Important: If you are located in a country with a high level of internet censorship or using ExpressVPN manual configurations

This guide will show you how to resolve issues that prevent you from accessing certain apps, websites, or online services when connected to ExpressVPN. If you are unable to access a certain app, website, or online service when connected to the VPN, the reason could be:

Some apps, websites, online services, or internet service providers block connections from VPN servers.

Connectivity issues between the VPN server and the app, website, or online service you are trying to access.

The app, website, or online service you are trying to access has access to your physical location via your device’s location services, GPS, Wi-Fi location, or LTE chip.

Apps, websites, or online services not restricted by regions

If you are unable to access a certain app, website, or online service that is not restricted by geolocation (e.g., bank websites) when connected to the VPN, connect to a different VPN location or use the split tunneling feature.

If the issue persists

Apps, websites, or online services restricted by regions

Follow the troubleshooting steps below to resolve your issue. After each step, check if the issue is fixed. If the issue is fixed, you can skip the rest of the steps.

1. Turn off your mobile’s location settings or services

If you are connected to ExpressVPN using a mobile device, turn off your location settings, then connect to the VPN again. This can prevent your physical location from being detected on mobile.

Android

iOS

2. Use the ExpressVPN browser extension on your computer

If you are connected to ExpressVPN on your computer, install the ExpressVPN browser extension, then connect to the VPN again. This can prevent your real location from being detected on your computer.

Need help?

3. Connect to a VPN server location

On the ExpressVPN app, connect to the VPN server location that matches the region or country in which the app, website, or online service is available.

For suggestions on the appropriate VPN server location for apps, websites, or online services, contact the ExpressVPN Support Team.

Connect to a different server location for the…

Need help?

4. Access the app, website, or online service again

Try accessing the app, website, or online service again. If you still have access issues

