Saat 30 lisäpäivää ilmaiseksi mihin tahansa tilauspakettiin, jos tilaat nyt.

Hyödynnä tarjous nyt! 4 kuukautta ilmaiseksi, kun teet 12 kuukauden tilauksen.

Tokyo skyline.

Best VPN for Tokyo

Best Tokyo VPN servers

Get a Tokyo IP address with ExpressVPN’s secure servers. Enjoy private browsing with no limits. 30-day money-back guarantee.

Hanki ExpressVPN
#1 Trusted VPN
Best Japanese VPN

How to get a Tokyo IP address

Use the best VPN for Tokyo to securely stream sports and keep your online activity private and safe.

Step 1

Sign up for ExpressVPN.

Step 2

Lataa VPN.

Download the app for your device.

Step 3

Käytä VPN:ää missä päin maailmaa tahansa, myös Aasiassa.

Connect to a location in Tokyo.

Hanki ExpressVPN

Why use a Tokyo VPN server?

Katso sisältöä missä tahansa: portaat oviaukkoon, mikä edustaa rajoittamattomuutta.

Stream Japanese content from anywhere

Whether you’re at home, at school, or traveling around Japan, with ExpressVPN you can watch Japanese content free from bandwidth restrictions, data caps, or content-based throttling. Stream baseball, movies, entertainment, and sports safely and securely. ExpressVPN’s robust server network works with Netflix, Hulu, TVer, and more*.

* ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and the relevant websites’ Terms of Use for details.

Naamioi IP-osoitteesi: ruukkukasvit piilottavat IP-osoitteen.

Protect your privacy

ExpressVPN’s privacy policy has been independently verified: We collect no activity logs and no connection logs from our customers.

Salaa yhteytesi: numerot korvataan satunnaisilla merkeillä näytöllä valon osoittamalla alueella, mikä merkitsee salausta.

Stay secure

ExpressVPN hides your IP address and protects your traffic with industry-standard encryption. This shields your data from snooping and manipulation, even on untrusted public Wi-Fi.

Rajoittamaton kaistanleveys – äärettömyyden symboli useiden eri laitteiden yllä.

Defeat censorship

Get an IP address in Frankfurt, or any one of 94 countries like the U.S., UK, Europe, and more. Access restricted content, unblock censored websites, and browse with no limits.

Hanki ExpressVPN

*ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. See the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content providers’ Terms of Service for details.

Tokyo VPN for PC, Mac, iPhone, Android, and more

Protect yourself on every device.

Japani VPN suojaa erilaisia laitteita.

A single ExpressVPN subscription includes software solutions for every device in your home, including gaming consoles like PlayStation and Xbox and smart TV systems like Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV Stick.

VPN for iOS
VPN for Mac
VPN for Android
VPN for Linux
VPN for Windows
VPN for routers
For game consoles
For smart TV systems

Plus VPN extensions for your favorite browsers

Chrome extension
Firefox extension
Edge-lisäosa

Can’t find your device? Check out these manual configurations and setup tutorials for a wide range of other devices and platforms.

Hanki ExpressVPN

Tokyo VPN FAQ

Should I use a free VPN in Tokyo?
Are VPNs legal in Tokyo?
Should I use a VPN if I live in Tokyo?
How do I get a VPN for Tokyo?

Servers around the world

ExpressVPN users can connect to server locations in 94 countries and counting. You can access any of these VPN server locations from Tokyo or anywhere else in the world.

30
DAY
MONEY-BACK GUARANTEE

Get the best Tokyo VPN risk-free

Try ExpressVPN for Tokyo risk-free. All plans come with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Hanki ExpressVPN