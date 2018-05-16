VPN router: Enable ExpressVPN on your router to get the full privacy and security benefits of a VPN on your Chromecast (and every other device on your network). Your VPN connection remains always on, allowing your Chromecast and other connected devices to function as if they were in another country.

Virtual router: Using a virtual router means sharing an ExpressVPN connection from a Mac or a PC. You’ll get the same benefits as using a VPN-enabled router, but you won’t need extra equipment apart from your computer. Your computer has to be kept on, and setup may be a bit more complicated. See how to do it for Window and Mac.