This guide will show you how to resolve issues that prevent you from accessing certain apps, websites, or online services when connected to ExpressVPN. If you are unable to access a certain app, website, or online service when connected to the VPN, the reason could be:
- Some apps, websites, online services, or internet service providers block connections from VPN servers.
- Connectivity issues between the VPN server and the app, website, or online service you are trying to access.
- The app, website, or online service you are trying to access has access to your physical location via your device’s location services, GPS, Wi-Fi location, or LTE chip.
Apps, websites, or online services not restricted by regions
If you are unable to access a certain app, website, or online service that is not restricted by geolocation (e.g., bank websites) when connected to the VPN, connect to a different VPN location or use the split tunneling feature.
Apps, websites, or online services restricted by regions
Follow the troubleshooting steps below to resolve your issue. After each step, check if the issue is fixed. If the issue is fixed, you can skip the rest of the steps.
- Turn off your mobile’s location settings or services
- Use the ExpressVPN browser extension on your desktop
- Connect to a VPN server location
- Access the website or service again
1. Turn off your mobile’s location settings or services
If you are connected to ExpressVPN using a mobile device, turn off your location settings, then connect to the VPN again. This can prevent your physical location from being detected on mobile.
- Open Settings.
- Tap Location.
- At the top, turn off Use Location.
- Open Settings.
- Tap Privacy > Location Services.
- Toggle Location Services off.
- Tap Turn Off.
2. Use the ExpressVPN browser extension on your computer
If you are connected to ExpressVPN on your computer, install the ExpressVPN browser extension, then connect to the VPN again. This can prevent your real location from being detected on your computer.
3. Connect to a VPN server location
On the ExpressVPN app, connect to the VPN server location that matches the region or country in which the app, website, or online service is available.
For suggestions on the appropriate VPN server location for apps, websites, or online services, contact the ExpressVPN Support Team.
4. Access the app, website, or online service again
Try accessing the app, website, or online service again.