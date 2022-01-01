Få 30 ekstra dage gratis på alle abonnementer, når du tilmelder dig nu.

Tokyo skyline.

Best VPN for Tokyo

Best Tokyo VPN servers

Get a Tokyo IP address with ExpressVPN’s secure servers. Enjoy private browsing with no limits. 30-day money-back guarantee.

Best Japanese VPN

How to get a Tokyo IP address

Use the best VPN for Tokyo to securely stream sports and keep your online activity private and safe.

Trin 1

Få ExpressVPN på alle enheder

Tilmeld dig ExpressVPN.

Trin 2

Trin 2 i downloading af en VPN.

Download ExpressVPN-appen, der er tilgængelig til en lang række platforme.

Step 3

Du kan bruge en VPN overalt på kloden, herunder i Asien.

Connect to a location in Tokyo.

Why use a Tokyo VPN server?

Se indhold fra hvor som helst: Trapper til en åben dør, der repræsenterer adgang.

Stream TV, football, news, and entertainment

ExpressVPN’s robust server network works with Netflix, Hulu, TVer, and more*. Watch safely and securely with no bandwidth restrictions, data caps, or throttling, all from the comfort of your home.

Skjul din IP-adresse: Potteplanter, der skjuler en IP-adresse.

Protect your privacy

ExpressVPN’s privacy policy has been independently verified: We collect no activity logs and no connection logs from our customers.

Krypter din forbindelse: Tal erstattes af tilfældige tegn på en skærm i lyset, hvilket indikerer kryptering.

Stay secure

ExpressVPN hides your IP address and protects your traffic with industry-standard encryption. This shields your data from snooping and manipulation, even on untrusted public Wi-Fi.

Ubegrænset båndbredde - Et uendelighedssymbol over et udvalg af enheder.

Defeat censorship

Get an IP address in Tokyo, or any one of 94 countries like the U.S., UK, Europe, and more. Access restricted content, unblock censored websites, and browse with no limits.

*ExpressVPN er ikke en VPN-tjeneste, der er beregnet til brug som et middel til omgåelse af ophavsretten. Læs servicevilkårene for ExpressVPN og dine indholdsudbyderes servicevilkår for yderligere oplysninger.

Tokyo VPN for PC, Mac, iPhone, Android, and more

Protect yourself on every device.

Japan VPN beskytter en række forskellige enheder.

A single ExpressVPN subscription includes software solutions for every device in your home, including gaming consoles like PlayStation and Xbox and smart TV systems like Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV Stick.

VPN til iOS
VPN til Mac
VPN til Android
VPN til Linux
VPN til Windows
VPN til routere
Til spillekonsoller
Til smart TV-systemer

Samt VPN-udvidelser til din yndlingsbrowser

Chrome-udvidelse
Firefox-udvidelse
Edge-udvidelse

Can’t find your device? Check out these manual configurations and setup tutorials for a wide range of other devices and platforms.

Tokyo VPN FAQ

Should I use a free VPN in Tokyo?
Are VPNs legal in Tokyo?
Should I use a VPN if I live in Tokyo?
How do I get a VPN for Tokyo?

Servers around the world

ExpressVPN users can connect to server locations in 94 countries and counting. You can access any of these VPN server locations from Tokyo or anywhere else in the world.

Get the best Tokyo VPN risk-free

All plans come with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

