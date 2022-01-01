Bénéficiez de 30 jours supplémentaires gratuits sur n'importe quel formule d'abonnement en vous inscrivant dès maintenant.

Tokyo skyline.

Best VPN for Tokyo

Best Tokyo VPN servers

Get a Tokyo IP address with ExpressVPN’s secure servers. Enjoy private browsing with no limits. 30-day money-back guarantee.

Best Japanese VPN

How to get a Tokyo IP address

Use the best VPN for Tokyo to securely stream sports and keep your online activity private and safe.

Étape 1

Première étape du téléchargement d'un VPN.

﻿Abonnez-vous à ExpressVPN. Tous les abonnements incluent une garantie 30 jours satisfait ou remboursé.

Étape 2

Téléchargez un VPN.

Téléchargez l'appli ExpressVPN, disponible sur une large sélection de plateformes.

Step 3

Utilisez un VPN partout dans le monde, y compris en Asie.

Connect to a location in Tokyo.

Why use a Tokyo VPN server?

Regardez du contenu de n'importe où : Des escaliers menant une porte ouverte, représentant un accès.

Stream Japanese content from anywhere

Whether you’re at home, at school, or traveling around Japan, with ExpressVPN you can watch Japanese content free from bandwidth restrictions, data caps, or content-based throttling. Stream baseball, movies, entertainment, and sports safely and securely. ExpressVPN’s robust server network works with Netflix, Hulu, TVer, and more*.

* ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and the relevant websites’ Terms of Use for details.

Masquez votre adresse IP : Des plantes en pot qui cachent une adresse IP.

Protect your privacy

ExpressVPN’s privacy policy has been independently verified: We collect no activity logs and no connection logs from our customers.

Chiffrement de votre connexion : Des chiffres remplacés par des caractères aléatoires sur un écran sous la lumière, symbolisant un cryptage.

Stay secure

ExpressVPN hides your IP address and protects your traffic with industry-standard encryption. This shields your data from snooping and manipulation, even on untrusted public Wi-Fi.

Bande passante illimitée - Un symbole d'infinité sur un assortiment d'appareils.

Defeat censorship

Get an IP address in Frankfurt, or any one of 94 countries like the U.S., UK, Europe, and more. Access restricted content, unblock censored websites, and browse with no limits.

Tokyo VPN for PC, Mac, iPhone, Android, and more

Protect yourself on every device.

VPN japonais protégeant une variété de dispositifs.

A single ExpressVPN subscription includes software solutions for every device in your home, including gaming consoles like PlayStation and Xbox and smart TV systems like Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV Stick.

VPN pour iOS
VPN for Mac
VPN for Android
VPN for Linux
VPN for Windows
VPN for routers
VPN pour les consoles de jeux
VPN pour les Smart TV

Des extensions VPN pour vos navigateurs favoris

Extension Chrome
Extension Firefox
Extension Edge

Can’t find your device? Check out these manual configurations and setup tutorials for a wide range of other devices and platforms.

Tokyo VPN FAQ

Should I use a free VPN in Tokyo?
Are VPNs legal in Tokyo?
Should I use a VPN if I live in Tokyo?
How do I get a VPN for Tokyo?

Servers around the world

ExpressVPN users can connect to server locations in 94 countries and counting. You can access any of these VPN server locations from Tokyo or anywhere else in the world.

Get the best Tokyo VPN risk-free

Try ExpressVPN for Tokyo risk-free. All plans come with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

