Tokyo skyline.

Best VPN for Tokyo

Best Tokyo VPN servers

Get a Tokyo IP address with ExpressVPN’s secure servers. Enjoy private browsing with no limits. 30-day money-back guarantee.

Best Japanese VPN

How to get a Tokyo IP address

Use the best VPN for Tokyo to securely stream sports and keep your online activity private and safe.

Steg 1

Registrer deg.

Registrer deg for ExpressVPN. Alle abonnement kommer med en 30-dagers pengene-tilbake-garanti.

Steg 2

Last ned et VPN.

Last ned ExpressVPN-appen som er tilgjengelig på et bredt utvalg av plattformer.

Step 3

Bruk VPN hvor som helst på kloden, inkludert Asia.

Connect to a location in Tokyo.

Why use a Tokyo VPN server?

Se innhold fra hvor som helst: Trappetrinn opp til en åpen døråpning, som representerer tilgang.

Stream Japanese content from anywhere

Whether you’re at home, at school, or traveling around Japan, with ExpressVPN you can watch Japanese content free from bandwidth restrictions, data caps, or content-based throttling. Stream baseball, movies, entertainment, and sports safely and securely. ExpressVPN’s robust server network works with Netflix, Hulu, TVer, and more*.

* ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and the relevant websites’ Terms of Use for details.

Masker IP-adressen din: Potteplanter som skjuler en IP-adresse.

Beskytt personvernet ditt

Vår personvernpolitikk har også blitt revidert av en uavhengig part: Vi samler ikke inn aktivitets- og tilkoblingslogger fra våre kunder.

Krypter tilkoblingen din: Tall erstattet av tilfeldige tegn på en lampeskjerm i lyset, som viser kryptering.

Hold deg sikker

ExpressVPN skjuler IP-adressen og beskytter nettrafikken din med bransjestandard kryptering. Dette beskytter dataen din mot snooping og manipulasjon, selv på usikre offentlige nettverk.

Ubegrenset båndbredde – et eveighetssymbol over et utvalg av enheter.

Defeat censorship

Get an IP address in Frankfurt, or any one of 94 countries like the U.S., UK, Europe, and more. Access restricted content, unblock censored websites, and browse with no limits.

Tokyo VPN for PC, Mac, iPhone, Android, and more

Protect yourself on every device.

Japan VPN beskytter en rekke enheter.

A single ExpressVPN subscription includes software solutions for every device in your home, including gaming consoles like PlayStation and Xbox and smart TV systems like Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV Stick.

VPN for iOS
VPN for Mac
VPN for Android
VPN for Linux
VPN for Windows
VPN for routers
For game consoles
For smart TV systems

Plus VPN extensions for your favorite browsers

Chrome extension
Firefox extension
Edge extension

Can’t find your device? Check out these manual configurations and setup tutorials for a wide range of other devices and platforms.

Tokyo VPN FAQ

Should I use a free VPN in Tokyo?
Are VPNs legal in Tokyo?
Should I use a VPN if I live in Tokyo?
How do I get a VPN for Tokyo?

Servers around the world

ExpressVPN users can connect to server locations in 94 countries and counting. You can access any of these VPN server locations from Tokyo or anywhere else in the world.

