browser good for privacy?
Vivaldi promises not to track or profile its users. According to Vivaldi’s privacy policy, the browser does not collect data about what you do on Vivaldi—this means it doesn’t see what sites you visit, your searches, or your downloads. Browser data that is synced between devices is end-to-end encrypted using a user generated password that the browser has no access to.
While Vivaldi does a good job protecting your privacy, you can take it a step further by using a VPN for Vivaldi. By using ExpressVPN with Vivaldi, you can safeguard your personal data and internet traffic from prying eyes like governments or your ISP.
How do I enable VPN on Vivaldi?
Follow these simple steps:
Download the ExpressVPN extension from the Chrome Webstore using the Vivaldi browser
Connect to ExpressVPN
Is a free VPN available for Vivaldi?
You won't find a free Vivaldi VPN that has the same speed, privacy features, and security levels as ExpressVPN. But you can try ExpressVPN risk-free, thanks to our 30-day money-back guarantee. Get a full refund if you’re not completely satisfied.
