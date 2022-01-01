Best VPN for Tokyo
Best Tokyo VPN servers
Get a Tokyo IP address with ExpressVPN’s secure servers. Enjoy private browsing with no limits. 30-day money-back guarantee.
Best Japanese VPN
How to get a Tokyo IP address
Use the best VPN for Tokyo to securely stream sports and keep your online activity private and safe.
Step 3
Connect to a location in Tokyo.
Why use a Tokyo VPN server?
Stream Japanese content from anywhere
Whether you’re at home, at school, or traveling around Japan, with ExpressVPN you can watch Japanese content free from bandwidth restrictions, data caps, or content-based throttling. Stream baseball, movies, entertainment, and sports safely and securely. ExpressVPN’s robust server network works with Netflix, Hulu, TVer, and more*.
* ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and the relevant websites’ Terms of Use for details.
Protect your privacy
ExpressVPN’s privacy policy has been independently verified: We collect no activity logs and no connection logs from our customers.
Stay secure
ExpressVPN hides your IP address and protects your traffic with industry-standard encryption. This shields your data from snooping and manipulation, even on untrusted public Wi-Fi.
Defeat censorship
Get an IP address in Frankfurt, or any one of 94 countries like the U.S., UK, Europe, and more. Access restricted content, unblock censored websites, and browse with no limits.
Tokyo VPN for PC, Mac, iPhone, Android, and more
Protect yourself on every device.
A single ExpressVPN subscription includes software solutions for every device in your home, including gaming consoles like PlayStation and Xbox and smart TV systems like Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV Stick.
Tokyo VPN FAQ
Should I use a free VPN in Tokyo?
No free VPN exists that can rival ExpressVPN’s speed, security, and quality of service. However, if you’d like to try ExpressVPN risk-free, you can take advantage of our 30-day money-back guarantee. If you’re not satisfied for any reason, you can get your money back within 30 days.
Are VPNs legal in Tokyo?
People in Tokyo can use a VPN freely, without any risk of legal problems. What’s more, the internet landscape in Japan is generally free and protected.
Should I use a VPN if I live in Tokyo?
VPNs keep you safe and protected as you navigate the internet. So whether you’re a resident of Tokyo or looking to obtain a Tokyo IP address, the use of a VPN will greatly enhance your online experience.
How do I get a VPN for Tokyo?
Getting a VPN for Tokyo is easy:
Download the app for your iOS, PC, Mac, or Android device
Open the ExpressVPN app and connect to a location in Tokyo
Servers around the world
ExpressVPN users can connect to server locations in 94 countries and counting. You can access any of these VPN server locations from Tokyo or anywhere else in the world.
Get the best Tokyo VPN risk-free
Try ExpressVPN for Tokyo risk-free. All plans come with a 30-day money-back guarantee.