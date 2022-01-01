Få 30 extra dagar gratis i alla abonnemang om du registrerar dig nu.

Tokyo skyline.

Best VPN for Tokyo

Best Tokyo VPN servers

Get a Tokyo IP address with ExpressVPN’s secure servers. Enjoy private browsing with no limits. 30-day money-back guarantee.

Best Japanese VPN

How to get a Tokyo IP address

Use the best VPN for Tokyo to securely stream sports and keep your online activity private and safe.

Step 1

Sign up for ExpressVPN.

Step 2

Download the app for your device.

Step 3

Connect to a location in Tokyo.

Why use a Tokyo VPN server?

Titta på innehåll var som helst: Trappor till en öppen dörr, som representerar tillträde.

Stream Japanese content from anywhere

Whether you’re at home, at school, or traveling around Japan, with ExpressVPN you can watch Japanese content free from bandwidth restrictions, data caps, or content-based throttling. Stream baseball, movies, entertainment, and sports safely and securely. ExpressVPN’s robust server network works with Netflix, Hulu, TVer, and more*.

* ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and the relevant websites’ Terms of Use for details.

Dölj din IP-adress: Krukväxter som döljer en IP-adress.

Protect your privacy

ExpressVPN’s privacy policy has been independently verified: We collect no activity logs and no connection logs from our customers.

Kryptera din anslutning: Siffror ersätts av slumpmässiga tecken på en skärm i ljuset, vilket innebär kryptering.

Stay secure

ExpressVPN hides your IP address and protects your traffic with industry-standard encryption. This shields your data from snooping and manipulation, even on untrusted public Wi-Fi.

Obegränsad bandbredd - En oändlighetssymbol över ett urval av enheter.

Defeat censorship

Get an IP address in Frankfurt, or any one of 94 countries like the U.S., UK, Europe, and more. Access restricted content, unblock censored websites, and browse with no limits.

Tokyo VPN for PC, Mac, iPhone, Android, and more

Protect yourself on every device.

Japan VPN skyddar en mängd olika enheter.

A single ExpressVPN subscription includes software solutions for every device in your home, including gaming consoles like PlayStation and Xbox and smart TV systems like Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV Stick.

VPN for iOS
VPN for Mac
VPN for Android
VPN for Linux
VPN for Windows
VPN for routers
For game consoles
For smart TV systems

Plus VPN extensions for your favorite browsers

Chrome extension
Firefox extension
Edge extension

Can’t find your device? Check out these manual configurations and setup tutorials for a wide range of other devices and platforms.

Tokyo VPN FAQ

Servers around the world

ExpressVPN users can connect to server locations in 94 countries and counting. You can access any of these VPN server locations from Tokyo or anywhere else in the world.

