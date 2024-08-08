This guide is for users who are having issues streaming Disney+ while connected to the VPN.

After each step, check if the issue is fixed before proceeding to the next section.

To comply with the Disney+ Subscriber Agreement and ExpressVPN Terms of Service, you should connect to a server location that matches the country where you are currently located.

1. Change to a different VPN server location

If you are a U.S. user and are having issues streaming Disney+, try changing to these VPN server locations in the following order:

USA – San Francisco USA – Washington DC USA – New York USA – Los Angeles – 1

If you are unsure how to change your VPN server location, you can find instructions on how to do so below for:

iOS: Swipe up from the bottom of the homescreen, keeping your finger pressed until app previews appear at left. Swipe to find the Disney+ app preview, then swipe up to close the app. If you are streaming via the Disney+ app, you should force-close it and reopen it each time you change location. Below are instructions for force-closing an app on:: Swipe up from the bottom of the homescreen, keeping your finger pressed until app previews appear at left. Swipe to find the Disney+ app preview, then swipe up to close the app. Android: On your Android device, open your multitasking interface. The way to do this varies depending on your device: If your device has three icons at the bottom of the screen, tap either the three vertical lines icon or the square icon.

If your device features a single horizontal line at the bottom of the screen, swipe up from the bottom to the middle of the screen, hold for a second, then release. Next, swipe to find the Disney+ app preview, then swipe to force-close the app. The direction you need to swipe will vary depending on your device. Android TV: Go to Settings, select Apps, and scroll to find the Disney+ app. Select the app, then select Force Stop. Fire TV/Fire Stick: Go to Settings, select Applications, select Manage Installed Applications. Scroll to find the Disney+ app. Select the app, then select Force Stop. Apple TV: Double-click the TV icon on your remote to see the apps currently running. Swipe to find the Disney+ app preview, then swipe up to close the app.

2. Log out of the Disney+ app, then log in again

If you are using the Disney+ app:

Log out of the Disney+ app. Restart your device. Once your device has restarted, log back into the Disney+ app.

You should now be able to stream Disney+ while connected to the VPN.

How to log out of the Disney+ app

Android and iOS devices

Open the Disney+ app. Tap the Profile icon in the upper right corner. Tap Log Out at the bottom of the screen.

Android TV, Apple TV, and Fire TV

From the navigation bar, select Settings. You can open the navigation bar by scrolling to the left or selecting back on your remote. Select Log Out.

3. Watch Disney+ on your browser

Try streaming Disney+ via your browser by going to www.disneyplus.com/ and signing in with your Disney+ account details.

If you are having issues streaming Disney+ from your browser while connected to the VPN:

Get the ExpressVPN browser extension (available for Windows, Mac, and Linux). To use the browser extension, you must also have the ExpressVPN app installed on your computer. U.S. users should try connecting to these server locations in the following order: USA – San Francisco USA – Washington DC USA – New York USA – Los Angeles – 1 Non-U.S. users should proceed to the next step. Try using a different browser. The ExpressVPN browser extension is available on Windows, Mac, and Linux, and it works with Chrome, Firefox, Vivaldi, Chromium, Brave, and Microsoft Edge. The ExpressVPN app must also be installed.

4. Contact Support

If you are still unable to stream Disney+ while connected to the VPN, anytime by clicking or tapping on the chat box at the bottom right-hand corner of your screen.

ExpressVPN is optimized to work with Disney+ so you can enjoy online privacy and security all the time, without the VPN interfering. It should never be used as a means of copyright circumvention, which is strictly against our Terms of Service. As we cannot see or control what you do while connected to our VPN, you are responsible at all times for complying with our terms, the Disney+ Subscriber Agreement, and any applicable laws. Compliance requires you to be located in the countries where Disney+ is available while streaming Disney+ with ExpressVPN.