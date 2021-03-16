Stuck and need some help? Talk to a Human

If you are located in a country with a high level of internet censorship or using ExpressVPN manual configurations. If you are able to browse the internet but not certain websites or services, follow this troubleshooting guide

This guide will show you how to resolve internet browsing issues when connected to the ExpressVPN app. Examples of this issue include:

Failing to browse the internet immediately

Failing to browse the internet after some time

The likely causes for these issues include:

Poor connectivity at the chosen VPN server location

Interference by internet service providers for certain VPN protocols

Interference from your antivirus or online security application’s y outgoing packet transmission

Preliminary check

Before you proceed, check whether you have an active internet connection.

Disconnect from ExpressVPN. On your web browser, access a website of your choice.

If you are able to access the website, the VPN connection issue is not caused by your internet connection. Follow the troubleshooting steps below to resolve the issue.

If you are unable to access the internet even when disconnected from ExpressVPN, there is likely an issue with your internet connection. Check whether your internet connection is active or has underlying issues. (If you are on Windows, try these steps to restoring your internet connection.)

Troubleshooting steps

Follow the troubleshooting steps below to resolve the connection issue. After each step, check if the issue is fixed. If the issue is fixed, you can skip the rest of the steps.

1. Download the latest version of ExpressVPN

Check whether you are using the latest version of the ExpressVPN app. If not, download the latest app version.

Set up your ExpressVPN app:

2. Connect to a different VPN server location

Connect to a different VPN server location on the Recommended server location list.

Connect to a different server location for the…

If you are able to browse the internet again after connecting to a different VPN server location, there may be a temporary issue with the VPN server location you were previously trying to connect to.

3. Change your VPN protocol

VPN protocols are the methods by which your device connects to a VPN server.

For the best experience, ExpressVPN recommends using the Automatic protocol option, which is selected by default.

If you are unable to connect to ExpressVPN with the Automatic protocol, we recommend that you try the other protocols in the following order (if available):

Lightway OpenVPN – TCP OpenVPN – UDP IKEv2 L2TP/IPsec

Important: L2TP/IPsec provides weak security benefits and should only be used for anonymization or for changing locations. ExpressVPN does not recommend using L2TP/IPsec unless absolutely necessary.

How to change the protocol for the…

4. Add ExpressVPN as an exception to your antivirus or online security application

If you use the ExpressVPN app while an antivirus or online security application is running, your antivirus or online security application may block the VPN connection.

To test whether your antivirus or online security application is blocking your VPN connection:

Disable the antivirus or online security application on your device. (For specific instructions, contact your antivirus or online security application provider.) On your ExpressVPN app, connect to any VPN server location.

If you are able to connect to the VPN while your antivirus or online security application is disabled, your antivirus or online security application is blocking your VPN connection.

To resolve this, add ExpressVPN as an exception to your application. For other applications, you may need to:

Change the security level from High to Medium

Grant an exception to UDP ports 1194 to 1204

Set it to Trust ExpressVPN

Different antivirus or online security products have different steps for adding applications as exceptions. For specific instructions, contact your antivirus or online security application provider.

After adding ExpressVPN as an exception to your antivirus or online security application,

5. Disable your proxy setting

A web browser’s proxy settings may block internet access when a VPN connection is detected. Disabling proxies may resolve these issues.

How to disable your proxy for…

6. Contact the ExpressVPN Support Team

If you have tried all the steps above but are still unable to browse the internet.

Alternatively, you can send in your diagnostic information to the ExpressVPN Support Team. The diagnostic information may reveal the cause of your connection issues. The ExpressVPN Support Team will contact you after receiving your information.

Windows or Mac

Click the hamburger menu (≡) > Help & Support > Diagnostic Information. Click Contact Support. In the text box, provide information on the issue you are having. Tick the checkbox that reads “Include details about recent connection errors or Include diagnostic information”. Wait for a response from the ExpressVPN Support Team via email.

Android or iOS

Tap the Options or hamburger menu (≡) > Help & Support. Tap Email us or Contact Support. In the text box, provide information on the issue you are having. Tap Send or Submit. Wait for a response from the ExpressVPN Support Team via email.

Linux

In Terminal, run the following command: expressvpn diagnostic Copy the diagnostic information.

Routers

Go to the ExpressVPN router dashboard. Sign in with your router admin password. Click Help & Support > Diagnostic Information. Click Download All Logs.

