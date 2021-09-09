What can a VPN do?Show Me
ExpressVPN lets you securely access a variety of streaming services, such as Netflix and Hulu. Streaming with ExpressVPN enhances your viewing experience by reducing lag and bypassing bandwidth throttling by your internet service provider.
Jump to…
Streaming services compatible with ExpressVPN
Before accessing the streaming service
Access the streaming service
Troubleshoot streaming issues
You can use ExpressVPN to securely access a variety of streaming services, including:
See a full list of streaming services compatible with ExpressVPN.
Before accessing a streaming service, you will need:
- An active ExpressVPN subscription
- An account of the streaming service you want to access. Some streaming services require an account registered to the region you want to stream from. For these services, you may need to change the location associated with your account before accessing them.
Most streaming services work properly via a web browser. If you are streaming from a computer device, you can access the streaming service from a web browser instead of the streaming service’s app. For mobile or streaming media devices, you can install the streaming service’s app for that device.
You will also need the following installed on your device:
- The ExpressVPN app (available on Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, and more)
- The ExpressVPN browser extension (if you want to access a streaming service in a web browser, such as Chrome, Firefox and Edge)
To set up the ExpressVPN app and browser extension, refer to the instructions specific to your device in the next section.
Refer to the instructions corresponding to your device.
Windows or Mac
- Download and set up the ExpressVPN app:
- Download and set up the ExpressVPN browser extension.
- In the app, click .
- Connect to a VPN server location in the country you want to stream from. (If there is more than one server location available for the same country, choose the one that is closest to your physical location.)
- Check your IP address and run a DNS leak test to verify you are connected to the VPN successfully.
- Access the streaming service.
iOS or Android
- Download and set up the ExpressVPN app:
- In the app, tap .
- Connect to a VPN server location you want to stream from. (If there is more than one server location available for the same country, choose the one that is closest to your physical location.)
- Check your IP address and run a DNS leak test to verify you are connected to the VPN successfully.
- Access the streaming service.
Linux
- Download and set up the ExpressVPN app for Linux.
- Download and set up the ExpressVPN browser extension.
- Connect to a VPN server location you want to stream from by running the following command:
expressvpn connect
(If there is more than one server location available for the same country, choose the one that is closest to your physical location.)
- Check your IP address and run a DNS leak test to verify you are connected to the VPN successfully.
- Access the streaming service.
Streaming media devices or smart TVs
The ExpressVPN app is compatible with select streaming media devices that support built-in VPNs:
- Amazon Fire TV and Fire Stick
- Streaming media devices that run on Android TV
- Chromecast with Google TV
If you have these streaming media devices:
- In your device’s app store, download and set up the ExpressVPN app:
- In the app, select .
- Connect to a VPN server location you want to stream from. (If there is more than one server location available for the same country, choose the one that is closest to your physical location.)
- Check your IP address and run a DNS leak test to verify you are connected to the VPN successfully.
- Access the streaming service.
If you do not have a compatible streaming device or a smart TV that supports built-in VPNs, you can:
- Set up a VPN connection with:
- Connect to a VPN server location you want to stream from. (If there is more than one server location available for the same country, choose the one that is closest to your physical location.)
- Check your IP address and run a DNS leak test to verify you are connected to the VPN successfully.
- Access the streaming service.
You can also set up MediaStreamer on your device to access particular streaming services.
Note: MediaStreamer is not a VPN and does not offer the privacy and security benefits of a VPN. MediaStreamer does not have a graphical user interface. You cannot change locations on MediaStreamer.
ExpressVPN for routers
You can set up ExpressVPN for routers and connect your devices to the router for streaming.
- Download and set up ExpressVPN for routers.
- Connect to a VPN server location you want to stream from. (If there is more than one server location available for the same country, choose the one that is closest to your physical location.)
- Check your IP address and run a DNS leak test to verify you are connected to the VPN successfully.
- Connect your device to the router running ExpressVPN.
- Access the streaming service.
Casting and mirroring
Casting and mirroring are wireless technologies that allow you to play content from your device on a streaming media device or smart TV.
To cast or mirror content while connected to the VPN, follow the instructions for:
