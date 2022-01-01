지금 가입하면 모든 요금제에 대해 추가 30일을 무료로 받으실 수 있습니다.

Tokyo skyline.

Best VPN for Tokyo

Best Tokyo VPN servers

Get a Tokyo IP address with ExpressVPN’s secure servers. Enjoy private browsing with no limits. 30-day money-back guarantee.

Best Japanese VPN

How to get a Tokyo IP address

Use the best VPN for Tokyo to securely stream sports and keep your online activity private and safe.

1단계

Get ExpressVPN on any device

Sign up for ExpressVPN.

2단계

Download the app for your device.

Step 3

아시아를 포함한 전 세계 어디에서나 VPN을 사용하세요.

Connect to a location in Tokyo.

Why use a Tokyo VPN server?

어디서나 콘텐츠 시청: 출입구를 나타내는 열린 출입구로 이어지는 계단

Stream TV, football, news, and entertainment

ExpressVPN’s robust server network works with Netflix, Hulu, TVer, and more*. Watch safely and securely with no bandwidth restrictions, data caps, or throttling, all from the comfort of your home.

IP 주소 숨기기: IP 주소를 숨기는 화분

Protect your privacy

ExpressVPN’s privacy policy has been independently verified: We collect no activity logs and no connection logs from our customers.

연결 암호화: 불빛 아래 숫자들이 임의의 문자로 대체되는 모습, 암호화를 상징

Stay secure

ExpressVPN hides your IP address and protects your traffic with industry-standard encryption. This shields your data from snooping and manipulation, even on untrusted public Wi-Fi.

무제한 대역폭 - 다양한 기기 위의 무한대 기호

Defeat censorship

Get an IP address in Tokyo, or any one of 94 countries like the U.S., UK, Europe, and more. Access restricted content, unblock censored websites, and browse with no limits.

*ExpressVPN은 저작권 우회 수단으로 사용될 수 없는 VPN 서비스입니다. 더 자세한 내용은 ExpressVPN 서비스 약관 및 콘텐츠 제공 업체의 서비스 약관을 참고하시기 바랍니다.

Tokyo VPN for PC, Mac, iPhone, Android, and more

Protect yourself on every device.

일본 VPN은 다양한 장치를 보호합니다.

A single ExpressVPN subscription includes software solutions for every device in your home, including gaming consoles like PlayStation and Xbox and smart TV systems like Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV Stick.

Can’t find your device? Check out these manual configurations and setup tutorials for a wide range of other devices and platforms.

Tokyo VPN FAQ

Servers around the world

ExpressVPN users can connect to server locations in 94 countries and counting. You can access any of these VPN server locations from Tokyo or anywhere else in the world.

30
DAY
MONEY-BACK GUARANTEE

Get the best Tokyo VPN risk-free

Try ExpressVPN for Tokyo risk-free. All plans come with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

