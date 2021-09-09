What can a VPN do? Show Me

Important: If you are connected to the VPN but cannot access certain content, refer to this guide.

ExpressVPN lets you securely access a variety of streaming services, such as Netflix and Hulu. Streaming with ExpressVPN enhances your viewing experience by reducing lag and bypassing bandwidth throttling by your internet service provider.

Streaming services compatible with ExpressVPN

You can use ExpressVPN to securely access a variety of streaming services, including:

See a full list of streaming services compatible with ExpressVPN.

Before accessing the streaming service

Before accessing a streaming service, you will need:

An active ExpressVPN subscription

An account of the streaming service you want to access. Some streaming services require an account registered to the region you want to stream from. For these services, you may need to change the location associated with your account before accessing them.

Most streaming services work properly via a web browser. If you are streaming from a computer device, you can access the streaming service from a web browser instead of the streaming service’s app. For mobile or streaming media devices, you can install the streaming service’s app for that device.

You will also need the following installed on your device:

The ExpressVPN app (available on Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, and more)

The ExpressVPN browser extension (if you want to access a streaming service in a web browser, such as Chrome, Firefox and Edge)

To set up the ExpressVPN app and browser extension, refer to the instructions specific to your device in the next section.

Access the streaming service

Refer to the instructions corresponding to your device.

Windows or Mac

iOS or Android

Download and set up the ExpressVPN app: iOS or Android

In the app, tap to connect to a VPN server location you want to stream from. (If there is more than one server location available for the same country, choose the one that is closest to your physical location.)

Check your IP address and run a DNS leak test to verify you are connected to the VPN successfully. Access the streaming service.

Linux

Streaming media devices or smart TVs

The ExpressVPN app is compatible with select streaming media devices that support built-in VPNs:

If you have these streaming media devices:

If you do not have a compatible streaming device or a smart TV that supports built-in VPNs, you can:

Set up a VPN connection with: A virtual VPN router

ExpressVPN for routers Connect to a VPN server location you want to stream from. (If there is more than one server location available for the same country, choose the one that is closest to your physical location.) Check your IP address and run a DNS leak test to verify you are connected to the VPN successfully. Access the streaming service.

You can also set up MediaStreamer on your device to access particular streaming services.

Note: MediaStreamer is not a VPN and does not offer the privacy and security benefits of a VPN. MediaStreamer does not have a graphical user interface. You cannot change locations on MediaStreamer.

ExpressVPN for routers

Important: ExpressVPN for routers requires a compatible Asus, Linksys, or Netgear router.

You can set up ExpressVPN for routers and connect your devices to the router for streaming.

Download and set up ExpressVPN for routers. Connect to a VPN server location you want to stream from. (If there is more than one server location available for the same country, choose the one that is closest to your physical location.) Check your IP address and run a DNS leak test to verify you are connected to the VPN successfully. Connect your device to the router running ExpressVPN. Access the streaming service.

Casting and mirroring

Casting and mirroring are wireless technologies that allow you to play content from your device on a streaming media device or smart TV.

To cast or mirror content while connected to the VPN, follow the instructions for:

Troubleshoot streaming issues

If you are encountering issues with ExpressVPN not working with Netflix, Hulu, or any other streaming service, refer to these guides:

Important: If you are still having issues with ExpressVPN not working with Netflix, Hulu, or any other streaming services, or the issue is not mentioned in these guides, contact support.

